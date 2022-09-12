Technology News
National Treasure: Edge of History premieres with the first two episodes on December 14, on Disney+ Hotstar.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 12 September 2022 13:50 IST
Photo Credit: Disney+

Lisette Olivera plays new treasure hunter Jess Valenzuela in National Treasure: Edge of History

  • Harvey Keitel reprises his role as FBI agent Peter Sadusky
  • An easter egg for Nicolas Cage’s character from the films was teased
  • Catherine Zeta-Jones, Zuri Reed, Antonio Cipriano also part of cast

National Treasure: Edge of History just got a trailer. At the D23 Expo on Sunday, Disney unveiled a trailer for the sequel to the Nicolas Cage-led National Treasure movies. The 10-episode first season follows Jess, a young DREAMer, who sets out on an adventure to uncover her family's history. Marianne Wibberley — known for writing the first two films — serves as an executive producer for the sequel series, which is being directed by Mira Nair (Salaam Bombay!). National Treasure: Edge of History releases with a two-episode premiere on December 14, exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.

The trailer for National Treasure: Edge of History begins with a narration by the returning character Peter Sadusky, an FBI agent. Harvey Keitel (Reservoir Dogs) reprises his role from the early movies, though it is not revealed whether he has retired from his position. “This holds a clue to a treasure of utmost importance. I thought about destroying it a million times, in order to prevent it from falling into the wrong hands,” he tells Jess Valenzuela (Lisette Olivera), whilst handing her a map. The trailer also touches upon Valenzuela's backstory, which involves the death of her father, a known thief.

Noticing a weird necklace hanging loose from her chest, Sandusky reaffirms that everything she had known about her father was in fact, a lie. The National Treasure: Edge of History trailer goes on to reveal that the symbol on her necklace has something to do with an ancient relic, leading to countless riddles, and ultimately, an important treasure. Going up against Jess is Catherine Zeta-Jones (Titanic), who plays a billionaire businesswoman and adventurer, in pursuit of the treasure. The trailer also makes mention of “The Daughters of the Plume Serpent,” which is a reference to Quetzalcoatl, a cultural hero and deity in Ancient Mexico.

The National Treasure: Edge of History trailer then blends into a montage of secret door unlocks, open gunfire, and references to ancient notes that would help solve the riddle. It also teases a small easter egg for Benjamin Franklin Gates's glasses, — played by Cage in the earlier movies — who has now achieved celebrity status in the universe. The upcoming Disney series also stars Zuri Reed, Antonio Cipriano, Lyndon Smith (The Good Doctor), Justin Bartha (Hangover trilogy), and Breeda Wool (Mass).

National Treasure: Edge of History premieres with the first two episodes on December 14, exclusively on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
  • Genre Action, Adventure
  • Cast
    Lisette Alexis, Lyndon Smith, Zuri Reed, Jake Austin Walker, Antonio Cipriano, Jordan Rodrigues, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Justin Bartha, Harvey Keitel
  • Director
    Mira Nair
  • Producer
    Jerry Bruckheimer, Cormac Wibberley, Marianne Wibberley, Rick Muirragui, Jon Turteltaub, Jonathan Littman, KristieAnne Reed, Mira Nair
  • Production
    ABC Signature
