Never Have I Ever Season 3 Trailer: Devi–Paxton Are Official, but a New Guy Is in the Mix

Anirudh Pisharody plays the new Indian guy Des on Never Have I Ever season 3.

By ANI | Updated: 28 July 2022 13:05 IST
Never Have I Ever will be back for its third season August 12 on Netflix

Highlights
  • The trailer of Never Have I Ever season 3 is out
  • Never Have I Ever was renewed for two more seasons last March
  • The fourth season projected to be released in 2023

Netflix dropped the trailer for season 3 of Never Have I Ever on Wednesday, teasing the ups and downs that the new couple will go through, now that Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) and Paxton Hall-Yoshida (Darren Barnet) are officially an item.

With steamy makeup sessions galore throughout the Never Have I Ever season 3 trailer, Paxton and Devi take their romance to the next level, but not without a few bumps in the road — whether they be amusing moments like Devi's shirt getting caught on her head as she tries to take it off, or the mounting pressure of everyone's eyes on her.

Devi asks her friends before another clip of her and Paxton highlights the insecurities in their relationship. "It's believable that we're together, right?"

In the Never Have I Ever season 3 trailer, Paxton confesses to Devi that he likes her. In response, Devi states, "Yeah, but why? No one else thinks we make any sense."

"No, you don't think we make any sense," Paxton corrects her.

True to the creativity of Mindy Kaling, the Never Have I Ever season 3 trailer features several chaotic and tender moments.

But the saying "be careful what you thirst for" rings true, as it not only shows Devi and Ben Gross (Jaren Lewison)'s ever-present bond, but a potential new romantic interest that could throw off the already imbalanced dynamic of the love triangle.

The Never Have I Ever season 3 trailer ends by introducing Anirudh Pisharody as Des, who is in stark contrast to what Devi knows of him.

"That's so hot," says Devi's cousin Kamala Nandiwadal (Richa Moorjani), as the teen's mom Dr. Nalini Vishwakumar (Poorna Jagannathan) agrees. "Extremely hot!"

"Let's see what the human body can do, baby!" Devi enthusiastically adds, as the Never Have I Ever season 3 trailer comes to a close.

Never Have I Ever was renewed for two more seasons last March, with the fourth season concluding the Netflix series run, projected to be released in 2023.

One month later, Kaling shared why she feels it's best for the series to end after four seasons.

Kaling in an interview in April said, "Four seasons for a high school show felt like it made sense. They can't be in high school forever. We've seen those shows. Like, you've been in high school for 12 years. What is going on here?"

"Also, the actors get older and it starts looking insane that a 34-year-old is playing a 15-year-old," she added.

Bela Bajaria, Netflix Head of Global TV at the time of the news announcement, stated that the streamer is "thrilled" about the comedy-drama's last two chapters.

"We are thrilled to have two more seasons of Never Have I Ever. It's everything we want in a Netflix comedy series: authentic, specific, funny, and full of heart. I love that a story I relate to so deeply — about a young, Indian-American girl — hits on so many universal truths that resonate with just about everyone.

"We're eternally grateful to Mindy, Lang, and the wildly talented cast. And we can't wait for everyone to see the final two seasons," Bajaria said in a statement.

Never Have I Ever Season 3 is to premiere August 12 on Netflix.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Never Have I Ever Season 3 Watch on Netflix

Never Have I Ever Season 3

  • Release Date 12 August 2022
  • Genre Comedy, Drama
  • Cast
    Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Poorna Jagannathan, Richa Moorjani, Darren Barnet, Jaren Lewison, John McEnroe, Lee Rodriguez, Ramona Young, Anirudh Pisharody
  • Music Joseph Stephens
  • Producer
    Mindy Kaling, Lang Fisher, Howard Klein, David Miner, Tristram Shapeero
  • Production
    Kaling International, Original Langster, 3 Arts Entertainment, Universal Television
  • Certificate 13+
