Technology News
loading

Netflix Movies 2022: Streaming Giant Reveals First Look of The Gray Man, Knives Out 2, More

Also coming to Netflix in 2022 is Spiderhead starring Chris Hemsworth.

By ANI | Updated: 5 February 2022 13:58 IST
Netflix Movies 2022: Streaming Giant Reveals First Look of The Gray Man, Knives Out 2, More

Photo Credit: Claire Folger/ Loinsgate

Knives Out sequel, among other movies are coming on Netflix (Daniel Craig in Knives Out pictured)

Highlights
  • Netflix is bringing a list of movies in 2022
  • Falling for Christmas and Luckiest Girl Alive are amongst the 2022 titles
  • Sci-fi lovers will get The Mothership and Spiderhead

Netflix has a jam-packed slate of movies for 2022, and the streaming giant recently revealed the first looks of some of these star-studded films. On Thursday, the streaming service debuted a mashup featuring glimpses of its film lineup for the year, including brief glimpses of Lindsay Lohan's upcoming holiday offering titled Falling for Christmas, Mila Kunis' drama Luckiest Girl Alive based on the 2015 bestseller, and Adam Sandler's basketball drama Hustle.

The streamer shared the first looks of the upcoming films on its official Twitter handle, writing, "Did someone say new movies every week? Here's your first look at some of our biggest films for 2022. Whether you feel like laughing, crying, screaming, swooning, or all of the above, there's a movie for every mood. #NetflixMovies2022."

 

Movie buffs also got their first look at Rege-Jean Page, Ryan Gosling, and Chris Evans' thriller The Gray Man. And if the action-packed scenes don't get your heart pumping, we're guessing the cast will. While the trio's bromance is sure to delight fans, they're not the only A-listers with an action movie coming to the streaming service.

The three-minute clip also featured Jennifer Lopez in her picture The Mother.

Plus, if you're in the mood for more of a mystery, you can spot Daniel Craig in the preview for Knives Out 2 and Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill in a teaser for Enola Holmes 2.

And if comedy is more your thing, you can check out the sneak peeks for Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg's Me Time, Eddie Murphy and Jonah Hill's You People, and Tyler Perry's A Madea Homecoming.

For sci-fi, you'll want to catch the previews for The Mothership starring Halle Berry and Spiderhead featuring Chris Hemsworth. And if you're looking for a fantasy film, you can see the sneak peeks for Jason Momoa's Slumberland and Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington's The School for Good and Evil.

Is Red Notice more (or less) than the sum of its leads: Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Netflix, Falling for Christmas, Luckiest Girl Alive, Hustle, The Gray Man, The Mother, Knives Out 2, Millie Bobby Brown, Me Time, You People, The Mothership, Spiderhead, Chris Hemsworth, Halle Berry, Henry Cavill, Enola Holmes 2, Mark Wahlberg, Kevin Hart, Lindsay Lohan, Mila Kunis, Adam Sandler, Jennifer Lopez, Slumberland, The School for Good and Evil, Charlize Theron, Kerry Washington
Bitcoin Hits 2-Week High Following Stock Rally
E -Passport Samples Being Tested to Ensure Data Safety, Says External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

Related Stories

Netflix Movies 2022: Streaming Giant Reveals First Look of The Gray Man, Knives Out 2, More
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Price, Colours Tipped Ahead of February 17 Launch
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 2, TV Y1S Series to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live
  3. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Price in India, New Colour Options Tipped
  4. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Launching in India Today: All You Need to Know
  5. OnePlus 10 Pro Tipped to Launch in March in India
  6. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Was Run Over by a Car: Here’s What Happened
  7. Realme 9 Pro+ Review: Excellent Value for Money
  8. Nokia Go Earbuds 2+, Go Earbuds 2 Pro With 24-Hour Battery Life Launched
  9. When Can I Watch Spider-Man: No Way Home Online in India?
  10. Garena Free Fire, AppLock Available via Samsung’s App Store Despite Ban
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra India Launch Set for Today: All Details
  2. Uber Passengers Can Now See How Drivers Have Rated Them
  3. Vivo V23e India Launch Date Confirmed for February 21: Expected Price, Specifications
  4. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Gets Run Over by a Car, Survives Harsh Durability Test
  5. Oppo Find X5 Series Launch Date Set for February 24, Confirmed to Feature MariSilicon X Imaging NPU
  6. WhatsApp for iOS Update Allows Users to Play Voice Messages While in Different Chat
  7. Bitcoin, Ether Prices See Little Price Movement While Major Altcoins Register Mixed Day of Trade
  8. Netflix, Zoya & Farhan Akhtar Ink New Deal. Eternally Confused and Eager for Love to Be First Series
  9. Nvidia, Jaguar Land Rover Ally in Vehicle Software Arms Race
  10. Colorado May Allow Tax Payments in Cryptocurrency Starting This Summer, Says Governor
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.