Technology News
loading

US States Ask Netflix, Hulu, More Streaming Services to Pay Cable Fees

The Ohio Supreme Court is debating whether streaming services are covered by a state law.

By Assosiated Press | Updated: 14 April 2022 17:55 IST
US States Ask Netflix, Hulu, More Streaming Services to Pay Cable Fees

Some cities are trying to force streaming service companies to pay cable operator fees

Highlights
  • Some officials contend that streaming services are subject to the fee
  • Netflix and Hulu won their arguments last year in select regions
  • Streaming firms argue their distribution method is different

Should Netflix and other streaming services have to pay local governments the same fees levied on cable operators?

That was the question before the Ohio Supreme Court during a Wednesday hearing, as the court debates whether streaming services such as Netflix and Hulu are covered by a state law that would require them to pay to play.

The argument is similar to one in several other states, where cities are trying to force streaming service companies to pay cable operator fees.

At issue in Ohio is the state's 2007 Video Service Authorization law, which directed the state Commerce Department to determine what entities must obtain permission to physically install cables and wires in a public right-of-way. Companies deemed video service providers must pay a fee to local governments under that law.

Officials with Maple Heights in suburban Cleveland contend that streaming services are subject to the fee because their content is delivered via the internet over cables and wires.

In Tennessee, the state Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments next month brought by Knoxville against Netflix and Hulu. A similar case brought by the city of Creve Coeur is pending in Missouri. In 2020, four Indiana cities sued Netflix, Disney, Hulu, DirectTV and Dish Network to require them to pay the same franchise fees to local governments that cable companies must pay.

In related lawsuits brought in Arkansas, California, Nevada and Texas, Netflix and Hulu won their arguments last year that they can't be treated the same as video providers.

Streaming companies argue their distribution method is different from traditional video providers. They also say in the Ohio case, it's up to the Commerce Department to label them a video service provider, a process they say can't be done through a lawsuit.

The state is siding with the streaming companies, contending that Ohio's law only covers companies building infrastructure to carry cables.

“This is about those who dig, they must pay,” Mathura Sridharan, the Ohio deputy solicitor general, told justices on the state Supreme Court during oral arguments Wednesday. “If they don't dig, then they don't pay.”

A court decision isn't expected for months.

Attorneys for Maple Heights argue that nothing in the 2007 law requires a video service provider to own or physically access wireline facilities in public rights-of-way to be subject to video service provider fees.

Without that equipment, streaming services “could not deliver their video programming to their subscribers,” Justin Hawal, an attorney representing Maple Heights, said in a December court filing.

The “modest 5 percent video service fee” is not burdensome but instead represents a small return on billions of dollars in benefits that the streaming services receive nationwide from network infrastructure, Hawal said.

Justices seemed sceptical of Maple Heights' arguments, in particular questioning whether the argument was even one for the court to decide.

“Shouldn't you be up at the Statehouse a block and a half away instead of at a courthouse trying to get the law changed?” Justice Pat Fisher asked Hawal Wednesday.

Hawal said Maple Heights is trying to apply existing law to a new technology.

Attorneys for Netflix say the company doesn't have physical wires and cables and doesn't need them under its internet streaming business model.

Unlike broadcast TV stations, “users can watch content anywhere, anytime, and in any amount, so long as they have an internet connection,” Amanda Martinsek, an attorney representing Netflix, said in a November filing.

Netflix argues a growing number of courts nationally have reached the conclusion that companies like Netflix and Hulu don't owe provider fees because they're not video service providers.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Netflix, Hulu, Disney
iQoo Z6 Pro 5G India Launch Date Set for April 27; to Feature Snapdragon 778G SoC, 66W FlashCharge Support
Wikimedia Community Votes Against Crypto Donations Citing Environmental Concerns

Related Stories

US States Ask Netflix, Hulu, More Streaming Services to Pay Cable Fees
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 10R 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G to Launch in India on April 28
  2. Realme TechLife Convertible Air Conditioners Launched in India: All Details
  3. Tata Play Brings Access to 4 OTT Platforms at an Affordable Price
  4. Moto G52 With Snapdragon 680 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  5. Realme TechLife Watch S100 Review
  6. OnePlus Ace Launch Date Set for April 21, Specifications Revealed
  7. Oppo Reno 7 Lite 5G Launched as Rebadged Variant of Reno 7Z 5G, F21 Pro 5G
  8. Crypto Exchanges in India Disable Deposits via State-Backed System
  9. iQoo Neo 6 With 120Hz Screen, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC Goes Official
  10. Redmi 10A India Launch Confirmed for April 20
#Latest Stories
  1. State Bank of India to Hire Consultant to Explore Business Potential in EV Charging Space
  2. Honda City e:HEV Hybrid Electric Sedan With 26.5 Km per Litre Efficiency Launched in India
  3. Wikimedia Community Votes Against Crypto Donations Citing Environmental Concerns
  4. US States Ask Netflix, Hulu, More Streaming Services to Pay Cable Fees
  5. iQoo Z6 Pro 5G India Launch Date Set for April 27; to Feature Snapdragon 778G SoC, 66W FlashCharge Support
  6. Ericsson Says New US Fines Likely Over Iraq Corruption
  7. Realme Q5i, Realme Q5 Pro Specifications Leak Ahead of April 20 Launch
  8. TV Prices in India to See a Hike Due to Ukraine-Russia Crisis, China Lockdowns, More Factors
  9. Tencent Updates Games Speed Booster App to Block Access to Foreign, Unapproved Apps
  10. Malicious Cyber Tools to Sabotage Energy and Other Critical Industries Have Been Discovered: US Agencies
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.