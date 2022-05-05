Technology News
loading

Obi-Wan Kenobi Trailer: Darth Vader Suits Up as the Hunt for the Jedi Master Heats Up

Obi-Wan Kenobi battles Stormtroopers and street thugs in the official trailer for the upcoming series.

By David Delima | Updated: 5 May 2022 11:13 IST
Obi-Wan Kenobi Trailer: Darth Vader Suits Up as the Hunt for the Jedi Master Heats Up

Photo Credit: Disney/ Lucasfilm

Obi-Wan Kenobi is a wanted man in the latest trailer for the upcoming limited series

Highlights
  • Obi-Wan Kenobi is set a decade after Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith
  • The new trailer was released on Star Wars Day, May 4
  • Obi-Wan Kenobi will see the return of the Sith Lord Darth Vader

Obi-Wan Kenobi trailer is here, as Disney+ and Lucasfilm celebrate May the Fourth — or Star Wars Day. The upcoming six-episode Star Wars limited series follows the story of the titular character (Ewan McGregor, returning after three Star Wars movies) a decade after the events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith and is set to release on May 27. In the final trailer for Obi-Wan Kenobi after the teaser trailer shared in March, the hunt for the Jedi continues — especially for Obi-Wan, while Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen), Kenobi's former apprentice, suits up for his return.

The trailer for Obi-Wan Kenobi shows us visuals of Jedi-hunting Inquisitors and Stormtroopers marching down streets and visiting Tatooine. “They're coming. Stay hidden. Or we will not survive,” says Obi-Wan Kenobi, played by McGregor (Moulin Rouge!, Trainspotting) who first played the Jedi master in the prequel Star Wars trilogy. Tatooine moisture farmer Owen Lars is shown telling Obi-Wan “leave us alone”, to which the latter says, “when the time comes, he must be trained”. “Like you trained his father?” Lars asks sarcastically.

Reva — also known as the Third Sister — played by Moses Ingram (The Queen's Gambit, The Tragedy of Macbeth) also appears in the new trailer and appears more determined than ever to hunt down the iconic Jedi master. She hires every “lowlife” and bounty hunter to “squeeze him”, and it looks like Obi-Wan will have his work cut out for him, if the trailer is any indication. He is seen fighting thugs with a blaster and knocking them out in melee combat.

We see two views of an Imperial stronghold in the Obi-Wan Kenobi trailer, believed to be Fortress Inquisitorius, from the Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order game. "You can't run, Obi-Wan!", yells Reva as the Jedi master is shown using a blaster to keep his foes at bay. Kumail Nanjiani (The Big Sick, Life as We Know It) appears briefly in the trailer, although his role is currently unclear.

At the end of the Obi-Wan Kenobi trailer, we finally see the return of Darth Vader/ Anakin Skywalker, played by Christensen (Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith, Jumper). The evil Sith Lord is shown suiting up, including his prosthetic arm. We hear a threatening hiss and Vader's iconic laboured breathing, as the Obi-Wan Kenobi trailer ends with Obi-Wan's troubled expression, who realises he is finally up against his former apprentice. Once again.

Obi-Wan Kenobi premieres in India on May 27 on Disney+ Hotstar in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Obi-Wan Kenobi Coming to Disney+ Hotstar

Obi-Wan Kenobi

  • Release Date 27 May 2022
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Drama, Sci-Fi
  • Cast
    Ewan McGregor, Hayden Christensen, Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, Benny Safdie
  • Director Deborah Chow
  • Producer Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Deborah Chow, Ewan McGregor, Joby Harold
  • Production Lucasfilm
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Obi Wan Kenobi, Obi Wan Kenobi Trailer, Lucasfilm, Disney, Disney Plus Hotstar, Star Wars, Ewan McGregor, Hayden Christensen, Darth Vader, Reva, Moses Ingram, Fortress Inquisitorius
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Internet Services Suspended in Bhilwara City in Rajasthan After Attack on 2 People
Jio Rs. 333, Rs. 583, Rs. 783 Prepaid Recharge Plans With 3-Month Disney+ Hotstar Mobile Subscription Launched

Related Stories

Obi-Wan Kenobi Trailer: Darth Vader Suits Up as the Hunt for the Jedi Master Heats Up
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple Stops Accepting Card Payments for Subscriptions, App Purchases
  2. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Leaked on Torrents Ahead of Release
  3. WhatsApp Emoji Reactions to Start Rolling Out Today, Zuckerberg Reveals
  4. iPhone 13 128GB Price Starts at Rs. 35,513: All Details Here
  5. OnePlus Ace Allegedly Facing Heating Issues, Company Says It's Normal: Report
  6. Elon Musk Says Apple's App Store Fee 'Definitely Not Ok'
  7. Moto E32 With Unisoc T606 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  8. Nothing Phone 1 Tipped to Sport Snapdragon 778G SoC in New Leak: Details
  9. Sony Bravia X75K Smart TV Series With 4K HDR Support Launched in India
  10. Razer Blade 15 (2022) With 240Hz OLED Display Launched: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA And Star Wars: These Fictional Worlds From Popular Franchise Bear An Uncanny Resemblance To Real World
  2. Aviation Ministry Invites Applications for PLI Scheme for Drones, Drone Components
  3. Avatar: The Way of Water to Release in India in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam
  4. IMF Warns Central African Republic Against Bitcoin Adoption
  5. Dish 5G Wireless Service Launched for Consumers in Las Vegas, Costs $30 a Month
  6. Hawaii Votes in Favour of the Creation of a Blockchain, Crypto Regulation Task Force
  7. Binance Crypto Exchange Bags Operational Licence in France After Dubai, Puerto Rico
  8. EU Antitrust Chief Appeals for Global Approach Towards Big Tech to Avoid Misuse of Enforcement Gaps
  9. Elon Musk Said to Have Secured $7 Billion in Funding From Investors for Twitter Deal
  10. New York’s Plans to Shun Non-Green Crypto Miners Triggers Opposition from Fellow Lawmakers
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.