The 2022 Oscars — or the 94th Academy Awards, as goes the official title — are slated to take place Sunday, March 27 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. This year, the Hollywood awards season concludes later than usual, thanks to the Super Bowl and the Winter Olympics. For the first time, the Oscars have allowed 10 movies to be nominated for Best Picture — this will be a permanent fixture going forward. The 94th Academy Awards will be hosted by Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes, and Regina Hall — making it the first Oscars ceremony to be hosted by three women.

Earlier this year, the 2022 Oscars generated controversy after announcing that the live broadcast would not be presenting the winners of eight categories, including Best Editing and Best Sound. Instead, these would be handed in a pre-ceremony which would then be edited into the live broadcast. Steven Spielberg was among those who criticised this move.

On top of this, the Academy partnered with Twitter to create two new categories — Oscars Fan Favourite Vote and Oscars Cheer Moment — all in a bid to boost ratings for an awards ceremony that is getting lesser and lesser interest each year.

The 2022 Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 27 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. For Indian viewers, the ceremony will begin live on Monday, March 28 in the early hours of the day.

The red carpet starts at 5am IST and the main 2022 Oscars ceremony is slated to start at 5:30am IST.

How to watch 2022 Oscars in India

Viewers in India can watch the 2022 Oscars live on Disney+ Hotstar, starting at 5am IST on March 28.

Seeing stars in the day is possible, that too the biggest ones! #Oscars streaming on 28th March, 5 am onwards. #AcademyAwards2022 pic.twitter.com/oisq9gLlHb — Disney+ Hotstar (@DisneyPlusHS) March 23, 2022

Viewers can also catch the 2022 Oscars live on television. The 94th Academy Awards will be screened in Star Movies, Star Movies HD, Star Movies Select HD, Star World, Star World HD, and Star World Premiere HD, at 5:30am IST in India, with a repeat telecast at 8:30pm IST later on Monday.

2022 Oscars hosts

The 94th Academy Awards will be hosted by Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes, and Regina Hall. As mentioned earlier, this will be the first time that three women are hosting the Oscars.

2022 Oscars presenters, performers

The 2022 Oscars will see a long list of stars who will present awards in various categories, including Halle Bailey, Stephanie Beatriz, Josh Brolin, Ruth E. Carter, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Kevin Costner, Jamie Lee Curtis, DJ Khaled, Jacob Elordi, Jennifer Garner, Jake Gyllenhaal, Tiffany Haddish, Woody Harrelson, Tony Hawk, H.E.R., Anthony Hopkins, Samuel L. Jackson, Lily James, Daniel Kaluuya, Zoë Kravitz, Mila Kunis, Lady Gaga, John Leguizamo, Simu Liu, Rami Malek, Shawn Mendes, Jason Momoa, Bill Murray, Lupita Nyong'o, Elliot Page, Rosie Perez, Tyler Perry, Chris Rock, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jill Scott, Naomi Scott, J.K. Simmons,Kelly Slater, Wesley Snipes, Uma Thurman, John Travolta, Shaun White, Serena Williams, Venus Williams, Yuh-Jung Youn, and Rachel Zegler.

Multiple Grammy-winning siblings Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell will be performing at the 2022 Oscars ceremony. As per reports, the duo will be performing their Oscar-nominated song "No Time to Die" from the eponymous James Bond film.

2022 Oscars nominations

Oscars Nominations 2022: The Full List, From Best Actor to Best Picture

Benedict Cumberbatch-starrer The Power of the Dog leads this year's awards with a total of 12 nominations, closely followed by Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya-starrer Dune with 10 nods. Both the movies are present in the Best Picture category along with Belfast, Don't Look Up, Drive My Car, King Richard, Licorice Pizza, Nightmare Alley, and West Side Story.