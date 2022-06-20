Technology News
Netflix's The Chosen One Suspends Production Following Death of Two Actors in Car Crash

Six other injured cast members are said to be in a stable condition.

By ANI | Updated: 20 June 2022 15:13 IST
Netflix's The Chosen One Suspends Production Following Death of Two Actors in Car Crash

Photo Credit: Reuters

Netflix series The Chosen One has now been temporarily paused

Highlights
  • The company Redrum has suspended the production of The Chosen One
  • Netflix has not yet commented anything on the accident
  • Two actors had died in the accident and six crew members were injured

Following the accident causing the death of two actors and injury to six others from the Netflix series The Chosen One, the production of the series has now been temporarily paused.

As per Deadline, the company running the filming named Redrum has suspended the production for the Netflix series with no further information on its future. As more details are awaited, Netflix has not yet commented anything on the accident.

The accident took place while the victims were on their way to the local airport on June 16. However, the injured cast members are in stable condition.

The crew members were riding in a van when it crashed and flipped in an accident near filming of the Netflix series The Chosen One, reported Deadline.

Two actors had died in the accident and six other crew members were injured, as authorities said. The victims were not initially identified. The Baja California Department of Culture later said that Raymundo Garduno Cruz and Juan Francisco Gonzalez Aguilar were the ones that succumbed to death.

The accident occurred on a desert road near Mulege on the Baja California Sur peninsula as the crew was filming in nearby Santa Rosalia.

A Netflix description for The Chosen One reads: "A 12-year-old boy learns he's the returned Jesus Christ, destined to save humankind. It is based on the comic book series by Mark Millar and Peter Gross."

The Chosen One — based on Millar's American Jesus — is part of a wave of titles that Netflix is adapting from Millarworld, a comic publishing house it owns.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
