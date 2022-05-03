Technology News
Netflix Cancels Pearl, Animated Series From Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Archewell Productions

Pearl was announced in July last year.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 3 May 2022 11:54 IST
Netflix Cancels Pearl, Animated Series From Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Archewell Productions

Photo Credit: Instagram/ SussexRoyal

The cancellation is "part of the strategic decisions Netflix is making around animated series"

Highlights
  • Netflix will continue to work with Archewell Productions on more projects
  • The service reported a drop in subscribers for the first time in a decade
  • Netflix has also scrapped series like Dino Daycare and Boons and Curses

Netflix has cancelled an animated series created by Meghan Markle as it makes cost-saving moves following disappointing first-quarter results.

The video streaming giant confirmed in an email to AFP on Monday that it was not moving forward with the Duchess of Sussex's Pearl, which was announced in July last year.

The cancellation is "part of the strategic decisions Netflix is making around animated series," the company said, adding that it was scrapping other children's series including Dino Daycare and Boons and Curses.

Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, signed a deal to produce content for the streaming platform after quitting their royal duties in the UK.

The California-based couple formed a production company called Archewell Productions, named after their son Archie.

Pearl was due to be about a 12-year-old girl who is inspired by historical female figures.

In 2020, Harry and Meghan announced they would create a documentary series about the Invictus Games for wounded servicemen and women, which Prince Harry has long championed.

Netflix said that Archewell Productions "remains a valued partner and we are continuing to work together on a number of projects, including the upcoming documentary series Heart of Invictus."

Last month, Netflix reported a drop in subscribers for the first time in a decade, sparking a plunge in its share price.

In April, Netflix said it ended the first quarter of this year with 221.6 million subscribers, a drop of around 200,000 users from the final quarter of last year.

Netflix blamed the quarter-over-quarter erosion to suspension of its service in Russia due to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. 

Disney showed earlier this year that it was closing the gap with market leader Netflix in America's TV streaming wars.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
