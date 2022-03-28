Technology News
Oscars Winners 2022: The Full List, From Best Actor to Best Picture

Disney and HBO Max win the most Oscars, while Apple TV+ takes the biggest prize.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 28 March 2022 09:30 IST
Oscars Winners 2022: The Full List, From Best Actor to Best Picture

Photo Credit: Michael Baker/AMPAS

CODA cast and director at Oscars 2022

Highlights
  • The big four prizes at Oscars 2022 were split amongst four movies
  • Will Smith, Jessica Chastain win best Best Actor, Actress respectively
  • Jane Campion only the third female winner for best director

As expected, CODA took home the biggest prize at the 2022 Oscars, giving Apple TV+ its first Best Picture award ever. The big four awards were in fact split between four movies, with Will Smith (King Richard) and Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye) winning Best Actor and Best Actress respectively, while Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog) picked up Best Director. CODA won all three categories it was nominated in — Best Supporting Actor (Troy Kotsur), Best Adapted Screenplay (Sian Heder), and Best Picture — though that wasn't enough to beat Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi epic Dune which won five of the seven technical categories (Best Sound, Best Film Editing, Best Cinematography, Best Visual Effects, and Best Production Design).

Thanks to that — and the win for Smith in Best Actor — HBO Max emerged as the joint biggest winner alongside Disney amongst studios and platforms on the night. (Both Dune and King Richard were part of Warner Bros.' 2021 film slate that premiered in cinemas, and on HBO Max in the US at the same time, owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.) Disney's six wins at the 94th Academy Awards came thanks to its subsidiaries Searchlight Pictures (Best Actress, Best Supporting Actress, Best Animated Movie, Best Documentary Feature, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, and Best Costume Design).

2022 Oscars winners — the full list

2022 Oscar for Best Picture

CODA — WINNER
Belfast
Don't Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story

2022 Oscar for Best Director

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog — WINNER
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car
Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

2022 Oscar for Best Actor

Will Smith, King Richard — WINNER
Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield, tick, tick...BOOM!
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

2022 Oscar for Best Actress

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye — WINNER
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Penelope Cruz, Parallel Mothers
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
Kristen Stewart, Spencer

2022 Oscar for Best Supporting Actor

Troy Kotsur, CODA — WINNER
Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog
J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

2022 Oscar for Best Supporting Actress

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story — WINNER
Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter
Judi Dench, Belfast
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

2022 Oscar for Best Original Screenplay

Belfast, Kenneth Branagh — WINNER
Don't Look Up, Adam McKay
King Richard, Zack Baylin
Licorice Pizza, Paul Thomas Anderson
The Worst Person in the World, Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier

2022 Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay

CODA, Sian Heder — WINNER
Drive My Car, Ryusuke Hamaguchi
Dune, Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve and Eric Roth
The Lost Daughter, Maggie Gyllenhaal
The Power of the Dog, Jane Campion

2022 Oscar for Best Animated Feature Film

Encanto — WINNER
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs. the Machines
Raya and the Last Dragon

2022 Oscar for Best International Feature Film

Drive My Car (Japan) — WINNER
Flee (Denmark)
The Hand of God (Italy)
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan)
The Worst Person in the World (Norway)

2022 Oscar for Best Documentary – Feature

Summer of Soul — WINNER
Ascension
Attica
Flee
Writing with Fire

2022 Oscar for Best Documentary – Short Subject

The Queen of Basketball — WINNER
Audible
Lead Me Home
Three Songs for Benazir
When We Were Bullies

2022 Oscar for Best Live Action Short Film

The Long Goodbye — WINNER
Ala Kachuu – Take and Run
The Dress
On My Mind
Please Hold

2022 Oscar for Best Animated Short Film

The Windshield Wiper — WINNER
Affairs of the Art
Bestia
Boxballet
Robin Robin

2022 Oscar for Best Original Score

Dune — WINNER
Don't Look Up
Encanto
Parallel Mothers
The Power of the Dog

2022 Oscar for Best Original Song

"No Time to Die", No Time to Die — WINNER
"Be Alive", King Richard
"Dos Oruguitas", Encanto
"Down to Joy", Belfast
"Somehow You Do", Four Good Days

2022 Oscar for Best Sound

Dune — WINNER
Belfast
No Time to Die
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story

2022 Oscar for Best Production Design

Dune — WINNER
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story

2022 Oscar for Best Cinematography

Dune — WINNER
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story

2022 Oscar for Best Makeup and Hairstyling

The Eyes of Tammy Faye — WINNER
Coming 2 America
Cruella
Dune
House of Gucci

2022 Oscar for Best Costume Design

Cruella — WINNER
Cyrano
Dune
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story

2022 Oscar for Best Film Editing

Dune — WINNER
Don't Look Up
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
tick, tick...BOOM!

2022 Oscar for Best Visual Effects

Dune — WINNER
Free Guy
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home

Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
