Netflix is reportedly considering pricing its new advertising-supported tier at $7 (roughly Rs. 550) to $9 (roughly Rs. 700) a month, which is half as much as the current subscription charges for its most popular plan. For now, Netflix's plan costs $15.49 (roughly Rs. 1,230) per month to stream content with no commercials. The aim behind the price cut is to bring in more subscribers who are fine watching some advertisements for a lower monthly rate. The streaming service is said to sell about four minutes of commercials per hour for the ad-supported service.

