Technology News
loading

Ms. Marvel Episode 6 Trailer: Kamala Khan Tries to Tell Her Family Her Big Secret, but There’s a Twist

Ms. Marvel episode 6 is also the final episode of the season.

By Roktim Rajpal | Updated: 13 July 2022 12:22 IST
Ms. Marvel Episode 6 Trailer: Kamala Khan Tries to Tell Her Family Her Big Secret, but There’s a Twist

Photo Credit: Disney/Marvel Studios

Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan in Ms. Marvel episode 6 trailer

Highlights
  • Ms Marvel episode 6 release time is 12:30pm IST
  • Episode 6 trailer is a fun-filled affair, has no plot reveals
  • Ms Marvel episode 6 concludes the Marvel series

Ms. Marvel episode 6 trailer is out. On Wednesday, Marvel shared a 56-second clip for the sixth and final episode of Ms. Marvel to give fans a look at what to expect from the season finale of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) series. In the trailer, we see Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) gearing up to make an announcement for her family. She begins by apologising for not being able to do so earlier, and then tries to inform the Khan clan that “I am the Light Girl”. Khan soon realises that everyone already knows her big secret as her mother Muneeba Khan; (Zenobia Shroff), who came to know about this in Karachi, failed to keep the information to herself.

The trailer for Ms. Marvel episode 6 ends with the relatable dialogue: “You tell Ammi, she tells Abbu, and we overhear because he always has his phone on speaker”. Ms. Marvel has so far been a fun-filled affair and, going by the trailer for episode 6, the finale is likely to live up to the standards set by its predecessor.

Ms. Marvel Review: Refreshing, Self Assured, and a Thorough Delight

Ms. Marvel episode 6 is directed by Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah, who had also directed the first one. Fallah had earlier said that the MCU series was his attempt at giving women a hero they could relate to.

“It reminds me of my sister, my nieces, wife, our aunties. Now they have somebody that they can look up to that resembles them. I hope that it will inspire a lot of girls in the world, but at the same time, it's also a very universal story and I think it's going to touch everybody, no matter the race, gender or religion,” he had told Daily News.

While exact plot details for Ms. Marvel episode 6 are — unsurprisingly — under wraps, it may give us a better idea of whether Ms. Marvel season 2 is indeed on the cards. While rumours of Ms. Marvel being renewed for a second season have been doing the rounds since March, when eagle-eyed fans spotted the words “Season 1” on a wrap gift for crew members, nothing is set in stone. Of course, Kamala is already lined up to be a part of The Marvels.

Ms. Marvel episode 6 is out Wednesday, July 13 at 12am PT/ 12:30pm IST on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar wherever available. In India, Ms. Marvel is available in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

 

Ms. Marvel Watch on Disney+ Hotstar
Read Review

Ms. Marvel

  • Release Date 8 June 2022
  • Genre Comedy, Fantasy, Superhero
  • Duration 3h 6min
  • Cast
    Iman Vellani, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Laurel Marsden, Arian Moayed, Alysia Reiner, Laith Nakli, Nimra Bucha, Azhar Usman, Travina Springer, Aramis Knight, Fawad Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Adaku Ononogbo, Alyy Khan, Mehwish Hayat, Anjali Bhimani, Asfandyar Khan, Ali Alsaleh, Samina Ahmad, Vardah Aziz, Jordan Firstman
  • Director
    Adil El Arbi, Bilall Fallah, Meera Menon, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy
  • Music Laura Karpman
  • Producer
    Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Sana Amanat, Adil El Arbi, Bilall Fallah, Bisha K. Ali, Brad Winderbaum
  • Production
    Marvel Studios
  • Certificate 13+
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Ms Marvel, Ms Marvel episode 6, Ms Marvel episode 6 trailer, Ms Marvel episode 6 release date, Ms Marvel episode 6 release time in India, Ms Marvel episode 6 cast, MCU, Marvel, Disney, Disney Plus, Disney Plus Hotstar, Hollywood, Iman Vellani
Rivian to Brief Employees on Potential Layoffs, Suspend Programs; Tesla Permanently Shuts San Mateo Office
Sri Lanka’s Central Bank Warns Against Crypto Purchases Amid Chaotic Government Collapse

Related Stories

Ms. Marvel Episode 6 Trailer: Kamala Khan Tries to Tell Her Family Her Big Secret, but There’s a Twist
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 8 India Variant Hands-on Images Leaked Ahead of Launch
  2. Asus Zenfone 9 Confirmed to Launch on July 28: Details
  3. Google CEO Sends Hiring Slow Down Memo to Employees: What It Really Means
  4. Nothing Phone Power 45W Charger, Accessories Launched in India
  5. Nothing Phone 1 First Impressions: Lighting Up the Competition
  6. Twitter Shares Rise After Hindenburg Takes Long Position Amid Legal Tussle
  7. SpaceX Achieves "Complete Coverage Of Earth" With Latest Starlink Launch
  8. Truecaller Open Doors Real-Time Audio Chat App Announced: Details
  9. Nothing Ear 1 Stick Could Debut in September; Specifications, Price Tipped
  10. Amazon Prime Day 2022 Sale: How to Find the Best Deals
#Latest Stories
  1. Twitter Shares Rise After Hindenburg Takes Long Position Amid Legal Battle Against Elon Musk
  2. Samsung Launches Metaverse Experience 'Space Tycoon' Within the Roblox World
  3. SpaceX Achieves "Complete Coverage Of Earth" With Starlink Polar Orbit Launch
  4. World Emoji Day: How Do Social Media Users Interpret Different Emojis, Reactions
  5. Realme Watch 3 With Bluetooth Calling, Bigger Display Teased Ahead of India Launch
  6. Company of Heroes 3 to Release on November 17, North African Operation Revealed
  7. China's Insight-HXMT Records Strongest Magnetic Field in Universe, Measuring Over 1.6 Billion Tesla
  8. Qualcomm Teases Next-Generation Snapdragon Wear Chipset for Smartwatches
  9. iPhone 14 Could Be $100 More Expensive Than iPhone 13: Report
  10. Moto G32 Live Images Spotted on NCC Website, Tipped to Come With 5000mAh Battery: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.