Netflix has a jam-packed slate of movies for 2022, and the streaming giant recently revealed the first looks of some of these star-studded films. On Thursday, the streaming service debuted a mashup featuring glimpses of its film lineup for the year, including brief glimpses of Lindsay Lohan's upcoming holiday offering titled Falling for Christmas, Mila Kunis' drama Luckiest Girl Alive based on the 2015 bestseller, and Adam Sandler's basketball drama Hustle.

The streamer shared the first looks of the upcoming films on its official Twitter handle, writing, "Did someone say new movies every week? Here's your first look at some of our biggest films for 2022. Whether you feel like laughing, crying, screaming, swooning, or all of the above, there's a movie for every mood. #NetflixMovies2022."

Did someone say new movies every week? Here's your first look at some of our biggest films for 2022. Whether you feel like laughing, crying, screaming, swooning, or all of the above, there's a movie for every mood. #NetflixMovies2022 pic.twitter.com/dQeCum0qvT — Netflix (@netflix) February 3, 2022

Movie buffs also got their first look at Rege-Jean Page, Ryan Gosling, and Chris Evans' thriller The Gray Man. And if the action-packed scenes don't get your heart pumping, we're guessing the cast will. While the trio's bromance is sure to delight fans, they're not the only A-listers with an action movie coming to the streaming service.

The three-minute clip also featured Jennifer Lopez in her picture The Mother.

Plus, if you're in the mood for more of a mystery, you can spot Daniel Craig in the preview for Knives Out 2 and Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill in a teaser for Enola Holmes 2.

And if comedy is more your thing, you can check out the sneak peeks for Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg's Me Time, Eddie Murphy and Jonah Hill's You People, and Tyler Perry's A Madea Homecoming.

For sci-fi, you'll want to catch the previews for The Mothership starring Halle Berry and Spiderhead featuring Chris Hemsworth. And if you're looking for a fantasy film, you can see the sneak peeks for Jason Momoa's Slumberland and Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington's The School for Good and Evil.

