Obi-Wan Kenobi: James Earl Jones Confirmed as Voice of Darth Vader

Hayden Christensen plays the Sith Lord in the flesh meanwhile.

By ANI | Updated: 2 June 2022 13:18 IST
Photo Credit: Disney/ Lucasfilm

Darth Vader had a substantial role on episode 3 of Obi-Wan Kenobi

Highlights
  • James Earl Jones returns to voice Darth Vader on Obi-Wan Kenobi
  • James Earl Jones has voiced Darth Vader in multiple movies and series
  • It is set 10 years after Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith

For Obi-Wan Kenobi, James Earl Jones is back in the role of Darth Vader. His voice is heard in Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 3, which was released Wednesday.

Minor spoiler ahead for Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 3.

Darth Vader had a substantial role on Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 3, with Hayden Christensen — who played Anakin Skywalker in the Star Wars prequel trilogy — playing the Sith Lord in the flesh on the new series.

Jones first voiced Darth Vader in Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope, and subsequently repeated the part in Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back, Episode VI – Return of the Jedi, and Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker. He can also be heard in the animated series Star Wars Rebels, and in the prequel spin-off Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

But Jones' involvement in the Star Wars series had not previously been publicised. Zach Braff, another well-known voice, is also heard in Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 3. Braff makes a guest appearance in the new episode as Freck, an Empire fanatic and transport driver.

Obi-Wan Kenobi sees the return of Ewan McGregor as the younger Obi-Wan. Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie are among the cast members.

The plot picks up 10 years after the events of Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith, in which McGregor's character, Obi-Wan Kenobi, suffered his greatest defeat — the collapse and corruption of his best friend and Jedi trainee, Anakin Skywalker, who later became the wicked Darth Vader.

Deborah Chow, who directed two episodes of The Mandalorian season 1, directs Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Deborah Chow, McGregor, and Joby Harold serve as executive producers for the show.

New episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi air Wednesdays on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar.

Obi-Wan Kenobi Watch on Disney+ Hotstar

Obi-Wan Kenobi

  • Release Date 27 May 2022
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Drama, Sci-Fi
  • Duration 1h 31min
  • Cast
    Ewan McGregor, Hayden Christensen, Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, Benny Safdie
  • Director Deborah Chow
  • Music Natalie Holt
  • Producer Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Deborah Chow, Ewan McGregor, Joby Harold
  • Production Lucasfilm
  • Certificate 13+
