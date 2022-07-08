Technology News
Netflix, Sennheiser Bring Ambeo 2-Channel Spatial Audio on Select Movies, TV Series

Stranger Things 4, The Witcher, Castlevania, and more are now available with Ambeo 2-Channel Spatial Audio.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 8 July 2022 12:17 IST
Netflix, Sennheiser Bring Ambeo 2-Channel Spatial Audio on Select Movies, TV Series

Photo Credit: Netflix

The upcoming live-action Resident Evil series will also feature this technology

Highlights
  • Sennheiser fine-tuned Ambeo with the help of Netflix, more partners
  • Ambeo gets activated automatically — no user changes required
  • Netflix is the first streaming platform to feature this technology

Netflix has teamed up with Sennheiser to bring the new Ambeo 2-Channel Spatial Audio technology to its streaming platform. This technology is claimed to introduce massive improvements to spatial audio for any viewer with a standard audio setup, "be it standard TV sets, stereo systems, headphones, tablets, or laptops." Ambeo is developed to make use of open industry-standard formats like ADM or IAB, and delivers a standard two-channel audio file that replaces the stereo output. This method will allow viewers to enjoy immersive spatial audio formats like Dolby Atmos or MPEG-H Audio on any stereo speakers or headphones.

Sennheiser made the announcement on Thursday that the Ambeo 2-Channel Spatial Audio is now available on Netflix for select titles like Stranger Things 4. Viewers can also search for "spatial audio" in the Netflix app to find other shows and movies that now come with Ambeo spatial sound — these include Red Notice, The Witcher, Castlevania, and the upcoming live-action Resident Evil series.

A great feature of this technology is that viewers do not have to fiddle with their settings to activate it. Ambeo is said to automatically detect stereo setups and use the enhanced two-channel spatial audio. It is not another mix — instead, it outputs a two-channel audio file that functions as a drop-in replacement for stereo sound.

Sennheiser roped in Netflix and several industry partners to help fine-tune this technology during its development. Netflix is now the first streaming platform to use Ambeo 2-Channel Spatial Audio, whereas others can still license it from Sennheiser. The company says that many viewers stream content on devices with standard stereo setups like smartphones, tablets, or standard TVs. With the Ambeo technology, viewers can fully enjoy most of the films and music produced in Dolby Atmos or MPEG-H Audio.

Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
