Doctor Who Taps Sex Education's Ncuti Gatwa as Fourteenth Doctor

Gatwa will be the first Black actor to play Doctor Who.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 9 May 2022 12:07 IST
Doctor Who Taps Sex Education's Ncuti Gatwa as Fourteenth Doctor

Photo Credit: Twitter/ BBC

Ncuti Gatwa played Eric Effiong on Netflix's British comedy Sex Education

  • Ncuti Gatwa will be the new Doctor in the BBC series Doctor Who
  • Ncuti Gatwa will make his debut as the Time Lord in 2023
  • Doctor Who is currently unavailable on streaming in India

Ncuti Gatwa, best known for Netflix series Sex Education, will be the new Doctor in the long-running BBC series Doctor Who.

Gatwa will step in for the outgoing Timelord Jodie Whittaker, BBC confirmed over the weekend, and will become the first Black actor to play the iconic character.

Scottish actor Gatwa, who was born in Rwanda, said he is "deeply honoured, beyond excited" and "a little bit scared" to take on the show.

"This role and show means so much to so many around the world, including myself, and each one of my incredibly talented predecessors has handled that unique responsibility and privilege with the utmost care. I will endeavour my utmost to do the same," the 29-year-old said.

Showrunner Russell T Davies said Gatwa "dazzled us" in his audition to play the 14th incarnation of the Doctor.

"Sometimes talent walks through the door and it's so bright and bold and brilliant, I just stand back in awe and thank my lucky stars," Davies, who is returning as the Doctor Who showrunner after leaving the series in 2009, said.

Gatwa will make his debut as the Time Lord in 2023, and Whittaker will sign off in a special episode to be aired later this year.

Whittaker, also known for shows such as Broadchurch and Black Mirror, took over as Doctor Who in 2017 as the first female doctor.

Doctor Who is currently unavailable on streaming in India.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Ncuti Gatwa, Doctor Who, Sex Education, Russell T Davies, Jodie Whittaker, BBC, BBC One

Read in: हिंदी
