Ms. Marvel aka Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) is a Muslim American teenager who wants to be like Captain Marvel.

By ANI | Updated: 16 March 2022 17:02 IST
Photo Credit: Marvel

"Absolutely looking forward to this show, and totally did not expect that from Marvel,” said a viewer.

  • Ms. Marvel will be out on June 8
  • Marvel added Weeknd's Blinding Lights song to the background
  • Fans gave a big thumbs up to the trailer

Ms. Marvel is one of the highly anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) projects, and now its trailer has taken the audience's expectations one notch higher.

On Tuesday, Marvel unveiled the official trailer of the Disney+ Hotstar's series, which is the story of a Muslim American teenager Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) who wants to be like Captain Marvel.

In the clip, Kamala can be seen trying to balance her high school life as a teenager and the unique responsibilities of being a superhero with new superpowers.

To make the trailer more appealing, the makers added Weeknd's Blinding Lights song to the background.

Fans gave a big thumbs up to the trailer.

"That last shot, where she's on the streetlight post...perfect. I imagine we'll see her outfit evolve, like starting out as a Captain Marvel cosplay, then eventually accepting her own vision. This looks absolutely delightful," a netizen commented.

"Absolutely looking forward to this show, and totally did not expect that from Marvel. Nice stuff guys, can't wait," another one wrote.

Asian and American actors, including Mohan Kapur, Nimra Bucha, Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Nakli, Azhar Usman and Travina Springer are also a part of Ms. Marvel, which will be out on June 8.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Ms Marvel, Marvel, Disney, Disney Plus Hotstar, Marvel Cinematic Universe, Captain Marvel, MCU
Bentley Promises to Launch One Electric Car Annually for 5 Years Starting 2025

