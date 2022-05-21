Technology News
loading

Netflix to Settle Tax Dispute With Italy for $59.1 Million, Opens First Office in Rome Hiring Over 40 Employees

Netflix faced open investigation for potential tax evasion as the company relied on digital infrastructure to stream content to users in Italy.

By Reuters | Updated: 21 May 2022 10:33 IST
Netflix to Settle Tax Dispute With Italy for $59.1 Million, Opens First Office in Rome Hiring Over 40 Employees

Prosecutors had opened an investigation into potential tax evasion by Netflix three years ago

Highlights
  • Netflix was pleased to have the matter finalised
  • Netflix should have paid taxes in Italy
  • Netflix has now opened an office in Italy

US streaming service Netflix has agreed to settle a tax dispute with Italy, the company and legal sources said on Friday.

Milan prosecutors issued a statement saying they had settled with a multinational video on-demand streaming company for a period covering Oct. 2015 to 2019 and asked it to pay EUR 55.8 million (roughly Rs. 460 crore).

They gave the settlement figure without specifically naming the company involved but three sources with knowledge of the matter confirmed it was Netflix.

A Netflix spokesperson said the company was pleased to have the matter finalised.

"We have maintained constant dialogue and cooperation with the Italian authorities and continue to believe that we have acted in full compliance with Italian and international rules," the spokesperson said.

Prosecutors had opened an investigation into potential tax evasion three years ago.

They claimed Netflix should have paid taxes in Italy because it relied on digital infrastructure to stream content to 2 million users in the country.

As a backdrop to the payment agreement, Netflix has now opened an office in Italy, setting up a base in Rome and hiring more than 40 employees.

The investigation by Milan prosecutors who argued that cables and computer servers used by Netflix amounted to a physical presence in Italy, had been triggered by checks conducted by Italy's tax police.

Milan prosecutors in the past have probed other US tech giants such as Apple, Amazon, and Facebook for dodging taxes, allowing Italy to net several billion euros in fines and tax payments.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Should you pick Vivo over Galaxy S22 and OnePlus 10 Pro? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Netflix
Mi Band 7 Launch Set for May 24, Xiaomi Teases Larger Display With Increased Viewing Area

Related Stories

Netflix to Settle Tax Dispute With Italy for $59.1 Million, Opens First Office in Rome Hiring Over 40 Employees
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. The Best Discounts in the Epic Games Store Mega Sale 2022
  2. Sony Bravia X80K Smart TV Series With Dolby Atmos Debuts in India
  3. Daredevil, All Other Netflix Marvel Series Out May 21 on Disney+ Hotstar
  4. RRR Netflix Release Date Revealed, Zee5 Switches Tack
  5. HP Spectre x360 16 (2022), Spectre x360 13.5 2-in-1 Laptops Launched
  6. Infinix Note 12, Note 12 Turbo With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  7. New Realme Pad Tablet Officially Teased, Pad X 5G Pre-Reservations Begin
  8. Lenovo Yoga 7000 Smart Projector With Dual 10W Speakers Unveiled
  9. Vivo Y75 With 44-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched in India: Details
  10. Pebble Cosmos Luxe Smartwatch Launched in India at Rs. 3,999
#Latest Stories
  1. TRAI Said to Moot Mechanism for KYC-Based Caller Name Display, Consultation to Begin in a Few Months
  2. Hyundai to Build First EV and Battery Manufacturing Unit in Georgia in 2023, Plans to Invest $5.54 Billion
  3. Boeing’s Starliner Capsule Uncrewed Test Flight Docks Successfully With International Space Station
  4. Netflix to Settle Tax Dispute With Italy for $59.1 Million, Opens First Office in Rome Hiring Over 40 Employees
  5. Mi Band 7 Launch Set for May 24, Xiaomi Teases Larger Display With Increased Viewing Area
  6. Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale Kicks Off With Deals, Discounts on Phones, TVs
  7. Vi Rs. 151 Prepaid Add-on Pack With 3-Month Disney+ Hotstar Mobile Subscription Launched
  8. iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro Max Top Most Sold Smartphones List for Q1 2022: IDC
  9. New State Mobile May Update Live on Android, iOS; Brings New Map, Weapon, More
  10. Amazfit GTR 2 New Version With 11 Days of Battery Life Launched: Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.