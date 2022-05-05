Obi-Wan Kenobi trailer is here, as Disney+ and Lucasfilm celebrate May the Fourth — or Star Wars Day. The upcoming six-episode Star Wars limited series follows the story of the titular character (Ewan McGregor, returning after three Star Wars movies) a decade after the events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith and is set to release on May 27. In the final trailer for Obi-Wan Kenobi after the teaser trailer shared in March, the hunt for the Jedi continues — especially for Obi-Wan, while Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen), Kenobi's former apprentice, suits up for his return.

The trailer for Obi-Wan Kenobi shows us visuals of Jedi-hunting Inquisitors and Stormtroopers marching down streets and visiting Tatooine. “They're coming. Stay hidden. Or we will not survive,” says Obi-Wan Kenobi, played by McGregor (Moulin Rouge!, Trainspotting) who first played the Jedi master in the prequel Star Wars trilogy. Tatooine moisture farmer Owen Lars is shown telling Obi-Wan “leave us alone”, to which the latter says, “when the time comes, he must be trained”. “Like you trained his father?” Lars asks sarcastically.

Reva — also known as the Third Sister — played by Moses Ingram (The Queen's Gambit, The Tragedy of Macbeth) also appears in the new trailer and appears more determined than ever to hunt down the iconic Jedi master. She hires every “lowlife” and bounty hunter to “squeeze him”, and it looks like Obi-Wan will have his work cut out for him, if the trailer is any indication. He is seen fighting thugs with a blaster and knocking them out in melee combat.

We see two views of an Imperial stronghold in the Obi-Wan Kenobi trailer, believed to be Fortress Inquisitorius, from the Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order game. "You can't run, Obi-Wan!", yells Reva as the Jedi master is shown using a blaster to keep his foes at bay. Kumail Nanjiani (The Big Sick, Life as We Know It) appears briefly in the trailer, although his role is currently unclear.

At the end of the Obi-Wan Kenobi trailer, we finally see the return of Darth Vader/ Anakin Skywalker, played by Christensen (Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith, Jumper). The evil Sith Lord is shown suiting up, including his prosthetic arm. We hear a threatening hiss and Vader's iconic laboured breathing, as the Obi-Wan Kenobi trailer ends with Obi-Wan's troubled expression, who realises he is finally up against his former apprentice. Once again.

Obi-Wan Kenobi premieres in India on May 27 on Disney+ Hotstar in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.