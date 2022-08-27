Technology News
loading

Netflix to Charge $7-$9 for Ad-Supported Popular Plan in a Bid to Attract Customers: Report

This aim behind the price cut is to bring in subscribers who are fine watching some advertisements for a lower monthly rate.

By Jasmin Jose |  Updated: 27 August 2022 18:39 IST
Netflix to Charge $7-$9 for Ad-Supported Popular Plan in a Bid to Attract Customers: Report

Streaming giant Netlflix is considering to lower the prices for its ad-supported tier

Highlights
  • Netflix is expected to sell about four minutes of commercials per hour
  • Netflix is said to show advertisements before and during some programmes
  • The plan without ads currently comes at $15.49 (roughly Rs. 1,230)

Netflix is reportedly considering pricing its new advertising-supported tier at $7 (roughly Rs. 550) to $9 (roughly Rs. 700) a month, which is half as much as the current subscription charges for its most popular plan. For now, Netflix's plan costs $15.49 (roughly Rs. 1,230) per month to stream content with no commercials. The aim behind the price cut is to bring in more subscribers who are fine watching some advertisements for a lower monthly rate. The streaming service is said to sell about four minutes of commercials per hour for the ad-supported service.

As per a recent report by Bloomberg, streaming giant Netlflix is considering to lower the prices for its ad-supported tier. With the low prices, the ad-supported plan may cost between $7 and $9 for a month.

To recall, this will still cost about half of what Netflix is currently charging users for its most popular plan, which is priced at $15.49 per month without any advertisements.

The motive behind the price cut is simply to attract new subscribers to the service who don't mind watching a few advertisements by paying a lower amount to watch the content.

As mentioned earlier, Netflix is expected to sell about four minutes of commercials per hour for the ad-supported service. The company is said to show advertisements before and during some programmes, but not after.

This week, we discuss Android 13 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Netflix, Netflix advertisement plan
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. She has directed investigative documentaries, PSAs, and video features covering arts, culture, science, and general news in the past.  She believes in the power of the Internet and is constantly looking out for the next new technology that is going to transform life on earth. When not doing things news, she can be found reading fiction, physics or philosophy, plucking berries, or talking cinema. Write to her at jasminj@ndtv.com or get in touch on ...More
House of the Dragon Renewed for Second Season After Massive Success of the Debut Episode

Related Stories

Netflix to Charge $7-$9 for Ad-Supported Popular Plan in a Bid to Attract Customers: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. India 5G Rollout: Jio, Airtel, Vi to Offer Services in These 13 Cities First
  2. iPhone 14 Models May Have Used Patented Technology to Reduce Notch: Report
  3. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  4. iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max Alleged Dummy Models Leaked
  5. LG C2 55-inch Ultra-HD Smart OLED evo TV (OLED55C2PSC) Review
  6. Everything You Need to Know About Delhi Crime Season 2
  7. Itel Magic X, Magic X Play 4G VoLTE Feature Phones Launched in India: Details
  8. Fitbit Sense 2, Versa 4, Inspire 3 Fitness Wearables Launched: Details
  9. Motorola to Announce Three New Edge Series Smartphones on September 8
  10. Planet Possibly Covered With "Deep Ocean" Discovered 100-Light Years Away
#Latest Stories
  1. Netflix to Charge $7-$9 for Ad-Supported Popular Plan in a Bid to Attract Customers: Report
  2. House of the Dragon Renewed for Second Season After Massive Success of the Debut Episode
  3. Facebook Parent Meta Settles Cambridge Analytica Lawsuit; Terms of Agreement Undisclosed: Details
  4. Apple MacBook Pro, iPad Pro Hinted to Feature 5nm Chip: Ming-Chi Kuo
  5. Comic Con India 2022: Dates, Venue Announced for Delhi and Bengaluru Event, Here's How to Purchase Tickets
  6. NASA's Sofia Telescope Discovers More Water on Lunar Surface at Moretus Crater Region
  7. Eye Movement During Sleep May Give Hints About Your Dreams, Reckons New Study
  8. Samsung Is Reportedly Working on a Dual Screen Phone: All Details
  9. US Justice Department Reportedly Drafting Antitrust Complaint Against Apple
  10. Twitter Questioned Over Whistleblower’s Claims on India Operations by Tharoor-Led Parliamentary Panel
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.