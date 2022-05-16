Technology News
Netflix May Soon Get Livestreamed Unscripted Series, Stand-Up Specials: Report

Netflix competitor Disney+ already has the livestream feature.

By Roktim Rajpal | Updated: 16 May 2022 14:05 IST
Netflix May Soon Get Livestreamed Unscripted Series, Stand-Up Specials: Report

Photo Credit: Reuters

Netflix is said to be thinking about adding a livestream option

  • Netflix livestreaming may let it back more live comedy specials
  • It is not known whether this option will cover sports events
  • The plans for livestreaming on Netflix are at a nascent stage

Netflix may soon allow users to watch livestreams of certain types of content, as per a report. The streaming platform is said to be thinking about adding the livestreaming option to enable it to air stand-up specials and other live content. This feature might also allow Netflix to air live reunions similar to the one that was recently held by the real estate reality show Selling Sunset. We can also expect Netflix to utilise the feature to come with more unscripted content, including shows that involve audience voting.

As per a report by Deadline, the livestreaming feature may pave the way for more live comedy specials. To recall, Netflix held Netflix Is a Joke Fest, its first-ever live and in-person comedy festival, in Los Angeles earlier this year. While the streaming platform is set to air some of these shows later this month and in June, Netflix livestreaming is said to give us the option to watch the event from our home if Netflix brings back Netflix Is a Joke Fest next year.

Many of us want to watch sporting action live on Netflix. However, the report does not specify whether that will be covered by the option if and when it is rolled out. Either way, there is a lot of interest in the feature mainly because of the recent F1 series Formula 1 Drive to Survive.

This report comes at a time when the streaming service Disney+, one of Netflix's biggest competitors, has already ventured into livestreams. In fact, it aired the Academy Awards 2022 this March, a major milestone for the service. Disney+ is also the new home for the dance competition series Dancing with the Stars.

While it is unclear when we'll get more details about the brand's plans for livestreaming, the one thing that's amply clear is that Netflix is losing subscribers for the first time in nearly a decade. This was confirmed by the company in its recent quarterly earnings call.

In fact, Netflix has hinted at cracking the whip on password sharing and introducing a cheaper ad-supported option somewhere down the line to counter the loss. While there is no official announcement a recent report stated that they may be implemented by the end of the year.

Comments

