As expected, CODA took home the biggest prize at the 2022 Oscars, giving Apple TV+ its first Best Picture award ever. The big four awards were in fact split between four movies, with Will Smith (King Richard) and Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye) winning Best Actor and Best Actress respectively, while Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog) picked up Best Director. CODA won all three categories it was nominated in — Best Supporting Actor (Troy Kotsur), Best Adapted Screenplay (Sian Heder), and Best Picture — though that wasn't enough to beat Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi epic Dune which won five of the seven technical categories (Best Sound, Best Film Editing, Best Cinematography, Best Visual Effects, and Best Production Design).

Thanks to that — and the win for Smith in Best Actor — HBO Max emerged as the joint biggest winner alongside Disney amongst studios and platforms on the night. (Both Dune and King Richard were part of Warner Bros.' 2021 film slate that premiered in cinemas, and on HBO Max in the US at the same time, owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.) Disney's six wins at the 94th Academy Awards came thanks to its subsidiaries Searchlight Pictures (Best Actress, Best Supporting Actress, Best Animated Movie, Best Documentary Feature, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, and Best Costume Design).

2022 Oscars winners — the full list

2022 Oscar for Best Picture

CODA — WINNER

Belfast

Don't Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

2022 Oscar for Best Director

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog — WINNER

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

2022 Oscar for Best Actor

Will Smith, King Richard — WINNER

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield, tick, tick...BOOM!

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

2022 Oscar for Best Actress

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye — WINNER

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Penelope Cruz, Parallel Mothers

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart, Spencer

2022 Oscar for Best Supporting Actor

Troy Kotsur, CODA — WINNER

Ciarán Hinds, Belfast

Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog

J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

2022 Oscar for Best Supporting Actress

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story — WINNER

Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter

Judi Dench, Belfast

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

2022 Oscar for Best Original Screenplay

Belfast, Kenneth Branagh — WINNER

Don't Look Up, Adam McKay

King Richard, Zack Baylin

Licorice Pizza, Paul Thomas Anderson

The Worst Person in the World, Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier

2022 Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay

CODA, Sian Heder — WINNER

Drive My Car, Ryusuke Hamaguchi

Dune, Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve and Eric Roth

The Lost Daughter, Maggie Gyllenhaal

The Power of the Dog, Jane Campion

2022 Oscar for Best Animated Feature Film

Encanto — WINNER

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

2022 Oscar for Best International Feature Film

Drive My Car (Japan) — WINNER

Flee (Denmark)

The Hand of God (Italy)

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan)

The Worst Person in the World (Norway)

2022 Oscar for Best Documentary – Feature

Summer of Soul — WINNER

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Writing with Fire

2022 Oscar for Best Documentary – Short Subject

The Queen of Basketball — WINNER

Audible

Lead Me Home

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies

2022 Oscar for Best Live Action Short Film

The Long Goodbye — WINNER

Ala Kachuu – Take and Run

The Dress

On My Mind

Please Hold

2022 Oscar for Best Animated Short Film

The Windshield Wiper — WINNER

Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

2022 Oscar for Best Original Score

Dune — WINNER

Don't Look Up

Encanto

Parallel Mothers

The Power of the Dog

2022 Oscar for Best Original Song

"No Time to Die", No Time to Die — WINNER

"Be Alive", King Richard

"Dos Oruguitas", Encanto

"Down to Joy", Belfast

"Somehow You Do", Four Good Days

2022 Oscar for Best Sound

Dune — WINNER

Belfast

No Time to Die

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

2022 Oscar for Best Production Design

Dune — WINNER

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

2022 Oscar for Best Cinematography

Dune — WINNER

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

2022 Oscar for Best Makeup and Hairstyling

The Eyes of Tammy Faye — WINNER

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Dune

House of Gucci

2022 Oscar for Best Costume Design

Cruella — WINNER

Cyrano

Dune

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

2022 Oscar for Best Film Editing

Dune — WINNER

Don't Look Up

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

tick, tick...BOOM!

2022 Oscar for Best Visual Effects

Dune — WINNER

Free Guy

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home