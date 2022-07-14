Netflix to Host Second Global Fan Event TUDUM on September 24

Streamer Netflix on Thursday announced a special event for fans of its original programming where they will be treated with exclusive first looks, never-before-seen footage and trailers from the platform's returning and upcoming titles.

The free virtual event, set to take place on September 24, is dedicated to sharing the scoop on over 100 fan favourite shows, films and specials from across the globe. According to Netflix, five global events will take in a span of 24 hours as part of TUDUM.

The event will start with an exciting show out of Korea, which will be followed by the glimpse into Netflix's India content. Titles coming from the US, Europe, Latin America and Japan will also be introduced at TUDUM.

The global fan event will be broadcast across Netflix's YouTube channels worldwide, in a number of different languages.

There will also be interactive panels and conversations with the creators and stars from Netflix originals.

Last year, Netflix unveiled 11 Indian titles at its online-only TUDUM fan event where Ali Fazal and Radhika Apte handled hosting duties. Little Things season 4 got a trailer, and the Raveena Tandon-led Aranyak got a teaser. The event also introduced first looks for Madhuri Dixit-led Finding Anamika, later named The Fame Game and Tabu-led Khufiya from Vishal Bhardwaj. And there were promos and featurettes for Kartik Aaryan-led Dhamaka, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi, the Kerala superhero movie Minnal Murali, and rom-com Plan A Plan B with Riteish Deshmukh and Tamannaah Bhatia. Lastly, there was also a music video mash-up between the stars of Mismatched and Kota Factory.