Streaming giant Netlflix is considering to lower the prices for its ad-supported tier
Highlights
Netflix is expected to sell about four minutes of commercials per hour
Netflix is said to show advertisements before and during some programmes
The plan without ads currently comes at $15.49 (roughly Rs. 1,230)
Netflix is reportedly considering pricing its new advertising-supported tier at $7 (roughly Rs. 550) to $9 (roughly Rs. 700) a month, which is half as much as the current subscription charges for its most popular plan. For now, Netflix's plan costs $15.49 (roughly Rs. 1,230) per month to stream content with no commercials. The aim behind the price cut is to bring in more subscribers who are fine watching some advertisements for a lower monthly rate. The streaming service is said to sell about four minutes of commercials per hour for the ad-supported service.
As per a recent report by Bloomberg, streaming giant Netlflix is considering to lower the prices for its ad-supported tier. With the low prices, the ad-supported plan may cost between $7 and $9 for a month.
To recall, this will still cost about half of what Netflix is currently charging users for its most popular plan, which is priced at $15.49 per month without any advertisements.
As mentioned earlier, Netflix is expected to sell about four minutes of commercials per hour for the ad-supported service. The company is said to show advertisements before and during some programmes, but not after.
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. She has directed investigative documentaries, PSAs, and video features covering arts, culture, science, and general news in the past. She believes in the power of the Internet and is constantly looking out for the next new technology that is going to transform life on earth. When not doing things news, she can be found reading fiction, physics or philosophy, plucking berries, or talking cinema. Write to her at jasminj@ndtv.com or get in touch on
...More