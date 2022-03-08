Technology News
loading

Oscars 2022: Steven Spielberg Is Against Pre-Recording 8 Academy Awards Categories

Spielberg said, “I feel that at the Academy Awards there is no above the line, there is no below the line.”

By ANI | Updated: 8 March 2022 11:35 IST
Oscars 2022: Steven Spielberg Is Against Pre-Recording 8 Academy Awards Categories

Photo Credit: Phil McCarten/ A.M.P.A.S.

Steven Spielberg at the Oscar Nominee Luncheon at the Fairmont Century Plaza on Monday

Highlights
  • Steven Spielberg is up for Best Director honour for West Side Story
  • Spielberg commented that he hopes the decision would be "reversed"
  • Motion Picture Academy Awards telecast will take place on March 27

Hollywood filmmaker Steven Spielberg, who's widely recognized as one of the greatest directors, has voiced his concern and disappointment over the Motion Picture Academy's controversial decision to pre-record eight craft categories and present them during the live telecast on March 27. In a recent conversation with Deadline, the award-winning director spoke out against proposed changes to the Oscar broadcast.

Spielberg, who is up for Best Director honour for West Side Story, said he "disagree(s) with the decision made by the executive committee" to award eight Oscars ahead of the live show this year footage that will then be edited into the broadcast for viewers at home.

"I feel very strongly that this is perhaps the most collaborative medium in the world. All of us make movies together, we become a family where one craft is just as indispensable as the next," he added.

Amy Schumer, Regina Hall, Wanda Sykes in Final Talks to Host Oscars 2022

"I feel that at the Academy Awards there is no above the line, there is no below the line. All of us are on the same line bringing the best of us to tell the best stories we possibly can. And that means for me we should all have a seat at the supper table together live at 5," the filmmaker said, referring to the ceremony's usual 5pm PT/ 6:30am IST (Tuesday) start time.

The affected categories are Best Documentary Short Subject, Best Film Editing, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Original Score, Best Production Design, Best Animated Short Film, Best Live-Action Short Film and Best Sound.

Speaking about this, Spielberg said, "Without John Williams, Jaws would wear dentures. With West Side Story, when Tony is singing Tonight with Maria, without (Production Designer) Adam Stockhausen he would be singing it on a stepladder and she would be on the scaffolding, all this on an empty soundstage. Without film editing, all my movies would still be in dailies."

Oscars Nominations 2022 — the Full List

"We all come together to make magic, and I am sad that we will all not be on live television watching magic happen together. Everybody will have their moment in the limelight. All the winners will be able to be shown with their acceptance speeches, but it's the idea that we can't all be there," he added.

During the conversation with Deadline, Spielberg commented that he hopes the decision would be "reversed", however, "I'm not anticipating a reversal and I am not optimistic about it."

For the unversed, in February this year, the Academy announced its decision to present several Oscar categories outside of the live March 27 telecast via a letter from Academy president David Rubin sent to Academy membership.

In it, Rubin also emphasised that no categories are cut altogether and that the winners will be identified when their moments air during the main broadcast.

What should you know about MWC 2022? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For details of the latest Nokia, Samsung, Lenovo, and other product launches from the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2022 hub.

Further reading: Steven Spielberg, Academy Awards, Oscars
TikTok War: How Russia's Invasion of Ukraine Played to Social Media's Youngest Audience
Apple 'Peek Performance' Event Set for Today: How to Watch Livestream, What to Expect

Related Stories

Oscars 2022: Steven Spielberg Is Against Pre-Recording 8 Academy Awards Categories
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vu Masterpiece Glo QLED TV Series With 4K Bezel-Less Display Launched in India
  2. Apple’s New M2 Chip for MacBook Reportedly Spotted Day Before Launch Event
  3. BSNL's Cheapest Bharat Fiber Broadband Plan Is Here: See Details
  4. Flipkart Hosting Next Big Sale on March 12 With Deals on Phones, Tablets
  5. Uber, Ola Ordered to Get Valid Licences or Shut Operations in Maharashtra
  6. Apple 'Peek Performance' Event Set for Today: How to Watch Live
  7. iPhone SE 3 to Be Priced Under Rs. 30,000? Here's What's Likely to Happen
  8. Sony WH-XB910N Wireless Active Noise Cancelling Headphones Review
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. iPhone SE 3, New iPad Air May Debut Alongside a New 7K Apple Studio Display
#Latest Stories
  1. Fuel, Food, Night-Vision Goggles, Bulletproof Vests: Here’s How Ukraine Is Using Crypto Funds
  2. Bitcoin Struggles to Find Momentum While Ether, Altcoins Continue to Drop in Value
  3. Google Bid to Avoid Shareholder Lawsuit Over Security Glitch Declined by US Supreme Court
  4. Apple 'Peek Performance' Event Set for Today: How to Watch Livestream, What to Expect
  5. Oscars 2022: Steven Spielberg Is Against Pre-Recording 8 Academy Awards Categories
  6. IBM Suspends All Business in Russia Amid Ukraine Crisis
  7. Samsung Galaxy F23 5G India Launch Set for Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications
  8. Alia Bhatt Joins Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan in Netflix Spy Thriller Heart of Stone
  9. Airtel Launches Credit Card in Partnership With Axis Bank
  10. Coinbase Blocks 25,000 Addresses Linked to Russian Individuals, Business Entities
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.