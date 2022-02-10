Technology News
loading

Charlie Hunnam, Djimon Hounsou Join Zack Snyder's Star Wars-Inspired Netflix Movie Rebel Moon

Ray Fisher, Bae Doona also announced to join Sofia Boutella and others.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 10 February 2022 15:04 IST
Charlie Hunnam, Djimon Hounsou Join Zack Snyder's Star Wars-Inspired Netflix Movie Rebel Moon

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @NetflixFilm

Cast members Charlie Hunnam, Djimon Hounsou, Doona Bae, and Ray Fisher join Sofia Boutella in Rebel Moon

Highlights
  • Snyder and Netflix shared the news of cast additions
  • Snyder has penned the screenplay for Rebel Moon
  • Snyder, Deborah Snyder, and Wesley Coller will produce via Stone Quarry,

Zack Snyder has added actors Charlie Hunnam, Djimon Hounsou, and Ray Fisher to the cast of his next feature directorial Rebel Moon for Netflix. Rebel Moon is inspired by Star Wars and Akira Kurosawa movies.

South Korean star Bae Doona, known for starring in hit shows Kingdom and The Silent Sea, has also joined the cast along with Jena Malone, Staz Nair, E Duffy, Charlotte Maggi, and Sky Yang.

Led by Sofia Boutella, the film is Snyder's second project with streaming service Netflix after his 2021 movie Army of the Dead.

Snyder and Netflix shared the news of cast additions in a post on Twitter, with the former also posting concept art for the film.

"Honored to welcome this incredible cast to Rebel Moon. Charlie Hunnam, Djimon Hounsou, Doona Bae, and Ray Fisher join previously announced Sofia Boutella.

"Jena Malone, Staz Nair, E. Duffy, Charlotte Maggi, & Sky Yang round out the cast. More to come. Let's go! #RebelMoon @Netflix" he tweeted.

Snyder has penned the screenplay for Rebel Moon with writers Shay Hatten and Kurt Johnstad, based on a story by Snyder and Johnstad.

“When a peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy finds itself threatened by the armies of the tyrannical Regent Balisarius, they dispatch a young woman with a mysterious past to seek out warriors from neighboring planets to help them take a stand,” the official logline of the film read.

Rebel Moon is the first project to come out of Snyder, his wife Deborah Snyder and production banner The Stone Quarry's first-look deal with Netflix that was signed after the success of Army of the Dead.

Snyder, Deborah Snyder, and Wesley Coller will produce via Stone Quarry, while Eric Newman will produce for Grand Electric. Sarah Bowen will serve as executive producer.

Is Red Notice more (or less) than the sum of its leads: Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Rebel Moon, Zack Snyder, Netflix, Charlie Hunnam, Djimon Hounsou, Ray Fisher
Airtel Xstream Premium OTT Streaming Service Launched in India; Aggregates 15 Indian, Global OTT Platforms
Asus ROG Phone 5s, ROG Phone 5s Pro India Launch Date Set for February 15: Specifications, Features

Related Stories

Charlie Hunnam, Djimon Hounsou Join Zack Snyder's Star Wars-Inspired Netflix Movie Rebel Moon
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Price, Colours Tipped Ahead of February 17 Launch
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 2, TV Y1S Series to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live
  3. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Price in India, New Colour Options Tipped
  4. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Launching in India Today: All You Need to Know
  5. OnePlus 10 Pro Tipped to Launch in March in India
  6. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Was Run Over by a Car: Here’s What Happened
  7. Realme 9 Pro+ Review: Excellent Value for Money
  8. Nokia Go Earbuds 2+, Go Earbuds 2 Pro With 24-Hour Battery Life Launched
  9. When Can I Watch Spider-Man: No Way Home Online in India?
  10. Garena Free Fire, AppLock Available via Samsung’s App Store Despite Ban
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra India Launch Set for Today: All Details
  2. Uber Passengers Can Now See How Drivers Have Rated Them
  3. Vivo V23e India Launch Date Confirmed for February 21: Expected Price, Specifications
  4. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Gets Run Over by a Car, Survives Harsh Durability Test
  5. Oppo Find X5 Series Launch Date Set for February 24, Confirmed to Feature MariSilicon X Imaging NPU
  6. WhatsApp for iOS Update Allows Users to Play Voice Messages While in Different Chat
  7. Bitcoin, Ether Prices See Little Price Movement While Major Altcoins Register Mixed Day of Trade
  8. Netflix, Zoya & Farhan Akhtar Ink New Deal. Eternally Confused and Eager for Love to Be First Series
  9. Nvidia, Jaguar Land Rover Ally in Vehicle Software Arms Race
  10. Colorado May Allow Tax Payments in Cryptocurrency Starting This Summer, Says Governor
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.