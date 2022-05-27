Technology News
loading

Obi-Wan Kenobi Now Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, 3 Hours Earlier Than Expected

New Star Wars series available in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 27 May 2022 10:24 IST
Obi-Wan Kenobi Now Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, 3 Hours Earlier Than Expected

Photo Credit: Matt Kennedy/Lucasfilm

Ewan McGregor in and as Obi-Wan Kenobi

Highlights
  • Obi-Wan Kenobi release time was 12:30pm IST / 12am PT earlier
  • Disney+ moved it to 9:30am IST / 9pm PT at the last minute
  • First two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi are out on Disney+ Hotstar

Obi-Wan Kenobi — the new live-action Star Wars limited series, featuring the return of Ewan McGregor's titular Jedi Master and Hayden Christensen's Darth Vader — is now streaming on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar wherever available. That's earlier than expected, a full three hours in fact. Early Friday in India / late Thursday in the US, Disney+ revealed that Obi-Wan Kenobi would premiere Thursday, May 26 at 9pm PT, which translates to Friday, May 27 at 12am ET / 5am BST / 9:30am IST / 2pm AEST. We're getting the first two episodes of the new Star Wars series — Part 1 is 52 minutes long, while Part II runs 38 minutes — as had been announced earlier.

At 8:25am IST on Friday, Lucasfilm and Disney+ announced — alongside a new poster with McGregor — that Obi-Wan Kenobi would debut early, with tweets. The caption read: “The time for @obiwankenobi has arrived…early. Start streaming the first two episodes TONIGHT at 9PM PT on @disneyplus.” While Disney+ Hotstar didn't bother with a tweet of their own, Gadgets 360 spotted the first two Obi-Wan Kenobi episodes going live on the service around 9:30am IST. On Disney+ Hotstar, as previously announced, the new Star Wars series is available in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. (Obi-Wan Kenobi is the second Star Wars series to be offered in five languages.)

In addition to Ewan McGregor as Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi who now lives in exile on Tatooine, and Christensen as his former Jedi Padawan Anakin Skywalker turned Sith Lord Darth Vader, the new Star Wars series also stars Joel Edgerton as Tatooine moisture farmer and Anakin's step-brother Owen Lars, Bonnie Piesse as Owen's wife and Luke's step-aunt Beru Whitesun Lars, Moses Ingram as ruthless and ambitious Inquisitor Reva Sevander / the Third Sister, Indira Varma as an Imperial officer, Rupert Friend as the Galactic Empire's Grand Inquisitor, Sung Kang as an Inquisitor named the Fifth Brother, and Kumail Nanjiani as street-level con man Haja. O'Shea Jackson Jr., Simone Kessell, Benny Safdie, Maya Erskine, and Rory Ross have undisclosed roles.

Directed by Deborah Chow (The Mandalorian season 1), Obi-Wan Kenobi is set a decade after the events of Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith, which ended with the destruction of the Jedi Order and the completion of Anakin Skywalker's turn to the dark side. McGregor and Chow are executive producers on Obi-Wan Kenobi alongside showrunner Joby Harold, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy, and Lucasfilm SVP for live-action content Michelle Rejwan. The legendary John Williams is responsible for the Obi-Wan Kenobi theme, with Natalie Holt (Loki) handling composer duties. Chung Chung-hoon is the director of photography on the new Star Wars series.

The first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi are now streaming on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar. Following the Friday premiere, one new episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi debuts Wednesdays around 12:30pm IST. The Obi-Wan Kenobi series finale is set for June 22.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Obi-Wan Kenobi Watch on Disney+ Hotstar

Obi-Wan Kenobi

  • Release Date 27 May 2022
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Drama, Sci-Fi
  • Duration 1h 31min
  • Cast
    Ewan McGregor, Hayden Christensen, Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, Benny Safdie
  • Director Deborah Chow
  • Music Natalie Holt
  • Producer Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Deborah Chow, Ewan McGregor, Joby Harold
  • Production Lucasfilm
  • Certificate 13+
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Obi Wan Kenobi, Obi Wan Kenobi release time in India, Obi Wan Kenobi India time, Obi Wan Kenobi release time, Obi Wan Kenobi release date time, Obi Wan Kenobi release time UK, Obi Wan Kenobi release time Australia, Obi Wan Kenobi release time US, Star Wars, Lucasfilm, Disney, Disney Plus, Disney Plus Hotstar, Obi Wan Kenobi series, Obi Wan Kenobi episodes
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Tezos India Is Zeroing In on NFT Artists, Students as Demands for ‘Green Blockchains’ Escalate

Related Stories

Obi-Wan Kenobi Now Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, 3 Hours Earlier Than Expected
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. All You Need to Know About Stranger Things Season 4
  2. Sony HT-A7000 Soundbar and SA-SW3 Wireless Subwoofer Review
  3. Honor Watch GS 3 Listed on Amazon India, Launch Expected Soon
  4. Broadcom Says Will Buy VMware in $61 Billion Deal to Diversify Business
  5. Amazfit T-Rex 2 Launched With Up to 45 Days Battery Life: Details
  6. iPhone 14 Development Delayed Due to China Lockdowns: Report
  7. Tecno Pova 3 With 7,000mAh Battery, 90Hz LCD Display Launched: All Details
  8. Stranger Things 4 Review: Too Big for Its Own Good
  9. Pebble Cosmos Luxe Smartwatch Launched in India at Rs. 3,999
  10. Nothing Phone 1 Tipped to Launch in July, Said to Have Translucent Design
#Latest Stories
  1. Tesla Submits Application to Expand Plant in Germany for Constructing Freight, Logistics Area: Report
  2. Instagram Owner Meta Is Working to Restore the Platform After Users Report Access Issue
  3. Oppo A57 (2022) With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, Dual Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Lenovo China Warns About Shipment Shortage Due to Supply Chain Issues Amid Slow Revenue Growth
  5. Obi-Wan Kenobi Now Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, 3 Hours Earlier Than Expected
  6. Tezos India Is Zeroing In on NFT Artists, Students as Demands for ‘Green Blockchains’ Escalate
  7. Baidu Exceeds Quarterly Revenue Estimates as Demand for AI, Cloud Products Boosted
  8. Musk Sued by Twitter Investors for Stock Manipulation During Takeover Bid
  9. European Central Bank Chief Christine Lagarde Says Cryptocurrencies Are 'Worth Nothing'
  10. Dogecoin Co-Founder Billy Markus Believes Terra 2.0 Will Attract 'Dumb' Gamblers
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.