Obi-Wan Kenobi: Ewan McGregor Says Racist Trolls Are Not Real Star Wars Fans

Moses Ingram, who plays Reva on Obi-Wan Kenobi, has been the target of racist attacks.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 2 June 2022 11:09 IST
Photo Credit: Disney/ Lucasfilm

Moses Ingram plays Reva, the Third Sister, in Obi-Wan Kenobi

  • Ewan McGregor has hit out at racist abuse against Moses Ingram
  • Moses Ingram highlighted racist messages aimed at her on Instagram
  • Obi-Wan Kenobi star posted a video in support of Ingram

Obi-Wan Kenobi star Ewan McGregor hit back Wednesday at people targeting fellow Star Wars actor Moses Ingram with racist abuse, saying they are not true fans.

Ingram — who stars alongside McGregor in Obi-Wan Kenobi — highlighted racist messages she had received online in a story on her Instagram account, prompting him to respond with a video on the site.

"We stand with Moses. We love Moses. And if you're sending her bullying messages, you're no Star Wars fan in my mind," said McGregor, who plays the title character in the Star Wars series.

"She brings so much to the series, she brings so much to the franchise. And it just sickened me to my stomach that this had been happening," McGregor added.

The Star Wars Twitter account also took aim at those attacking Ingram, a Black actress who plays a Jedi-hunting Inquisitor in the Disney+ series, available on Disney+ Hotstar in India.

"We are proud to welcome Moses Ingram to the Star Wars family and excited for Reva's story to unfold," it said in a tweet, that included an image of Ingram with a red lightsaber in hand.

"If anyone intends to make her feel in any way unwelcome, we have only one thing to say: we resist."

It is not the first time that racism has been directed against a Star Wars actor of colour.

Vietnamese-American actress Kelly Marie Tran, who made her Star Wars debut in 2017's The Last Jedi, was hounded off social media by racist and sexist abuse.

Black British actor John Boyega has meanwhile criticised the treatment of non-white characters in the most recent three Star Wars films, saying they were marketed as important elements in the franchise but were ultimately "pushed to the side."

New episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi air Wednesdays on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Obi-Wan Kenobi Watch on Disney+ Hotstar

Obi-Wan Kenobi

  • Release Date 27 May 2022
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Drama, Sci-Fi
  • Duration 1h 31min
  • Cast
    Ewan McGregor, Hayden Christensen, Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, Benny Safdie
  • Director Deborah Chow
  • Music Natalie Holt
  • Producer Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Deborah Chow, Ewan McGregor, Joby Harold
  • Production Lucasfilm
  • Certificate 13+
