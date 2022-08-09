Technology News
Netflix Unveils 3 Documentaries From India Today, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Crime Stories: India Detectives Team

Indian Predator: The Diary of a Serial Killer, Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale, and Mumbai Mafia: Police vs The Underworld are on Netflix’s slate.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 9 August 2022 12:51 IST
Netflix Unveils 3 Documentaries From India Today, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Crime Stories: India Detectives Team

Photo Credit: Netflix

Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara in Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale

  • Beyond the Fairytale directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon
  • India Today behind Indian Predator: The Diary of a Serial Killer
  • Mumbai Mafia: Police vs The Underworld is set in the 1990s

Netflix has unveiled three Indian documentary films and series for 2022, including one new docu-movie and the next edition of an existing one. The new Netflix documentary, Mumbai Mafia: Police vs The Underworld, comes from the team behind Crime Stories: India Detectives. It follows the battle between Mumbai Police's “encounter specialists” and organised crime syndicate D-Company in the 1990s. Alongside, Netflix has revealed that the next chapter of Indian Predator is called Indian Predator: The Diary of a Serial Killer, and it's produced by India Today. Lastly, the Nayanthara wedding documentary now has a title — Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale.

Here's more on the two new Netflix Indian documentaries (though technically, one of them is a British production) —

Feature documentary Mumbai Mafia: Police vs The Underworld follows the battle for the future of Mumbai, which raged on the city's streets between police and organised crime through the 1990s. On one side: D-Company, an infamous group of gangsters known for being a ruthless, violent operation who use extortion, racketeering, drugs, and finally terrorism to hold the city in a bulldog grip.

On the other: a rising band of 'Encounter Specialists', a team of maverick moustachioed police officers tasked with taking back control of the streets. In this immersive and cinematic feature documentary, visceral interviews with the officers at the heart of the fight will drive the police narrative, untangling the psychology behind their tactics as the situation on the streets escalates.

Minnow Films' Morgan Matthews and Sophie Jones serve as executive producers, with Francis Longhurst and Raaghav Dar as series directors, and Supriya Sobti Gupta and Batul Mukhtiar as series producers.

Mumbai Mafia Police vs The Underworld Mumbai Mafia Police vs The Underworld

Mumbai Mafia: Police vs The Underworld
Photo Credit: Netflix

In Indian Predator: The Diary of a Serial Killer, when a young, well-loved journalist goes missing in Allahabad, the entire community comes together to unearth the truth. In the process they find an unlikely suspect — a small-time local politician's husband. Just when the police thought the case was closed, they find a diary that has a list of 13 names along with that of the dead journalist.

Chandni Ahlawat Dabas is the executive producer, Dheeraj Jindal is the series director, Sudeep Nigam is the writer, and Moumita Sen is the creative producer. Indian Predator: The Diary of a Serial Killer is an India Today Originals Production.

Indian Predator The Diary of a Serial Killer Indian Predator The Diary of a Serial Killer

Indian Predator: The Diary of a Serial Killer
Photo Credit: Netflix

And the lone Netflix Indian documentary we have previously known about —

Nayanthara recently got married in a fairy tale wedding to filmmaker Vignesh Shivan. As they are both poised to start this new phase in life, Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale gives an all-access peek into their lives, the marriage, and beyond. We try to unpack who the intensely private Nayanthara is, and how Vignesh has made her harness the full power of her talent and love, as an artist and a woman.

Gautham Vasudev Menon (Thanga Meengal) is the director. Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale is a production of The Rowdy Pictures.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Mumbai Mafia: Police vs The Underworld Coming to Netflix

Mumbai Mafia: Police vs The Underworld

  • Language Hindi, English
  • Genre Documentary
  • Director
    Francis Longhurst, Raaghav Dar
  • Producer
    Morgan Matthews, Sophie Jones
  • Production
    Minnow Films
Indian Predator: The Diary of a Serial Killer Coming to Netflix

Indian Predator: The Diary of a Serial Killer

  • Genre Documentary
  • Director
    Dheeraj Jindal
  • Producer
    Chandni Ahlawat Dabas
  • Production
    India Today
Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale Coming to Netflix

Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale

  • Language Kannada, Tamil
  • Genre Documentary
  • Cast
    Nayanthara, Vignesh Sivan
  • Director
    Gautham Vasudev Menon
  • Production
    The Rowdy Pictures
Further reading: Netflix, Netflix India, Mumbai Mafia Police vs The Underworld, Crime Stories India Detectives, Minnow Films, Indian Predator The Diary of a Serial Killer, India Today, Nayanthara Beyond the Fairytale, Gautham Vasudev Menon, The Rowdy Pictures, Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360.
Netflix Unveils 3 Documentaries From India Today, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Crime Stories: India Detectives Team
