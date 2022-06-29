Technology News
The Electric Slate: Millie Bobby Brown, Avengers Endgame Directors Set Next Movie at Netflix

Joe and Anthony Russo's upcoming film, The Gray Man, is also coming to Netflix.

By PTI | Updated: 29 June 2022 13:08 IST
Photo Credit: Alex Bailey/ Legendary

Millie Bobby Brown on the set of Enola Holmes

  • The Electric Slate was inititally passed up by Universal Pictures
  • This movie's new budget is said to be around $200 million
  • Chris Pratt is reportedly in talks to also join the film

Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo have landed their next movie The Electric Slate, starring Millie Bobby Brown, a home on streaming platform Netflix.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the development comes after nearly half a year of negotiations. Netflix is also the home for Russo Brothers' upcoming movie, The Gray Man, starring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans in the lead, releasing July 22.

The Electric Slate was previously set up at Universal Pictures, which eventually passed up the deal due to budget issues. The new budget is more than $200 million (about Rs. 1,579 crore), sources said.

The Gray Man also had a $200 million budget, reportedly making it Netflix's most expensive movie of all time.

The Electric Slate marks the second big-budget collaboration of Netflix and the Russo Brothers, known for Marvel Studios blockbusters Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

Brown, the star of Netflix's Stranger Things series and Enola Holmes film franchise, will headline The Electric Slate. Chris Pratt, who featured in the Russos' Avengers films, is in talks to join her.

Based on the acclaimed 2018 graphic novel by Simon Stålenhag of Tales from the Loop fame, The Electric Slate follows an orphaned teenager, played by Brown, "who traverses an American West that is reminiscent of a retro-future, with a sweet but mysterious robot and an eccentric drifter, in search of her younger brother".

Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, whose credits include The Gray Man and the Avengers movies, will adapt Stalenhag's novel for the screen.

Russos are also producing the feature film via their AGBO banner, along with the company's co-founder, Mike Larocca. Chris Castaldi and Patrick Newall are also credited as producers.

Markus, McFeely, Angela Russo-Otstot, Jake Aust, and Geoff Haley are attached to executive produce the Netflix movie.

Production on The Electric Slate is expected to begin later this year in Atlanta.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
