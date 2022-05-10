Technology News
Panchayat Season 2 Trailer: Jitendra Kumar Tries to Solve Phulera's Problems Again

Jitendra Kumar's Panchayat 2 is coming to Prime Video on May 20.

By Roktim Rajpal | Updated: 10 May 2022 14:36 IST
Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video

Highlights
  • Panchayat season 2 will release on Prime Video on May 20
  • Jitendra Kumar is in the lead for Panchayat season 2
  • Panchayat season 2 is created by The Viral Fever

Panyachat season 2 trailer is here. On Monday, May 9, Amazon Prime Video unveiled a nearly two-and-a-half-minute trailer for the second season of Panyachat, giving us a look at what we can expect from the show this time around. It begins with Abhishek Tripathi, played by Jitendra Kumar, still trying to figure out the ways of Phulera, a remote village in Uttar Pradesh. We see him addressing the problems faced by the common public while simultaneously preparing for competitive examinations. As the Panyachat season 2 trailer progresses, we get a glimpse of his brewing friendship with Pooja Singh's Rinky, the Pradhan's daughter, something that was hinted at towards the end of Panyachat season 1.

The Panyachat season 2 trailer features a callback to the 'piles' gag that featured prominently in the first season, a clear indication that you need to watch the previous season to fully enjoy this one. Kumar said in a prepared statement: "Growing up within the limits of a small town myself, I could relate to the dilemmas and hesitance of Abhishek right from day one, though he had a bigger challenge of transitioning into rural life."

Panchayat, which premiered on Prime Video in 2020, emerged as a success due to its simple yet heartwarming storyline, the chemistry between the main characters, and sincere performances. It established Kumar, who was previously seen in Kota Factory, as a recognisable face on OTT. Going by the trailer, Panchayat season 2 is likely to be able to live up to — or hopefully, exceed — these standards.

Raghubir Yadav and Neena Gupta are also part of Panchayat season 2, reprising their roles from the first season in supporting roles. The seasoned performers, last seen together in the 2021 movie Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, garnered attention with their work in the first season. You would imagine them to make an impact here as well, provided the script does justice to their abilities.

Created by The Viral Fever, Panchayat season 2 continues the banner's association with Prime Video. The two previously have also collaborated on coming-of-age comedy-drama Hostel Daze. Deepak Kumar Mishra is credited as director on Panchayat season 2.

All episodes of Panchayat 2 will be out May 20 on Prime Video.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Panchayat Season 2 Trailer: Jitendra Kumar Tries to Solve Phulera's Problems Again
