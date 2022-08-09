Technology News
Netflix Unveils 3 Indian Reality TV Series, With First Looks at Social Currency, IRL – in Real Love

Plus, new looks at Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives season 2, and the full cast of Indian Matchmaking season 2.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 9 August 2022 13:58 IST
Photo Credit: Netflix

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives season 2

  • Indian Matchmaking season 2 out August 10 on Netflix
  • No dates available for the other Indian reality TV series
  • MTV Roadies creator Raghu Ram behind IRL – In Real Love

Netflix has unveiled three Indian reality TV series for 2022, giving us first looks at Social Currency and IRL – In Real Love, both of which were first announced last year. IRL comes from MTV Roadies creator Raghu Ram, and follows four singles as they decide between choosing a partner online or in real life (IRL). In Social Currency, eight influencers lose access to their online accounts and must make an impact without. Alongside, we have new looks at the return of Seema Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, and Neelam Kothari Soni in the second season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. And lastly, Netflix India has revealed the full cast of Indian Matchmaking season 2, dropping Wednesday, August 10.

Here's more on the three Netflix Indian reality TV series —

Love was never easy. Where it was once difficult to meet someone interesting and make a true connection, there is now a problem of plenty. Online dating apps have revolutionised the way we meet and interact with other singles. But can connections made online compete with connections made IRL? IRL – In Real Love is an experiment to try to answer this contemporary dating dilemma. Four singles with diverse dating personalities embark on a journey to find a true connection by meeting mates both online and IRL. Who will win this tug of love between tradition and technology?

Raghu Ram is the showrunner and director, Rajiv Lakshman is the creative director, Ravi Luthria is the executive producer, Kawal Soni is head of production, Karishma Bhatia is supervising producer, Dezadd is executive producer (shoot), Yamini Chugh and Zorawar Sangha are associate creative directors, Arushi Gupta is production designer with Varishth Gupta as associate production designer, and Sudhir Koushik is the director of photography on IRL – In Real Love.

For the complete first look, head to our home for IRL – In Real Love.

IRL InRealLove netflix IRL In Real Love Netflix

IRL – In Real Love
Photo Credit: Netflix

In Social Currency, the “influence” of eight popular social media influencers is put to test in the real world, without their super power — their online identities and highly-followed accounts. In a battle for survival and influence, who will be the most 'liked' on and off the phone screens?

Roshni Rai, Mridul Madhok, Sakshi Sagar Chopra, Vagmita Singh, Ruhi Dilip Singh, Aakash Mehta, Bhavin Ashwin Bhanushali, and Parth Laghate are the eight influencers who make up the Social Currency cast. Fazila Allana, Kamna Menezes, Chad Greulach are executive producers, Meghana Badola is senior creative director, Sagar More is series director, and Sanvari Alagh Nair is credited for the Social Currency concept.

SocialCurrency Netflix Social Currency Netflix

Social Currency cast
Photo Credit: Netflix

In Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives season 2, our ladies have to deal with a new (almost) post-pandemic world and are desperate to make up for lost time. They are set to embrace new adventures together as well as individually, and re-examine everything in their lives without fear or judgement. Even if this means a long hard look at their friendship, marriages, or partners.

Seema Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, and Neelam Kothari Soni return in the lead. Dharma's Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Aneesha Baig are executive producers, Manu Maharshi is creative director, Uttam Domale is series director, Vrishali Kemkar is series producer, and Naomi Datta is creative producer on Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives season 2.

For the complete first look, head to our home for Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives season 2.

FabulousLivesofBollywoodWivesSeason2 Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives season 2

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives season 2
Photo Credit: Netflix

And the full cast for Indian Matchmaking season 2, which is an American production —

Sima Taparia is back with eight fresh, hour-long episodes of Indian Matchmaking season 2 as she helps single millennials around the globe find their perfect match. This season, Sima will manage more expectations than ever before from clients, old and new — with wishlists ranging from man-buns, to an “ovo-lacto-semi-vegetarian” diet, to a shared love of Taco Bell. Drawing from her decades of experience, insightful intuition and traditional methods, Sima strives to help some lucky singles find their destinies.

In addition to the Mumbai matchmaker Sima Taparia, Indian Matchmaking season 2 features Nadia Jagessar, Viral Joshi, Pradhyuman Maloo, Ashima Chauhaan, Shital Patel, Vinesh Vasnani, Arshneel Kochar, Aparna Shewakramani, Akshay Dhumal, Priya Ashra, Shekar Jayaraman, Aashay Shah, Anjali Naskar, Avinash Shingwani, Daman Baath, Meena Rai, Mosum Parikh, Rinkle Goyal, Viral Kothari, Vishal Kalyanasundaram, and Devika Vaid.

Smriti Mundhra is credited as series director on Indian Matchmaking season 2, in addition to being creator and executive producer.

IRL &ndash; In Real Love Coming to Netflix

IRL – In Real Love

  • Genre Reality
  • Director
    Raghu Ram
  • Producer
    Ravi Luthria
  • Production
    Monozygotic
Social Currency Watch on Netflix

Social Currency

  • Genre Reality
  • Cast
    Roshni Rai, Mridul Madhok, Sakshi Sagar Chopra, Vagmita Singh, Ruhi Dilip Singh, Aakash Mehta, Bhavin Ashwin Bhanushali, Parth Laghate
  • Director
    Sagar More
  • Producer
    Fazila Allana, Kamna Menezes, Chad Greulach
  • Production
    SOL Production
Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Season 2 Watch on Netflix

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Season 2

  • Genre Reality
  • Cast
    Seema Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Kothari Soni
  • Director
    Uttam Domale
  • Producer
    Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Aneesha Baig
  • Production
    Dharma Productions
  • Certificate 18+
Indian Matchmaking Season 2 Watch on Netflix

Indian Matchmaking Season 2

  • Release Date 10 August 2022
  • Genre Documentary, Reality, Romance
  • Cast
    Sima Taparia, Nadia Jagessar, Viral Joshi, Pradhyuman Maloo, Ashima Chauhaan, Shital Patel, Vinesh Vasnani, Arshneel Kochar, Aparna Shewakramani, Akshay Dhumal, Priya Ashra, Shekar Jayaraman, Aashay Shah, Anjali Naskar, Avinash Shingwani, Daman Baath, Meena Rai, Mosum Parikh, Rinkle Goyal, Viral Kothari, Vishal Kalyanasundaram, Devika Vaid
  • Director
    Smriti Mundhra
  • Producer
    Smriti Mundhra, Eli Holzman, Aaron Saidman, J.C. Begley
  • Production
    The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC)
  • Certificate 13+
Comments

Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
