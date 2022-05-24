Technology News
loading

Netflix to Release Darlings Starring Alia Bhatt Later This Year, Quirky Video Reveals

Darlings will not release in theatres before arriving on Netflix.

By Roktim Rajpal | Updated: 24 May 2022 19:00 IST
Netflix to Release Darlings Starring Alia Bhatt Later This Year, Quirky Video Reveals

Photo Credit: Netflix

Alia Bhatt in Darlings announcement video

Highlights
  • Darlings features Alia Bhatt in the lead
  • Netflix has not yet announced the release date
  • The movie is directed by debutante Jasmeet K. Reen

Netflix has announced that the upcoming Hindi-language comedy drama Darlings will release directly on the streaming platform, skipping the theatrical route. The platform shared this news with a fun-filled video in which we see those associated with the feature film avoiding questions about its release plans. The video not only piques the curiosity of fans but also introduces us to the Darlings cast that is headlined by Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma, Shefali Shah, and Roshan Mathew. It, however, does not confirm an exact release date, which suggests that Netflix is yet to finalise one.

Bhatt said in a prepared statement: "Darlings holds a very special place in my heart, it's my first film as producer that too with Red Chillies. We are very proud and happy how the film has shaped up and we hope it will entertain and engage audiences world over."

Set in a conservative lower middle-class neighbourhood, Darlings is said to revolve around how the protagonist and her mother find courage to deal with extraordinarily challenging circumstances.

Darlings is directed by Jasmeet K. Reen and marks her directorial debut. Gauri Khan, Bhatt, and Gaurav Verma have produced the film under the Red Chillies Entertainment and Eternal Sunshine Production banners. Red Chillies Entertainment previously produced films such as the reincarnation drama Om Shanti Om, the fantasy movie Paheli, the mystery-thriller Badla, and the mystery-thriller Bob Biswas. Eternal Sunshine Productions, on the other hand, has been set up by Bhatt and Darlings is its maiden production venture.

This, interestingly, will be Bhatt's second major movie to release directly on digital streaming platforms after the 2020 action-drama Sadak 2. The Mahesh Bhatt-helmed film, a sequel to the 1991 release Sadak, premiered on Disney+ Hotstar to negative reviews. Darlings comes at a time when the Student of the Year actor is going through a good phase on the work front as she was last seen in Telugu-language period drama RRR, which grossed nearly Rs. 1,200 crore worldwide to emerge as a blockbuster. It will be worth watching whether Darlings proves to be a memorable release for her.

Darlings will drop later this year on Netflix but its release date is yet to be announced.

Gaana CEO and Spotify's India chief join us on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, to discuss India's unique music streaming landscape. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Darlings, Darlings release date, Alia Bhatt, Netflix, Bollywood, Vijay Varma, Shefali Shah
eBay Debuts Sports-Themed NFT Collection on Polygon, Tezos-Based ‘OneOf’
Redmi Note 11T Pro+, Redmi Note 11T Pro With Dimensity 8100 SoC, 144Hz Display Launched: Price, Specifications
Netflix to Release Darlings Starring Alia Bhatt Later This Year, Quirky Video Reveals
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Uber Starts Showing Trip Destinations to Drivers to Reduce Cancellations
  2. Moto E32s India Launch Date Tipped; Render, Specifications Leak
  3. Redmi Note 11T Pro+, Redmi Note 11T Pro Now Official: All Details
  4. Mi Smart Band 7 and Redmi Buds 4 Pro Launched: All Details
  5. Canon EOS R7, EOS R10 Mirrorless Cameras Launched in India: Details
  6. DigiLocker Can Now Be Accessed on WhatsApp: How to Use
  7. Oppo Pad Air Tablet, Enco R TWS Earbuds Launched: Details
  8. Realme Pad X Launch Set for May 26: Specifications, Design Teased
  9. Sony Bravia X80K Smart TV Series With Dolby Atmos Debuts in India
  10. Xiaomi TV ES Pro 86-Inch With 120Hz Refresh Rate, Dolby Vision Debuts
#Latest Stories
  1. Mi Smart Band 7 With AMOLED Display, Redmi Buds 4 Pro With Up to 36 Hours of Battery Life Launched: Details
  2. RedmiBook Pro 14 Ryzen Edition (2022) With 2.5K Display Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Meta Expands 3D Avatars to Instagram Stories and DM in India, Rolls Out Improved Avatars on Facebook and Messenger
  4. Realme Pad X Specifications Confirmed Ahead of Launch, Will Get an 11-Inch Display
  5. Netflix to Release Darlings Starring Alia Bhatt Later This Year, Quirky Video Reveals
  6. Redmi Note 11T Pro+, Redmi Note 11T Pro With Dimensity 8100 SoC, 144Hz Display Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. eBay Debuts Sports-Themed NFT Collection on Polygon, Tezos-Based ‘OneOf’
  8. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Issues Crypto Warning After Terra's LUNA, UST Collapse
  9. Samsung Galaxy A12 Nacho Receiving Android 12-Based One UI 4.1 Update, May 2022 Security Patch: Report
  10. iPhone 14 Selfie Camera to Cost 3 Times More Than Older Models, Apple Onboards LG Innotek: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.