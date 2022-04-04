Photo Credit: C&I Entertainment/Culture Entertainment/Bitters End
Mubi has announced a list of 35 movies that will be released on its video streaming platform in April 2022 in India. The Oscar-winning Drive My Car — Ryusuke Hamaguchi's critically-acclaimed three-hour drama, released April 1 — leads Mubi's April line-up. Drive My Car is also one of nine titles that will be exclusively released on Mubi in April 2022, alongside the Bengali-language documentary Bela on April 9, the Mexican drama Prayers for the Stolen, on April 29, that won a special mention at Cannes' Un Certain Regard, the Austrian horror drama Luzifer on April 22, and the Italian drama The Tale of King Crab, on April 20, that was labelled a Cannes hidden gem among others.
There are just four films from India on Mubi in April 2022 — including the aforementioned Bela. Neeraj Ghaywan's excellent Masaan arrives April 14, as Mubi celebrates Dalit History Month. That leaves Megha Acharya's observational film Sudhamayee that was making the festival rounds in 2020, and Varun Trikha's 2014 documentary short Saatvin Khwahish.
From Gullak to Drive My Car, The 40 Biggest OTT Releases in April
Mai, Dasvi, Ozark 4 Part 2, Better Call Saul 6, and More on Netflix in April
Kaun Pravin Tambe?, Death on the Nile, and More on Hotstar in April
You don't have to worry about the new titles coming in April 2022 leaving Mubi within a month, as the service has more or less paused that philosophy.
In India, Mubi costs Rs. 499 per month, or Rs. 3,588 per year (that represents a 40 percent saving).
With that, here's the full list of movies and TV shows coming to Mubi in India in April 2022. We've marked “Mubi Releases” and exclusive titles in bold.
April 1
Drive My Car
April 2
Results
April 3
Hawks and Sparrows
April 4
Life Itself
April 5
Sudhamayee
A Wedding
April 6
My Fat Arse and I
April 8
The Last Family
April 9
Bela
April 10
Oedipus Rex
April 11
Chess of the Wind
April 12
Wałęsa. Man of Hope.
April 13
White Building
April 14
Masaan/ Fly Away Solo
April 15
Afterimage
April 16
A Bread Factory, Part One: For the Sake of Gold
April 17
Songs for Drella
April 18
A Bread Factory, Part Two: Walk with Me a While
A Farewell to Arms
The Servant
April 19
Incident by a Bank
April 20
The Tale of King Crab
April 21
Limite
April 22
Luzifer
April 23
Reprise
April 24
Pigsty
April 25
Saatvin Khwahish
April 26
April's Daughter
April 27
Mr. Klein
April 28
Figaros Wolves
April 29
Prayers for the Stolen
April 30
Our Lady of the Nile
The White Knights
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
Advertisement
Advertisement