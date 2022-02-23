Technology News
loading

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer Movie Drops First Look at Cillian Murphy as Father of Atomic Bomb

Cillian Murphy plays J. Robert Oppenheimer.

By ANI | Updated: 23 February 2022 13:15 IST
Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer Movie Drops First Look at Cillian Murphy as Father of Atomic Bomb

Photo Credit: Universal Pictures

In the monochrome snapshot, Murphy is pictured staring intently while smoking a cigarette

Highlights
  • The star-studded cast of the film also includes Robert Downey Jr
  • Oppenheimer was one of the fathers of the atomic bomb
  • Universal Pictures has set a theatrical release date of July 21, 2023

Christopher Nolan's next movie, Oppenheimer, has unveiled its first look at Cillian Murphy who plays the titular character in what is a biopic of J. Robert Oppenheimer.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Nolan movie about the father of the atomic bomb, which has started production in New Mexico, has also added Kenneth Branagh and Michael Angarano to the cast.

In the monochrome snapshot, Murphy is pictured staring intently while smoking a cigarette, which is true to the historical record. Oppenheimer was a chain smoker who eventually suffered from throat cancer.

The star-studded cast of the film also includes Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Benny Safdie, Josh Hartnett, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid, Matthew Modine, Alden Ehrenreich, and David Krumholtz.

For the unversed, Oppenheimer was one of the fathers of the atomic bomb during the Second World War, who later found his loyalty to the United States questioned by hawkish government officials.

Oppenheimer is based on the 2005 Pulitzer Prize-winning book 'American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer' by Kai Bird and the late Martin J. Sherwin.

Universal Pictures has set a theatrical release date of July 21, 2023 for Oppenheimer. A release during the summer month has long been a Nolan tradition. This is his first movie outside of Warner Bros. in a while, after the director fell out over the studio's handling of its 2021 slate — that went day-and-date to HBO Max.

Is Red Notice more (or less) than the sum of its leads: Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer

  • Release Date 21 July 2023
  • Language English
  • Genre Biography, Drama
  • Cast
    Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Benny Safdie, Josh Hartnett, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid, Matthew Modine, Dylan Arnold, Olli Haaskivi, Alden Ehrenreich, David Krumholtz, Michael Angarano, Kenneth Branagh
  • Director Christopher Nolan
  • Music Ludwig Göransson
  • Producer Christopher Nolan, Emma Thomas, Charles Roven
  • Production Syncopy Inc., Atlas Entertainment
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppenheimer, Oppenheimer movie, J Robert Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan, Cillian Murphy, Universal Pictures, Oppenheimer movie cast, Oppenheimer movie release date, Oppenheimer movie first look, Robert Downey Jr, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Benny Safdie, Josh Hartnett, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid, Matthew Modine, Alden Ehrenreich, David Krumholtz
Samsung Galaxy A03 Price in India, Storage Variants Leak Online
iQoo 9 Pro, iQoo 9, iQoo 9 SE With Triple Rear Cameras, 120Hz Displays Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer Movie Drops First Look at Cillian Murphy as Father of Atomic Bomb
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQoo 9 Pro, iQoo 9, iQoo 9 SE Launched in India: All Details
  2. Motorola Edge 30 Pro Set to Debut in India on February 24, Flipkart Teases
  3. Flipkart Electronics Day Sale to Begin on February 23: Deals, Offers
  4. Redmi Note 11 Pro Series India Launch Teased: All Details
  5. Motorola Edge 30 Pro Price in India Leaked: All You Need to Know
  6. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Goes on Early Pre-Booking in India
  7. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Goes on Sale in India Today: All Details
  8. Ambrane FitShot Sphere Smartwatch With SpO2 Monitoring Debuts in India
  9. Poco X4 Pro 5G to Launch on February 28, Design, Specifications Tipped
  10. Yamaha Wireless Headphones and Earphones Series Now in India: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi 10A Specifications Tipped via Alleged TENAA, 3C Certification Listings
  2. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Users Report Issues With Display Refresh Rate Causing Slowdown
  3. iQoo 9 Pro, iQoo 9, iQoo 9 SE With Triple Rear Cameras, 120Hz Displays Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer Movie Drops First Look at Cillian Murphy as Father of Atomic Bomb
  5. Samsung Galaxy A03 Price in India, Storage Variants Leak Online
  6. Tesla Ex-Employee Alleges Workplace Racism, Files Lawsuit
  7. OnePlus Nord TWS Earbuds Leaked Renders Tip Flat Stem Design, New 'Oscar' Smartphone Tipped
  8. Realme GT Neo 3 Price in India, Design, Key Specifications Tipped via Multiple Reports
  9. Bitcoin, Ether Bulls Retain Key Resistance Levels as Terra Leads Altcoin Charge
  10. Noise Buds VS202 TWS Earbuds With Upto 24-Hour Playback Time Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.