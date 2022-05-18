Technology News
Spiderhead Trailer Out, Release Date Announced: Chris Hemsworth's Dystopian Sci-Fi Thriller Hits Netflix on June 17

Spiderhead is directed by Top Gun: Maverick's Joseph Kosinski.

By Roktim Rajpal | Updated: 18 May 2022 18:23 IST
Spiderhead Trailer Out, Release Date Announced: Chris Hemsworth's Dystopian Sci-Fi Thriller Hits Netflix on June 17

Photo Credit: Netflix

Chris Hemsworth in a Spiderhead trailer

Highlights
  • Spiderhead is based on the dystopian short story — Escape from Spiderhead
  • Miles Teller plays a key role in Spiderhead
  • Spiderhead trailer is quirky and unnerving in equal measure

Spiderhead trailer and release date are out. On Tuesday, Netflix released a nearly two-minute-long trailer for the dystopian science-fiction thriller feature film to give fans a look at what is in store for them and confirm that the title will be released on June 17 on the streaming platform. The video introduces us to Steve Abnesti, a pharmaceutical genius who conducts certain experiments on inmates of a futuristic prison named Spiderhead. He believes that "we are making the world a better place" through his actions. In a particularly haunting sequence, Abnesti says that the time to worry about "crossing lines" is gone, indicating that he doesn't have much regard for ethics.

The Spiderhead trailer goes on to introduce us to his subjects, who are injected with a mind-altering drug called N 40. This, not surprisingly, results in some unnerving scenes at the prison. While what we see here isn't overtly funny, it has a quirky vibe. This suggests that the movie will have a bit of dark humour, along the lines of what we saw in certain episodes of the Netflix anthology series Black Mirror.

Headlined by Chris Hemsworth (Thor) and Miles Teller (Whiplash) as Abnesti and prison inmate Jeff respectively, the Spiderhead cast includes Jurnee Smollett, Tess Haubrich, and Bebe Bettencourt in key roles. Joseph Kosinski (Oblivion, TRON: Legacy) directs the movie, an adaptation of American writer George Saunders's short story Escape from Spiderhead off a screenplay by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick.

Spiderhead comes at a time when Hemsworth is awaiting the release of the Marvel movie Thor: Love and Thunder, the third sequel to the 2011 release Thor, slated to release in theatres July 8. Kosinski, on the other hand, directed the Tom Cruise-led actioner Top Gun: Maverick, which releases May 28 in theatres.

Spiderhead will be out June 17 on Netflix. It is produced by Hemsworth himself alongside Tommy Harper, Oren Katzeff, Eric Newman, Rhett Reese, Jeremy Steckler, Geneva Wasserman, and Paul Wernick.

Spiderhead Trailer Out, Release Date Announced: Chris Hemsworth's Dystopian Sci-Fi Thriller Hits Netflix on June 17
