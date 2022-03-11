Technology News
Netflix Subscription Prices Increase in UK, Ireland

Netflix plans are priced in India starting at Rs. 149 for mobile.

By Reuters | Updated: 11 March 2022 16:08 IST
Photo Credit: Netflix

The standard plan of Netflix will costs GBP 10.99 (roughly Rs. 1,100) every month in the UK

  • Standard plan of Netflix allows streaming on two devices at the same time
  • The Premium plan will now costs GBP 15.99 (roughly Rs. 1,600) a month
  • In Ireland, the premium plan now cost EUR 14.99 (roughly Rs. 1,260)

Netflix raised its prices for subscribers in the United Kingdom and Ireland, the streaming platform said on Thursday, in a bid to invest more in production of new shows and films.

Prices for its popular standard plan in the UK, which allows streaming on two devices at the same time, will rise by 2 pounds to GBP 10.99 (roughly Rs. 1,100) every month, while customers who use the basic plan will now have to pay 6.99 pounds rather than the previous price of 5.99 pounds. The premium plan would cost as much as GBP 15.99 (roughly Rs. 1,600) a month.

In Ireland, the basic plan would increase by EUR 1, while the standard and premium tiers would now cost EUR 14.99 (roughly Rs. 1,260) and EUR 20.99 (roughly Rs. 1,700), respectively.

"Our updated prices reflect the investment we have made in our service and catalog, and will allow us to continue making the series, documentaries and films our members love as well as investing in talent and the creative industry," said a spokesperson from Netflix.

The company last updated its prices for the UK in December 2020 and for Ireland in March 2021.

The price change will start from March 10 for all new members, while existing members will be notified by Netflix 30 days before it comes into effect for their respective billing cycles. The news was first reported by The Guardian on Thursday.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Further reading: Netflix, Netflix UK, Netflix Prices Revised
