Technology News
loading

Netflix Faces Huge Subscriber Loss, May Offer Cheaper Ad-Supported Plans, Limits Password Sharing

Netflix says inflation, war in Ukraine, and fierce competition contributed to the loss of subscribers.

By Reuters | Updated: 20 April 2022 10:04 IST
Netflix Faces Huge Subscriber Loss, May Offer Cheaper Ad-Supported Plans, Limits Password Sharing

Lagging subscriber growth may prompt Netflix to offer lower-priced subscription

Highlights
  • Netflix's first-quarter revenue grew 10 percent to $7.87 billion
  • Netflix was expected to report slowing growth amid intense competition
  • Streaming services spent $50 billion on new content last year

Netflix said inflation, the war in Ukraine and fierce competition contributed to a loss of subscribers for the first time in more than a decade and predicted deeper losses ahead, marking an abrupt shift in fortune for a streaming company that thrived during the pandemic.

The company said it lost 200,000 subscribers in its first quarter, falling well short of its forecast of adding 2.5 million subscribers. Suspending service in Russia after the Ukraine invasion took a toll, resulting in the loss of 700,000 members.

Wall Street sent Netflix's stock tumbling 26 percent after the bell on Tuesday and erased about $40 billion (roughly Rs. 3,05,320 crore) of its stock market value. Since it warned in January of weak subscriber growth, the company has lost nearly half of its value.

The lagging subscriber growth is prompting Netflix to contemplate offering a lower-priced version of the service with advertising, citing the success of similar offerings from rivals HBO Max and Disney+.

"Those who have followed Netflix know that I've been against the complexity of advertising, and a big fan of the simplicity of subscription," said Netflix CEO Reed Hastings. "But, as much as I'm a fan of that, I'm a bigger fan of consumer choice."

Netflix offered a gloomy prediction for the spring quarter, forecasting it would lose 2 million subscribers, despite the return of such hotly anticipated series as Stranger Things and Ozark and the debut of the film The Grey Man, starring Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling. Wall Street targeted 227 million for the second quarter, according to Refinitiv data.

The downdraft caught other video streaming-related stocks, with Roku dropping over 6 percent, Walt Disney falling 5 percent and Warner Bros Discovery down 3.5 percent.

Hastings told investors that the pandemic had "created a lot of noise," making it difficult for the company to interpret the surge and ebb of its subscription business over the last two years. Now, it appears the culprit is a combination of competition and the number of accounts sharing passwords, making it harder to grow.

"When we were growing fast, it wasn't a high priority to work on," Hastings said of account-sharing in remarks during Netflix's investor video. "And now we're working super hard on it."

CONFLUENCE OF EVENTS

Netflix's first-quarter revenue grew 10 percent to $7.87 billion (roughly Rs. 60,080 crore), slightly below Wall Street's forecasts. It reported per-share net earnings of $3.53 (roughly Rs. 270), beating the Wall Street consensus of $2.89 (roughly Rs. 220).

While the company remains bullish on the future of streaming, it blamed its slowing growth on a number of factors, such as the rate at which consumers adopt on-demand services, a growing number of competitors and a sluggish economy. Account-sharing is a longstanding practice, though Netflix is exploring ways to derive revenue from the 100 million households watching Netflix through shared accounts, including 30 million in the US and Canada.

This confluence of factors resulted in Netflix reporting losing customers for the first time since October 2011, catching Wall Street by surprise.

"They suffered from a combination of approaching saturation, inflation, higher pricing, the war in Ukraine and competition," said Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter. "I don't think any of us expected that all to happen at once."

The world's dominant streaming service was expected to report slowing growth, amid intense competition from established rivals like Amazon.com, traditional media companies such as the Walt Disney and the newly formed Warner Bros Discovery and cash-flush newcomers like Apple.

Streaming services spent $50 billion (roughly Rs. 3,81,790 crore) on new content last year, in a bid to attract or retain subscribers, according to researcher Ampere Analysis. That's a 50 percent increase from 2019, when many of the newer streaming services launched, signaling the quick escalation of the so-called "streaming wars."

Netflix noted that despite the intensifying competition, its share of TV viewing in the US has held steady according to Nielsen, a mark of subscriber satisfaction and retention.

As growth slows in mature markets like the US, Netflix is increasingly focused on other parts of the world and investing in local-language content.

"While hundreds of millions of homes pay for Netflix, well over half of the world's broadband homes don't yet — representing huge future growth potential," the company said in a statement.

Benchmark analyst Matthew Harrigan warned that the uncertain global economy "is apt to emerge as an albatross" for member growth and Netflix's ability to continue raising prices as competition intensifies.

Streaming services are not the only form of entertainment vying for consumers' time. The latest Digital Media Trends survey from Deloitte, released in late March, revealed that Generation Z, those consumers ages 14 to 25, spend more time playing games than watching movies or television series at home, or even listening to music.

The majority of Gen Z and Millennial consumers polled said they spend more time watching user-created videos like those on TikTok and YouTube than watching films or shows on a streaming service.

One market observer said Netflix's stock has benefited from expectations of perpetual growth.

"Today's report shows that there is a limit to that long-term bullish thesis," said David Keller, chief market strategist at StockCharts.com.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Should you buy a 4G or 5G budget phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Ozark Season 4 Watch on Netflix

Ozark Season 4

  • Release Date 21 January 2022
  • Genre Action, Crime, Drama, Thriller
  • Duration 6h 53min
  • Cast
    Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, Julia Garner, Jordana Spiro, Jason Butler Harner, Esai Morales, Peter Mullan, Lisa Emery, Charlie Tahan, Janet McTeer, Tom Pelphrey, Jessica Frances Dukes
  • Director Jason Bateman, Alik Sakharov
  • Music Danny Bensi, Saunder Jurriaans
  • Producer Jason Bateman, Chris Mundy, Bill Dubuque, Mark Williams
  • Production MRC, Aggregate Films, Zero Gravity Management, Headhunter Films, Man, Woman & Child Productions
  • Certificate 18+
Advertisement
Stranger Things Season 4 Watch on Netflix

Stranger Things Season 4

  • Release Date 27 May 2022
  • Genre Drama, Fantasy, Horror, Mystery, Sci-Fi
  • Cast
    Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, Cara Buono, Brett Gelman
  • Director The Duffer Brothers, Shawn Levy
  • Music Michael Stein, Kyle Dixon
  • Producer The Duffer Brothers, Shawn Levy, Dan Cohen, Cindy Holland, Brian Wright, Matt Thunell, Karl Gajdusek, Iain Paterson
  • Production 21 Laps Entertainment, Monkey Massacre
  • Certificate 16+
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Netflix, Netflix Subscribers drop, Disney Plus, Warner Bros Discovery, Amazon, TikTok, YouTube, HBO Max, Ozark, Stranger Things, Apple
OnePlus 10R 5G Teased to Feature 120Hz Fluid Display, Nord CE 2 Lite Will Pack 5,000mAh Battery

Related Stories

Netflix Faces Huge Subscriber Loss, May Offer Cheaper Ad-Supported Plans, Limits Password Sharing
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo F21 Pro 5G Goes on First Sale in India Today
  2. OnePlus Nord Watch Spotted on Official Website
  3. Xiaomi Pad 5 India Launch on April 27: All You Need to Know
  4. Okinawa Clarifies Cause of Dealership Fire That Raised Eyebrows
  5. OnePlus 10R 5G, Nord CE 2 Lite Specifications Teased Ahead of India Launch
  6. Airtel Reduced Amazon Prime Membership Validity With Postpaid Plans
  7. Moto G52 India Launch Set for April 25, Specifications Teased
  8. Netflix Faces Subscriber Loss, May Offer Cheaper Ad-Supported Plans
  9. Yamaha YH-L700A Wireless Active Noise Cancelling Headphones Review
  10. iPhone 14 Pro Models to Come With Faster Lightning Connectors: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Netflix Faces Huge Subscriber Loss, May Offer Cheaper Ad-Supported Plans, Limits Password Sharing
  2. Motorola Edge 20 Pro Receives Android 12 Update in Brazil
  3. AMD Ryzen Pro 6000 Series CPUs for Business Laptops Announced, Promising Performance and Security
  4. OnePlus 10R 5G Teased to Feature 120Hz Fluid Display, Nord CE 2 Lite Will Pack 5,000mAh Battery
  5. iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max Allegedly Getting Lightning Connector Upgrade for USB 3.0 Speed: Report
  6. Bang & Olufsen Unveils Beoplay EX TWS Earbuds with Adaptive ANC, Sales Begin in May
  7. Thailand's Power Giant Gulf Energy Confirms Investment in Binance US
  8. Netflix Reveals Exploding Kittens TV Series and Game
  9. Airtel Postpaid Plans Revise Amazon Prime Membership to Six Months
  10. Vivo Y33T and Vivo Y33s Price Drop in India, New Price and Details Inside
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.