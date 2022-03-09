Technology News
loading

Netflix CFO Spencer Neumann Has No Plans for Advertising but 'Never Say Never'

For Netflix, "it's not like we have religion against advertising," Neumann said.

By Reuters | Updated: 9 March 2022 11:48 IST
Netflix CFO Spencer Neumann Has No Plans for Advertising but 'Never Say Never'

Photo Credit: Netflix

Wall Street analysts have urged Netflix to develop a lower-cost tier with advertising to boost revenue

Highlights
  • Netflix has offered 14 games to subscribers so far
  • Netflix shares have fallen nearly 43 percent this year
  • Walt Disney would offer an ad-supported streaming option for Disney+

A senior Netflix executive said on Tuesday the company had no current plans to offer a streaming option that included advertising but declined to rule it out in the future.

"Never say never," CFO Spencer Neumann said when asked if the company would change its long-standing position that its service should remain ad-free, adding "it's not something in our plan right now."

Some Wall Street analysts have urged Netflix, the world's largest streaming service, to develop a lower-cost tier with advertising to boost revenue. The company's pace of new subscribers has slowed in recent quarters, and Netflix shares have fallen nearly 43 percent this year.

Walt Disney on Friday announced it would offer an ad-supported streaming option for Disney+, joining AT&T's WarnerMedia, Comcast and others trying to attract customers who are willing to watch commercials to avoid paying a monthly fee.

For Netflix, "it's not like we have religion against advertising," Neumann said at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference.

But he said the company was focused on building its current business for customers who want to watch movies and TV shows without commercials. "We think we have a great model, a subscription business that scales globally really well," Neumann said.

"It's hard for us to ignore that others are doing it, but for now it doesn't make sense for us," he added.

Neumann also said Netflix viewed this year as a "learning year" for its venture into mobile games. The company has offered 14 games to subscribers so far.

"This is something I hope is a big part of our business in a decade," he said. "It is not going to be a big part of our business in the next 12 months."

Gaana CEO and Spotify's India chief join us on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, to discuss India's unique music streaming landscape. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For details of the latest Nokia, Samsung, Lenovo, and other product launches from the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2022 hub.

Further reading: Netflix, Walt Disney, Disney, WarnerMedia, Comcast
Ukraine Crisis: Universal Music Group Says It Is Suspending Operations, Shutting Offices in Russia

Related Stories

Netflix CFO Spencer Neumann Has No Plans for Advertising but 'Never Say Never'
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Indian-Origin Astronaut Kalpana Chawla’s Images Turned to NFTs
  2. iPhone SE (2022) With A15 Bionic Chip Goes Official: All Details
  3. Apple Event Highlights: All the Announcements From Apple's March 8 Event
  4. iPad Air (2022) With Apple M1 SoC Launched: Price in India, Sale Date
  5. Vu Masterpiece Glo QLED TV Series With 4K Bezel-Less Display Launched in India
  6. Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G India Launch Today: How to Watch
  7. BSNL's Cheapest Bharat Fiber Broadband Plan Is Here: See Details
  8. Fire-Boltt Call Smartwatch With FB1 Nanochip Announced
  9. Samsung Galaxy F23 5G With 120Hz Display, 25W Charging Debuts in India
  10. Redmi Note 11T 5G Review: All About Performance?
#Latest Stories
  1. Chinese Hackers Broke Into at Least 6 US State Governments Last Year: Mandiant
  2. Bored Ape Yacht Club Donates $1 Million in Ether to Ukraine Government's Ethereum Wallet Address
  3. Netflix CFO Spencer Neumann Has No Plans for Advertising but 'Never Say Never'
  4. Ukraine Crisis: Universal Music Group Says It Is Suspending Operations, Shutting Offices in Russia
  5. Vivo Y01 With MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Specifications
  6. Tesla CEO Elon Musk Seeks to End US SEC Muzzle on Tweets, Could Face Uphill Battle
  7. Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G, Redmi Watch 2 Lite India Launch: How to Watch Livestream
  8. Internet Provider Lumen Pulls the Plug on Russia Due to ‘Increased Security Risk’
  9. Spotify, Discord Services Fixed After Outage Faced by Thousands of Users
  10. Apple Event (March 8) Highlights: All the Announcements From 'Peek Performance' Event
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.