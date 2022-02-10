Technology News
Obi-Wan Kenobi Release Date Set for May 25 on Disney+, Disney+ Hotstar

Available in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam on Disney+ Hotstar in India.

By David Delima | Updated: 10 February 2022 17:53 IST
Obi-Wan Kenobi Release Date Set for May 25 on Disney+, Disney+ Hotstar

Photo Credit: Disney/ Lucasfilm

Ewan McGregor will reprise his role as the Jedi master Obi-Wan Kenobi

Highlights
  • Obi-Wan Kenobi is the third Star Wars-based live-action series
  • Ewan McGregor is back as Jedi master Obi-Wan Kenobi
  • Obi-Wan Kenobi is set 10 years after master Kenobi’s biggest failure

Obi-Wan Kenobi — the upcoming Star Wars live-action series — is set to premiere on May 25 on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar, Lucasfilm and Disney announced on Thursday. Obi-Wan Kenobi will be available to stream in five languages in India: English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. Shortly after the season finale episode of The Book of Boba Fett aired on February 9, Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar also unveiled the release date and the first Obi-Wan Kenobi poster. The poster shows the iconic Star Wars Jedi master walking the sands of a vast desert, presumably Tatooine.

In the new Obi-Wan Kenobi series, Ewan McGregor (Moulin Rouge!, Trainspotting) will reprise his role as the Jedi master from the prequel Star Wars trilogy. Obi-Wan Kenobi is set ten years after Kenobi faces his biggest failure at the end of Revenge of the Sith — his inability to prevent his Jedi apprentice Anakin Skywalker from embracing the dark side and becoming Darth Vader. Meanwhile, Hayden Christensen (Jumper, Shattered Glass), is also returning to reprise his role as the evil Sith Lord Darth Vader in the upcoming live-action series coming to Disney+ Hotstar.

Other Obi-Wan Kenobi cast members include Moses Ingram (Candace, The Queen's Gambit), Joel Edgerton (The Gift, The Great Gatsby), Bonnie Piesse (Love Eterne, My Husband's Jump), Kumail Nanjiani (The Big Sick, Life as We Know It), Indira Varma (Bride and Prejudice, Game of Thrones), Rupert Friend (Pride and Prejudice, The Death of Stalin), O'Shea Jackson Jr (Ingrid Goes West, Straight Outta Compton), Sung Kang (The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, Bullet to the Head), Simone Kessell (Reckoning, Outlaws) and Benny Safdie (Good Time, Uncut Gems). Obi-Wan Kenobi is executive produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Deborah Chow, Ewan McGregor, and Joby Harold.

While the recently concluded The Book of Boba Fett contained seven episodes (The Mandalorian had eight in both seasons), there is currently no word on how many episodes will be part of Obi-Wan Kenobi or their duration. Similarly, while The Book of Boba Fett and The Mandalorian shared common characters, it remains to be seen how much overlap takes place among them and Obi-Wan Kenobi. Meanwhile, Star Wars fans can also look forward to a handful of other live-action series announced such as Ahsoka, Andor, Lando, and The Acolyte, and the next season of The Mandalorian.

Obi-Wan Kenobi premieres in India on May 25 on Disney+ Hotstar in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

Obi-Wan Kenobi Coming to Disney+ Hotstar

Obi-Wan Kenobi

  • Release Date 25 May 2022
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Drama, Sci-Fi
  • Cast
    Ewan McGregor, Hayden Christensen, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse
  • Director Deborah Chow
  • Producer Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Deborah Chow, Ewan McGregor, Joby Harold
  • Production Lucasfilm
