Technology News
loading

Obi-Wan Kenobi Series Reportedly Gets Warning Card Following Texas School Shooting

The notification reportedly does not appear in the "details" section of all Disney+ accounts for the show.

By ANI | Updated: 28 May 2022 19:19 IST
Obi-Wan Kenobi Series Reportedly Gets Warning Card Following Texas School Shooting

Photo Credit: Disney/ Lucasfilm

Ewan McGregor returns as Obi-Wan Kenobi after three Star Wars movies in Obi-Wan Kenobi

Highlights
  • Obi-Wan Kenobi is set ten years after Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith
  • Two episdes of Obi-Wan Kenobi were released on May 27
  • A new Obi-Wan Kenobi episode will drop every Wednesday

Following the recent Texas school tragedy, Disney+ has included a warning to the first episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi about an opening scene in the Star Wars series that may be disturbing some viewers. "Although this fictional series is a continuation of the plot from Star Wars movies recorded many years ago," a note in the show's "details" section warns, "certain scenes may be upsetting to viewers in light of the recent tragic events," as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

However, the notification does not appear in the "details" section of all Disney+ accounts for the show. It also does not appear onscreen prior to the start of the episode.

Following the premiere of the first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi on Thursday night on the West Coast and Friday at midnight on the East Coast, the message was added at some point on Friday.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, viewers are transported to the present day in the Ewan McGregor-led show, there is a scene from ten years ago in which Order 66, aka the almost abolition of the Jedi, is carried out. The scene begins with a group of Force-sensitive younglings being instructed in the Jedi Temple right before Clone Troopers storm the temple and fire on the Jedi and children.

The blaster fire does not reach any children, but the scene is dramatic, and for some viewers, too much, given the nation's raw emotions from the unfathomable Texas tragedy.

Prior to the message appearing on Obi-Wan Kenobi, Netflix issued a warning in the latest season of Stranger Things, which premiered on Friday as well.

The disclaimer that goes before the previous season recap reads, "We filmed this season of Stranger Things a year ago." "But given the recent tragic shooting at a school in Texas, viewers may find the opening scene of episode 1 distressing. We are deeply saddened by this unspeakable violence, and our hearts go out to every family mourning a loved one."

"Warning: Contains violent violence involving children," Netflix added to the description for the premiere.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Obi-Wan Kenobi Watch on Disney+ Hotstar

Obi-Wan Kenobi

  • Release Date 27 May 2022
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Drama, Sci-Fi
  • Duration 1h 31min
  • Cast
    Ewan McGregor, Hayden Christensen, Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, Benny Safdie
  • Director Deborah Chow
  • Music Natalie Holt
  • Producer Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Deborah Chow, Ewan McGregor, Joby Harold
  • Production Lucasfilm
  • Certificate 13+
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Obi Wan Kenobi, Obi Wan Kenobi Episode 1, Texas school shooting, Uvalde, Disney Plus, Disney Plus Hotstar
Oppo Reno 8 Series, Oppo Pad Air India Launch to Take Place by July: Report

Related Stories

Obi-Wan Kenobi Series Reportedly Gets Warning Card Following Texas School Shooting
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Stranger Things 4 Review: Too Big for Its Own Good
  2. OnePlus 10R 5G (150W Endurance Edition) Review: Identity Crisis
  3. JioFi Rs. 249, Rs. 299 Rs. 349 Recharge Plans Launched: Details
  4. Amazfit T-Rex 2 Launched With Up to 45 Days Battery Life: Details
  5. Sony HT-A7000 Soundbar and SA-SW3 Wireless Subwoofer Review
  6. Oppo A57 (2022) With 5,000mAh Battery, Dual Cameras Launched: Details
  7. Redmi 11 5G With Dimensity 700 SoC to Launch in India in June: Report
  8. iQoo 10 Series With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Tipped to Debut in Q3 2022
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. Realme GT Neo 3 Naruto Edition Launched: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Display Specifications Tipped, May Sport Same Screens as Pixel 6 Series
  2. Obi-Wan Kenobi Series Reportedly Gets Warning Card Following Texas School Shooting
  3. Astronomers Locate “Super Earth” Exoplanet in the Habitable Zone of Its Host Star
  4. Why is Yawning Contagious, Study Says It Might Have Evolved to Increase Vigilance Within a Group
  5. Oppo Reno 8 Series, Oppo Pad Air India Launch to Take Place by July: Report
  6. Redmi 11 5G India Launch in June, Specifications to Include Dual Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery: Report
  7. Water On Moon May Have Come From Ancient Volcanic Eruptions: Study
  8. IISc Says Team Has Developed Enhanced Data Encryption, Security Device
  9. Consumer Affairs Ministry Says Will Develop Framework to Protect Online Consumers From Fake Reviews
  10. Google, Big Tech Say New Cyber Security Rule to Make Doing Business in India Tougher
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.