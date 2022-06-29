Technology News
Ms. Marvel Episode 4 Trailer Brings Farhan Akhtar Into the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Akhtar also makes his Hollywood debut with Ms. Marvel episode 4.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 29 June 2022 11:29 IST
Ms. Marvel Episode 4 Trailer Brings Farhan Akhtar Into the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Photo Credit: Disney/Marvel Studios

Farhan Akhtar in Ms. Marvel episode 4

  • Ms. Marvel episode 4 release time is 12:30pm IST/ 12am PT
  • Farhan Akhtar plays Waleed on Ms. Marvel episode 4
  • Ms. Marvel episode 4 to be followed by episode 5 and episode 6

Ms. Marvel episode 4 is due Wednesday at 12:30pm IST, and ahead of that, Disney+ and Marvel Studios have released a one-minute clip that teases Farhan Akhtar and Aramis Knight's new characters, who will be introduced in the antepenultimate episode of the ongoing Marvel Cinematic Universe series. The Ms. Marvel episode 4 teaser trailer doesn't give us much in terms of what to expect from the new episode, but it does confirm that Akhtar will make his Hollywood debut today. Previously, it was between Ms. Marvel episode 4 and Ms. Marvel episode 5, as Gadgets 360 had first reported.

In the minute-long Ms. Marvel episode 4 clip, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) walks into a fascinating building that's baked in green hues. She's wearing her superhero eye mask — made by her best friend Bruno Carrelli (Matt Lintz) and given to her on Ms. Marvel episode 3 — and walking alongside another figure who's wearing a red bandana, except it's on the lower part of his face.

Ms. Marvel Review: Refreshing, Self-Assured, and a Thorough Delight

“Very strong hideout game,” the geeky Kamala says to him, who takes his mask off, reveals himself to be Knight, and replies: “Well, usually, tourists are not allowed.” Knight doesn't give his name on the Ms. Marvel episode 4 teaser trailer, but Marvel Studios production notes had previously revealed him to be Kareem/ Red Dagger, a vigilante who wields throwing knives.

As Kamala lifts her up eye veil in response, Waleed (Akhtar) walks in from out of the frame and adds: “But for a descendant of Aisha's, I'm sure we can make an exception.” Kamala is curious how he knows who she is and related to, but before she can finish her sentence, Waleed interrupts: “My name is Waleed. Your great grandmother's story is of legend. When you're ready, we have much to discuss.”

Ms. Marvel episode 4 is out Wednesday, June 29 at 12am PT/ 12:30pm IST on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar. It will be followed by Ms. Marvel episode 5 on July 6, and — the series finale — Ms. Marvel episode 6 on July 13.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Ms. Marvel Watch on Disney+ Hotstar
Read Review

Ms. Marvel

  • Release Date 8 June 2022
  • Genre Comedy, Fantasy, Superhero
  • Duration 2h 20min
  • Cast
    Iman Vellani, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Laurel Marsden, Arian Moayed, Alysia Reiner, Laith Nakli, Nimra Bucha, Azhar Usman, Travina Springer, Aramis Knight, Fawad Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Adaku Ononogbo, Alyy Khan, Mehwish Hayat, Anjali Bhimani, Asfandyar Khan, Ali Alsaleh, Samina Ahmad, Vardah Aziz, Jordan Firstman
  • Director
    Adil El Arbi, Bilall Fallah, Meera Menon, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy
  • Music Laura Karpman
  • Producer
    Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Sana Amanat, Adil El Arbi, Bilall Fallah, Bisha K. Ali, Brad Winderbaum
  • Production
    Marvel Studios
  • Certificate 13+
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Ms Marvel, Ms Marvel episode 4, Ms Marvel episode 4 trailer, Ms Marvel episode 4 release date, Ms Marvel episode 4 release time in India, Ms Marvel episode 4 cast, Farhan Akhtar, Aramis Knight, Iman Vellani, Marvel, MCU, Disney, Disney Plus, Disney Plus Hotstar
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
