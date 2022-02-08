Photo Credit: Kirsty Griffin/Netflix
The 2022 Oscars nominations have been announced, with The Power of the Dog — Jane Campion's Netflix Western drama with Benedict Cumberbatch in the lead — leading the full list of nominees with a total of 12 nominations. It's followed in second place (10 nominations) by Dune, the Denis Villeneuve adaptation of the 1965 sci-fi classic powered by a mighty ensemble of Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, and Zendaya. Steven Spielberg's remake of the award-winning musical West Side Story, and Kenneth Branagh's semi-autobiographical family drama Belfast are next with seven Oscars nominations apiece. The Will Smith-led King Richard — the story of how he brought up tennis legends Serena and Venus Williams — grabbed six nominations.
Leslie Jordan (Will & Grace) and Tracee Ellis Ross (black-ish) revealed the 2022 Oscars nominations on Tuesday morning from Los Angeles, with the help of "movie lovers" such as doctors, firefighters, and schoolchildren. The 94th Academy Awards — the proper official title of the 2022 Oscars — are set to take place March 27 in Los Angeles. Due to extended eligibility requirements for last year's nominees, the 2022 Oscars are only looking at films released in the US over a nine-month period, from March 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021. And owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, movies that released only on streaming were once again eligible for the Oscars.
Here in India, the 2022 Oscars will be live streamed on the morning of March 28. An official broadcaster has yet to be finalised.
Belfast
Coda
Don't Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car
Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield, tick, tick...BOOM!
Will Smith, King Richard
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Penelope Cruz, Parallel Mothers
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
Kristen Stewart, Spencer
Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
Troy Kotsur, Coda
Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog
J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Judi Dench, Belfast
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Belfast, Kenneth Branagh
Don't Look Up, Adam McKay
King Richard, Zack Baylin
Licorice Pizza, Paul Thomas Anderson
The Worst Person in the World, Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier
Coda, Sian Heder
Drive My Car, Ryusuke Hamaguchi
Dune, Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve and Eric Roth
The Lost Daughter, Maggie Gyllenhaal
The Power of the Dog, Jane Campion
Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs. the Machines
Raya and the Last Dragon
Drive My Car (Japan)
Flee (Denmark)
The Hand of God (Italy)
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan)
The Worst Person in the World (Norway)
Ascension
Attica
Flee
Summer of Soul
Writing with Fire
Audible
Lead Me Home
The Queen of Basketball
Three Songs for Benazir
When We Were Bullies
Ala Kachuu - Take and Run
The Dress
The Long Goodbye
On My Mind
Please Hold
Affairs of the Art
Bestia
Boxballet
Robin Robin
The Windshield Wiper
Don't Look Up
Dune
Encanto
Parallel Mothers
The Power of the Dog
"Be Alive", King Richard
"Dos Oruguitas", Encanto
"Down to Joy", Belfast
"No Time to Die", No Time to Die
"Somehow You Do", Four Good Days
Belfast
Dune
No Time to Die
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
Coming 2 America
Cruella
Dune
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
House of Gucci
Cruella
Cyrano
Dune
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story
Don't Look Up
Dune
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
tick, tick...BOOM!
Dune
Free Guy
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home
