Technology News
loading

Netflix Confirms Stranger Things Spin-Off and Play Based on Original Idea by the Duffer Brothers

Stranger Things' "new stage play set within the world and mythology" is also on the way, with Stephen Daldry (The Crown) set to direct, said Netflix.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 7 July 2022 06:19 IST
Netflix Confirms Stranger Things Spin-Off and Play Based on Original Idea by the Duffer Brothers

Stranger Things 4 has clocked up more than 1.15 billion hours

Highlights
  • Stranger Things 4 tops Netflix's all-time view ranking for English shows
  • Staranger Things is one of Netflix's flagship and most-watched shows
  • The projects come under a sprawling deal between Duffer brothers, Netflix

Netflix's wildly popular Stranger Things is getting a spin-off series and a new stage play set within its creepy supernatural world, the streaming giant said on Wednesday.

The sci-fi horror following a group of teenagers in a fictional US town as they battle monsters from another dimension is one of Netflix's flagship and most-watched shows.

Stranger Things 4 sits atop the streaming giant's all-time viewing rankings for English-language shows, which use a metric of total hours watched within 28 days of release.

It has clocked up more than 1.15 billion hours — a figure likely to rise as the final episodes only dropped on Friday, and is only surpassed by South Korean smash hit Squid Game.

Sibling creators Matt and Ross Duffer had already said season five would conclude the show's "complete story arc," but teased in an open letter to fans in February that there were "many more exciting stories to tell within the world of Stranger Things.

On Wednesday, Netflix confirmed a "live-action Stranger Things spin-off series based on an original idea by The Duffer Brothers."

A "new stage play set within the world and mythology" of Stranger Things is also on the way, with Stephen Daldry (The Crown) set to direct.

The projects come under a sprawling "overall deal" between the brothers and Netflix which "aim to create the kind of stories that inspired the Duffers growing up — stories that take place at that beautiful crossroads where the ordinary meets the extraordinary."

"Matt and Ross are an exceptionally unique talent with a vision so crisp and clear," said Netflix content boss Ted Sarandos.

"They are all about the details — it's no accident that Stranger Things has pierced the zeitgeist to become the epic pop culture phenomenon it is today."

The news comes with Netflix facing unfamiliar pressure, having lost subscribers earlier this year after years of uninterrupted growth, and seeing its share price plummet.

Can PUBG: New State rival BGMI and PUBG Mobile in the battle royale space? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Netflix, Stranger Things, Stranger Things Spin-off, Stranger Things 4, The Crown, Squid Game, Duffer Brothers
Samsung Electronics' Q2 Profit Likely Rose 11 Percent on Solid Server Chip Demand

Related Stories

Netflix Confirms Stranger Things Spin-Off and Play Based on Original Idea by the Duffer Brothers
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 1 to Reportedly Get 120Hz Display: Details Here
  2. Sony Bravia XR-55X90K Ultra-HD Android LED TV Review
  3. Redmi K50i 5G India Launch Confirmed; Colour, Storage Options Leaked
  4. OnePlus Launches New 50-Inch 4K Smart Android TV in India: All Details
  5. Motorola X30 Pro Camera to Get 1/1.22-Inch Sensor: Lenovo Executive
  6. Vivo India Directors Said to Leave Country as ED Intensifies Probe
  7. Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022 India Dates Out: Deals, Offers Revealed
  8. Xiaomi Book Pro 2022 With E4 OLED Display Launched: Details
  9. Asus ROG Phone 6, ROG Phone 6 Pro Launched in India: All Details Here
  10. Nothing Phone 1 Case Leaked, Pre-Order Pass Listed on Flipkart
#Latest Stories
  1. Netflix Confirms Stranger Things Spin-Off and Play Based on Original Idea by the Duffer Brothers
  2. Samsung Electronics' Q2 Profit Likely Rose 11 Percent on Solid Server Chip Demand
  3. India's PLI Schemes Reduced Dependency on Mobile Imports by 33 Percent in FY22: Report
  4. Vivo India Directors Said to Leave Country as ED Intensifies Money Laundering Probe
  5. Facebook Asks US Court for Old FTC Documents in Antitrust Fight Against Company's Merger
  6. Virgin Galactic Partners With Boeing Aurora to Build Two Launch Carrier Aircrafts
  7. Apple Watch 'Extreme Sports' Version Reportedly Expected to Launch This Year
  8. Google, Facebook Parent Meta Battle It Out to Create Ultimate AI Translator
  9. FTX Has 'A Few Billion' to Support Industry, Claims Head Sam Bankman-Fried
  10. MacBook Air (2022) With M2 Chip Set to Available for Order Starting July 8, Launch on July 15
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.