Netflix has unveiled three Indian reality TV series for 2022, giving us first looks at Social Currency and IRL – In Real Love, both of which were first announced last year. IRL comes from MTV Roadies creator Raghu Ram, and follows four singles as they decide between choosing a partner online or in real life (IRL). In Social Currency, eight influencers lose access to their online accounts and must make an impact without. Alongside, we have new looks at the return of Seema Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, and Neelam Kothari Soni in the second season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. And lastly, Netflix India has revealed the full cast of Indian Matchmaking season 2, dropping Wednesday, August 10.

Here's more on the three Netflix Indian reality TV series —

Love was never easy. Where it was once difficult to meet someone interesting and make a true connection, there is now a problem of plenty. Online dating apps have revolutionised the way we meet and interact with other singles. But can connections made online compete with connections made IRL? IRL – In Real Love is an experiment to try to answer this contemporary dating dilemma. Four singles with diverse dating personalities embark on a journey to find a true connection by meeting mates both online and IRL. Who will win this tug of love between tradition and technology?

Raghu Ram is the showrunner and director, Rajiv Lakshman is the creative director, Ravi Luthria is the executive producer, Kawal Soni is head of production, Karishma Bhatia is supervising producer, Dezadd is executive producer (shoot), Yamini Chugh and Zorawar Sangha are associate creative directors, Arushi Gupta is production designer with Varishth Gupta as associate production designer, and Sudhir Koushik is the director of photography on IRL – In Real Love.

IRL – In Real Love

Photo Credit: Netflix

In Social Currency, the “influence” of eight popular social media influencers is put to test in the real world, without their super power — their online identities and highly-followed accounts. In a battle for survival and influence, who will be the most 'liked' on and off the phone screens?

Roshni Rai, Mridul Madhok, Sakshi Sagar Chopra, Vagmita Singh, Ruhi Dilip Singh, Aakash Mehta, Bhavin Ashwin Bhanushali, and Parth Laghate are the eight influencers who make up the Social Currency cast. Fazila Allana, Kamna Menezes, Chad Greulach are executive producers, Meghana Badola is senior creative director, Sagar More is series director, and Sanvari Alagh Nair is credited for the Social Currency concept.

Social Currency cast

Photo Credit: Netflix

In Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives season 2, our ladies have to deal with a new (almost) post-pandemic world and are desperate to make up for lost time. They are set to embrace new adventures together as well as individually, and re-examine everything in their lives without fear or judgement. Even if this means a long hard look at their friendship, marriages, or partners.

Seema Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, and Neelam Kothari Soni return in the lead. Dharma's Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Aneesha Baig are executive producers, Manu Maharshi is creative director, Uttam Domale is series director, Vrishali Kemkar is series producer, and Naomi Datta is creative producer on Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives season 2.

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives season 2

Photo Credit: Netflix

And the full cast for Indian Matchmaking season 2, which is an American production —

Sima Taparia is back with eight fresh, hour-long episodes of Indian Matchmaking season 2 as she helps single millennials around the globe find their perfect match. This season, Sima will manage more expectations than ever before from clients, old and new — with wishlists ranging from man-buns, to an “ovo-lacto-semi-vegetarian” diet, to a shared love of Taco Bell. Drawing from her decades of experience, insightful intuition and traditional methods, Sima strives to help some lucky singles find their destinies.

In addition to the Mumbai matchmaker Sima Taparia, Indian Matchmaking season 2 features Nadia Jagessar, Viral Joshi, Pradhyuman Maloo, Ashima Chauhaan, Shital Patel, Vinesh Vasnani, Arshneel Kochar, Aparna Shewakramani, Akshay Dhumal, Priya Ashra, Shekar Jayaraman, Aashay Shah, Anjali Naskar, Avinash Shingwani, Daman Baath, Meena Rai, Mosum Parikh, Rinkle Goyal, Viral Kothari, Vishal Kalyanasundaram, and Devika Vaid.

Smriti Mundhra is credited as series director on Indian Matchmaking season 2, in addition to being creator and executive producer.