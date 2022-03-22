Technology News
Oscars 2022: Billie Eilish, Finneas O'Connell to Perform 'No Time to Die' at Awards Ceremony

Oscars 2022 will be hosted by Amy Schumer, Regina Hall, and Wanda Sykes.

By ANI | Updated: 22 March 2022 14:09 IST
Oscars 2022: Billie Eilish, Finneas O'Connell to Perform 'No Time to Die' at Awards Ceremony

Photo Credit: Darkroom/ Interscope Records

Bille Eilish's song No Time to Die is nominated for a 2022 Oscar for Best Original Song

  • The Academy hasn't revealed the musical line-up for the 2022 Oscars
  • Two other Bond songs have won Oscars over the past decade
  • Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes will host the 2022 Oscars

Grammy-winning siblings, Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell, are set to perform at the 2022 Oscars ceremony. As per The Hollywood Reporter, the duo will take the stage for their Oscar-nominated song "No Time to Die" from the James Bond film of the same name.

The song has already picked up several awards including the Golden Globe, Critics Choice Award, and Grammy Award.

Over the past decade, two other Bond songs have won Oscars: Adele's "Skyfall" from 2012's Skyfall, and Sam Smith's "Writing's on the Wall" from the 2015 film Spectre.

No Time to Die is competing against "Be Alive" (King Richard), "Dos Oruguitas" (Encanto), "Down to Joy" (Belfast), and "Somehow You Do" (Four Good Days) for the 2022 Oscar for Best Original Song. 

The Academy is yet to announce the official musical line-up for the upcoming ceremony, though scores of big names have been named for presenting duties.

Stephanie Beatriz, DJ Khaled, Elliot Page, Jennifer Garner, comedian Bill Murray and skateboarder Tony Hawk were recently announced as presenters for the award ceremony.

The list also includes Mila Kunis, John Travolta, Daniel Kaluuya and Wesley Snipes, as well as Zoe Kravitz, Lady Gaga, Lily James, Uma Thurman and Rami Malek.

This year's Oscars will be hosted by Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes.

The show will also feature a tribute to 60 years of the James Bond movie franchise, a celebration of The Godfather for its 50th anniversary, and the first live performance of Encanto's "We Don't Talk About Bruno".

The 2022 Oscars will be held on March 27 at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre — they will be televised live on ABC at 5pm PT in the US, and March 27 at 5:30am IST on Disney+ Hotstar in India.

Further reading: Oscars 2022, Academy Awards, Billie Eilish, Finneas O Connell, No Time to Die, James Bond
Oscars 2022: Billie Eilish, Finneas O'Connell to Perform 'No Time to Die' at Awards Ceremony
  1. OnePlus 2022 Smartphone Launch Schedule, Prices in India Tipped
  2. A New OnePlus Nord Smartwatch Is Said to Be Coming to India
  3. OnePlus 8 Series, OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 9R Get OxygenOS 12 Update in India
  4. Realme GT Neo 3 With Industry-First 150W Fast Charging Launched: Details
  5. Microsoft Reduces Xbox Game Pass Tariffs in India: See New Prices
  6. Huawei P50E With Snapdragon 778G 4G SoC Launched: Details
  7. Asus 8z Review: Small Wonder
  8. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Launched in India, Pre-Orders Now Open
  9. BenQ X3000i 4K Projector With 240Hz Refresh Rate Launched in India: All Details
  10. JioPhone Next Price in India Revealed: Starts at Rs. 1,999 With Financing
