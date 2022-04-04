Technology News
Mubi India April 2022: Drive My Car, Bela, Luzifer, Prayers for the Stolen, and More

Mubi also celebrates Dalit History Month with a Neeraj Ghaywan movie.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 4 April 2022 12:09 IST
Photo Credit: C&I Entertainment/Culture Entertainment/Bitters End

Hidetoshi Nishijima, Tōko Miura in Drive My Car

Highlights
  • Drive My Car now streaming on Mubi in India
  • Bengali docu Bela among four Indian titles in April
  • Nine of 35 movies are exclusive to Mubi on premiere

Mubi has announced a list of 35 movies that will be released on its video streaming platform in April 2022 in India. The Oscar-winning Drive My Car — Ryusuke Hamaguchi's critically-acclaimed three-hour drama, released April 1 — leads Mubi's April line-up. Drive My Car is also one of nine titles that will be exclusively released on Mubi in April 2022, alongside the Bengali-language documentary Bela on April 9, the Mexican drama Prayers for the Stolen, on April 29, that won a special mention at Cannes' Un Certain Regard, the Austrian horror drama Luzifer on April 22, and the Italian drama The Tale of King Crab, on April 20, that was labelled a Cannes hidden gem among others.

There are just four films from India on Mubi in April 2022 — including the aforementioned Bela. Neeraj Ghaywan's excellent Masaan arrives April 14, as Mubi celebrates Dalit History Month. That leaves Megha Acharya's observational film Sudhamayee that was making the festival rounds in 2020, and Varun Trikha's 2014 documentary short Saatvin Khwahish.

From Gullak to Drive My Car, The 40 Biggest OTT Releases in April

Mai, Dasvi, Ozark 4 Part 2, Better Call Saul 6, and More on Netflix in April

Kaun Pravin Tambe?, Death on the Nile, and More on Hotstar in April

You don't have to worry about the new titles coming in April 2022 leaving Mubi within a month, as the service has more or less paused that philosophy.

In India, Mubi costs Rs. 499 per month, or Rs. 3,588 per year (that represents a 40 percent saving).

Mubi April 2022 releases — the full list

With that, here's the full list of movies and TV shows coming to Mubi in India in April 2022. We've marked “Mubi Releases” and exclusive titles in bold.

April 1
Drive My Car

April 2
Results

April 3
Hawks and Sparrows

April 4
Life Itself

April 5
Sudhamayee
A Wedding

April 6
My Fat Arse and I

April 7
Eva
Wide Open

April 8
The Last Family

April 9
Bela

April 10
Oedipus Rex

April 11
Chess of the Wind

April 12
Wałęsa. Man of Hope.

April 13
White Building

April 14
Masaan/ Fly Away Solo

April 15
Afterimage

April 16
A Bread Factory, Part One: For the Sake of Gold

April 17
Songs for Drella

April 18
A Bread Factory, Part Two: Walk with Me a While
A Farewell to Arms
The Servant

April 19
Incident by a Bank

April 20
The Tale of King Crab

April 21
Limite

April 22
Luzifer

April 23
Reprise

April 24
Pigsty

April 25
Saatvin Khwahish

April 26
April's Daughter

April 27
Mr. Klein

April 28
Figaros Wolves

April 29
Prayers for the Stolen

April 30
Our Lady of the Nile
The White Knights

  • Release Date 1 April 2022
  • Language Japanese
  • Genre Drama, Romance
  • Duration 2h 59min
  • Cast
    Hidetoshi Nishijima, Tōko Miura, M, Reika Kirishima, Park Yoo-rim, Satoko Abe, Jin Dae-yeon, Sonia Yuan
  • Director Ryusuke Hamaguchi
  • Music Eiko Ishibashi
  • Producer Tsuyoshi Gorô, Misaki Kawamura, Osamu Kubota, Sachio Matsushita, Yoshito Nakabe, Keiji Okumura, Jin Suzuki, Akihisa Yamamoto
  • Production C&I Entertainment, Culture Convenience Club, Culture Entertainment, Bitters End
  • Release Date 9 April 2022
  • Language Bengali
  • Genre Documentary
  • Duration 58min
  • Director Prantik Narayan Basu
  • Producer Prantik Narayan Basu, Anjali Monteiro, K.P. Jayasankar
  • Production School of Media and Cultural Studies - Tata Institute of Social Sciences
  • Release Date 29 April 2022
  • Language Spanish
  • Genre Crime, Drama
  • Cast
    Mayra Batalla, Alejandra Camacho, Marya Membreño, Ana Cristina Ordóñez González, Memo Villegas, Norma Pablo, Giselle Barrera Sánchez, Blanca Itzel Pérez, Julián Guzmán Girón, David Illescas, Eileen Yañez, Camila Gaal, Olivia Lagunas, Teresa Sánchez, Andrés Chavero Medina, Gabriela Núñez, José Estrada, Daniela Arroio
  • Director Tatiana Huezo
  • Music Jacobo Lieberman, Leonardo Heiblum
  • Producer Nicolás Celis, Jim Stark
