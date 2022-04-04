Mubi has announced a list of 35 movies that will be released on its video streaming platform in April 2022 in India. The Oscar-winning Drive My Car — Ryusuke Hamaguchi's critically-acclaimed three-hour drama, released April 1 — leads Mubi's April line-up. Drive My Car is also one of nine titles that will be exclusively released on Mubi in April 2022, alongside the Bengali-language documentary Bela on April 9, the Mexican drama Prayers for the Stolen, on April 29, that won a special mention at Cannes' Un Certain Regard, the Austrian horror drama Luzifer on April 22, and the Italian drama The Tale of King Crab, on April 20, that was labelled a Cannes hidden gem among others.

There are just four films from India on Mubi in April 2022 — including the aforementioned Bela. Neeraj Ghaywan's excellent Masaan arrives April 14, as Mubi celebrates Dalit History Month. That leaves Megha Acharya's observational film Sudhamayee that was making the festival rounds in 2020, and Varun Trikha's 2014 documentary short Saatvin Khwahish.

You don't have to worry about the new titles coming in April 2022 leaving Mubi within a month, as the service has more or less paused that philosophy.

In India, Mubi costs Rs. 499 per month, or Rs. 3,588 per year (that represents a 40 percent saving).

Mubi April 2022 releases — the full list

With that, here's the full list of movies and TV shows coming to Mubi in India in April 2022. We've marked “Mubi Releases” and exclusive titles in bold.

April 1

Drive My Car

April 2

Results

April 3

Hawks and Sparrows

April 4

Life Itself

April 5

Sudhamayee

A Wedding

April 6

My Fat Arse and I

April 7

Eva

Wide Open

April 8

The Last Family

April 9

Bela

April 10

Oedipus Rex

April 11

Chess of the Wind

April 12

Wałęsa. Man of Hope.

April 13

White Building

April 14

Masaan/ Fly Away Solo

April 15

Afterimage

April 16

A Bread Factory, Part One: For the Sake of Gold

April 17

Songs for Drella

April 18

A Bread Factory, Part Two: Walk with Me a While

A Farewell to Arms

The Servant

April 19

Incident by a Bank

April 20

The Tale of King Crab

April 21

Limite

April 22

Luzifer

April 23

Reprise

April 24

Pigsty

April 25

Saatvin Khwahish

April 26

April's Daughter

April 27

Mr. Klein

April 28

Figaros Wolves

April 29

Prayers for the Stolen

April 30

Our Lady of the Nile

The White Knights