The 2022 Oscars nominations have been announced, with The Power of the Dog — Jane Campion's Netflix Western drama with Benedict Cumberbatch in the lead — leading the full list of nominees with a total of 12 nominations. It's followed in second place (10 nominations) by Dune, the Denis Villeneuve adaptation of the 1965 sci-fi classic powered by a mighty ensemble of Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, and Zendaya. Steven Spielberg's remake of the award-winning musical West Side Story, and Kenneth Branagh's semi-autobiographical family drama Belfast are next with seven Oscars nominations apiece. The Will Smith-led King Richard — the story of how he brought up tennis legends Serena and Venus Williams — grabbed six nominations.

Leslie Jordan (Will & Grace) and Tracee Ellis Ross (black-ish) revealed the 2022 Oscars nominations on Tuesday morning from Los Angeles, with the help of "movie lovers" such as doctors, firefighters, and schoolchildren. The 94th Academy Awards — the proper official title of the 2022 Oscars — are set to take place March 27 in Los Angeles. Due to extended eligibility requirements for last year's nominees, the 2022 Oscars are only looking at films released in the US over a nine-month period, from March 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021. And owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, movies that released only on streaming were once again eligible for the Oscars.

Here in India, the 2022 Oscars will be live streamed on the morning of March 28. An official broadcaster has yet to be finalised.

2022 Oscars nominations — the full list

2022 Oscar for Best Picture

Belfast

Coda

Don't Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

2022 Oscar for Best Director

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

2022 Oscar for Best Actor

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield, tick, tick...BOOM!

Will Smith, King Richard

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

2022 Oscar for Best Actress

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Penelope Cruz, Parallel Mothers

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart, Spencer

2022 Oscar for Best Supporting Actor

Ciarán Hinds, Belfast

Troy Kotsur, Coda

Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog

J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

2022 Oscar for Best Supporting Actress

Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Judi Dench, Belfast

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

2022 Oscar for Best Original Screenplay

Belfast, Kenneth Branagh

Don't Look Up, Adam McKay

King Richard, Zack Baylin

Licorice Pizza, Paul Thomas Anderson

The Worst Person in the World, Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier

2022 Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay

Coda, Sian Heder

Drive My Car, Ryusuke Hamaguchi

Dune, Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve and Eric Roth

The Lost Daughter, Maggie Gyllenhaal

The Power of the Dog, Jane Campion

2022 Oscar for Best Animated Feature Film

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

2022 Oscar for Best International Feature Film

Drive My Car (Japan)

Flee (Denmark)

The Hand of God (Italy)

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan)

The Worst Person in the World (Norway)

2022 Oscar for Best Documentary – Feature

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul

Writing with Fire

2022 Oscar for Best Documentary – Short Subject

Audible

Lead Me Home

The Queen of Basketball

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies

2022 Oscar for Best Live Action Short Film

Ala Kachuu - Take and Run

The Dress

The Long Goodbye

On My Mind

Please Hold

2022 Oscar for Best Animated Short Film

Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper

2022 Oscar for Best Original Score

Don't Look Up

Dune

Encanto

Parallel Mothers

The Power of the Dog

2022 Oscar for Best Original Song

"Be Alive", King Richard

"Dos Oruguitas", Encanto

"Down to Joy", Belfast

"No Time to Die", No Time to Die

"Somehow You Do", Four Good Days

2022 Oscar for Best Sound

Belfast

Dune

No Time to Die

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

2022 Oscar for Best Production Design

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

2022 Oscar for Best Cinematography

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

2022 Oscar for Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Dune

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci

2022 Oscar for Best Costume Design

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

2022 Oscar for Best Film Editing

Don't Look Up

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

tick, tick...BOOM!

2022 Oscar for Best Visual Effects

Dune

Free Guy

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home

