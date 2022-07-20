Technology News
Netflix Loses Nearly 1 Million Subscribers in Q2 2022, Says Strong Dollar Hit Revenue From Foreign Users

Netflix had warned in April that it expected to lose 2 million customers in the second quarter, raising questions about its long-term growth prospects.

By Reuters | Updated: 20 July 2022 12:01 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash

Netflix said the strong US dollar hit revenue

Highlights
  • Netflix said it had further examined the slowdown
  • Netflix remains the dominant streaming service around the world
  • The company has nearly 221 million global paid subscribers

Netflix said on Tuesday it lost 970,000 subscribers from April through June, averting the worst-case scenario projected by the company, but offered a forecast below Wall Street expectations for the current quarter. It plans to launch an ad-supported tier next year, and it warned that the strong dollar was also hitting revenue booked from subscribers abroad. Netflix had warned in April that it expected to lose 2 million customers in the current quarter, shocking Wall Street and raising questions about its long-term growth prospects.

While defections for the second quarter were not as steep as expected, Netflix estimated its new customer additions for July through September would amount to 1 million. Wall Street analysts were expecting 1.84 million, according to analysts polled by Refinitiv.

After years of red-hot growth, Netflix's fortunes have reversed as rivals including Walt Disney, Warner Bros Discovery, and Apple invest heavily in their own streaming services.

In a letter to shareholders, the company said it had further examined the slowdown, which it had attributed to a variety of factors including password sharing, competition and a sluggish economy.

Netflix remains the dominant streaming service around the world with nearly 221 million global paid subscribers.

In April, the company said it was addressing customer defections in part by planning a crackdown on password-sharing and launching the less-expensive tier with advertising. Last week, Netflix announced Microsoft Corp as its technology and sales partner for the ad-supported offering.

The company also is working to build on the popularity of the series Stranger Things and seeking to turn some of its biggest successes into franchises.

For April through June, earnings-per-share came in at $3.20 (roughly Rs. 260).

Netflix said the strong U.S. dollar hit revenue, which grew 9 percent. Revenue would have increased by 13 percent without the foreign exchange impact, the company said.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Noise co-founder Amit Khatri joins Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, for a special episode. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Lightyear Disney+ Hotstar Release Date Set for August 3

