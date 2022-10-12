Technology News
Monica, O My Darling Netflix Release Date Set for November 11

And we have a Monica, O My Darling poster alongside.

Written by Akhil Arora, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 12 October 2022 13:31 IST
Monica, O My Darling Netflix Release Date Set for November 11

Photo Credit: Netflix

Rajkummar Rao in Monica, O My Darling

  • Monica, O My Darling described as dark comedy neo-noir whodunnit
  • It is the only Indian Netflix original for November as of yet
  • Vasan Bala is the director on Monica, O My Darling movie

Monica, O My Darling — the Netflix movie with Rajkummar Rao, Huma S Qureshi, and Radhika Apte — now has a release date: November 11. On Wednesday, Netflix announced that Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota director Vasan Bala's dark comedy neo-noir whodunnit will be released in a month. Monica, O My Darling is described as “an ode to movies about the perfect plan that led to mayhem in the lives of the people involved. Discover lust, blackmail, betrayal, blood, mystery, and some robots crushing human skulls on a dark and devilish roller coaster where survival is the key.” Alongside, Netflix has unveiled the Monica, O My Darling poster (bottom), and a new photo with Rao (above).

While we've known since late August that Monica, O My Darling would drop on Netflix in November, we now have an exact release date. The first teaser for Monica, O My Darling was also released in August, though it was quite vague on the plot details, as we said then. Later, at Tudum's India showcase in September, Netflix unveiled a two-minute “clip” from Monica, O My Darling. I say clip in quotes, because it was really a music video, and didn't really tell us anything about the film. With a month to go, hopefully the full trailer for Monica, O My Darling — coming soon, I would imagine — will give us a better idea of what the film is about.

Monica, O My Darling Netflix cast

In addition to Rao (Badhaai Do), Qureshi (Maharani), and Apte (Parched), Monica, O My Darling also stars Sikandar Kher (Aarya), Bagavathi Perumal (Maayon), Akansha Ranjan Kapoor (Guilty), Sukant Goel (Ghost Stories), and Zayn Marie Khan (Mrs. Serial Killer).

Behind the scenes, Bala directs off a screenplay by Yogesh Chandekar (Andhadhun). Sarita Patil (Drishyam), Sanjay Routray (Andhadhun), and Dikssha J Routray (Andhadhun) are the producers on the Netflix film. Monica, O My Darling is a production of Matchbox Shots.

Monica, O My Darling Netflix release date and time

Monica, O My Darling is out November 11 at 1:30pm IST on Netflix in India and around the world.

Monica, O My Darling poster

Here's the official poster for Monica, O My Darling from Netflix:

monica o my darling netflix poster full Monica O My Darling poster

Monica, O My Darling poster
Photo Credit: Netflix

Monica, O My Darling

Monica, O My Darling

  • Release Date 11 November 2022
  • Language Hindi
  • Genre Comedy, Drama
  • Cast
    Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi, Radhika Apte, Sikandar Kher, Bagavathi Perumal, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Sukant Goel, Zayn Marie Khan
  • Director
    Vasan Bala
  • Producer
    Sarita Patil, Sanjay Routray, Dikssha J Routray
  • Production
    Matchbox Shots
