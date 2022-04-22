Technology News
Netflix Introduces Category Hub to Discover Favourite Genres and Categories

Netflix's new Category Hub can be found in the left-hand menu on both kids’ and adults’ profiles.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 22 April 2022 13:45 IST
Netflix Introduces Category Hub to Discover Favourite Genres and Categories

Photo Credit: Netflix

The new Category Hub will show personalised recommendations for users

  • Netflix's Category Hub will include curated collections based on holidays
  • The choices will be customised to Netflix subscribers
  • The company introduced a Two Thumbs Up button recently

Netflix is adding a new feature called the “Category Hub” in the TV menu that allows viewers to find their favourite content more easily. The latest hub will be displayed on the left-hand menu of kids' and adults' profiles and lets subscribers find their favourite genres and discover new categories of movies. Subscribers of the streaming platform will be able to see the top three category recommendations tailored to their viewing habits. It will also include curated collections based on holidays. Netflix recently introduced Double Thumbs Up, a way for users to indicate what content they loved on the platform.

Netflix on Thursday announced the arrival of the new Category Hub via a blog post. With the latest functionality, members across the globe can find different genres and titles in one place, rather than just browse through titles. As mentioned, the left-hand menu will house the Category Hub and it will be available on both kids' and adults' profiles. Netflix will offer the top three categories based on users' viewing habits. It will comprise curated collections based on holidays including International Women's Day, and Earth Day. It will also show general categories like action, comedy, drama, and horror among others.

The streaming service giant is regularly bringing changes to its user interface. Recently, Netflix introduced a thumbs-based option that allows users to provide their recommendations on what they're watching. The rating metric can be found next to the Thumbs Up and Thumbs Down buttons on the TV, Web, Android and iOS mobile devices. The company is also testing a feature that will allow accounts to be shared outside members' households at an extra cost. It is testing the features in Chile, Costa Rica and Peru allowing members on its standard and premium plan to add up to two people.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Netflix Introduces Category Hub to Discover Favourite Genres and Categories
