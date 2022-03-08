Technology News
Netflix Teams Up With NFDC to Train 100 Women Scriptwriters in India

Netflix and NFDC will collaboratively develop the programme’s curriculum and course structure.

By ANI | Updated: 8 March 2022 18:23 IST
Netflix Teams Up With NFDC to Train 100 Women Scriptwriters in India

Photo Credit: Akhil Arora/ Gadgets 360

Participants will get an opportunity to train under veteran screenwriter-filmmaker Munish Bhardwaj

  • Netflix's virtual training program will include 100 women scriptwriters
  • The National Film Development Corporation has partnered with Netflix
  • Netflix and the NFDC have developed the curriculum and course structure

On the occasion of International Women's Day, the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) on Tuesday announced a virtual training programme for 100 women scriptwriters in partnership with streaming platform Netflix.

With the programme, designed for industry professionals, freelance writers, academicians and final-year students at film schools, the NFDC aims to upskill and empower the creative community in India, and create a more gender-inclusive media and entertainment ecosystem, a press release stated.

The curriculum and course structure of the programme, to be conducted in four batches, have been collaboratively developed by the NFDC and Netflix.

Furthermore, the participants will complete the programme after submitting a script, within 30 days of completion of their training and each participant will undergo a comprehensive assessment by a joint committee of officials from the NFDC and Netflix.

Based on the evaluation, shortlisted scripts will have the opportunity to be selected for NFDC Screenwriting Lab or at the NFDC Film Bazaar.

Ravinder Bhakar, managing director, NFDC, said this programme would empower women and will provide them a platform to showcase their talent.

"With the advent of OTT platforms, it is a great contribution by Netflix to have come forward to support the cause of training and development of women professionals," Bhakar said in a statement.

According to the press release, the participants will get an opportunity to train under veteran screenwriter-filmmaker Munish Bhardwaj, known for movies like Moh Maya Money, Ankhon Dekhi and Everything is Fine.

