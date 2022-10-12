Monica, O My Darling — the Netflix movie with Rajkummar Rao, Huma S Qureshi, and Radhika Apte — now has a release date: November 11. On Wednesday, Netflix announced that Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota director Vasan Bala's dark comedy neo-noir whodunnit will be released in a month. Monica, O My Darling is described as “an ode to movies about the perfect plan that led to mayhem in the lives of the people involved. Discover lust, blackmail, betrayal, blood, mystery, and some robots crushing human skulls on a dark and devilish roller coaster where survival is the key.” Alongside, Netflix has unveiled the Monica, O My Darling poster (bottom), and a new photo with Rao (above).

While we've known since late August that Monica, O My Darling would drop on Netflix in November, we now have an exact release date. The first teaser for Monica, O My Darling was also released in August, though it was quite vague on the plot details, as we said then. Later, at Tudum's India showcase in September, Netflix unveiled a two-minute “clip” from Monica, O My Darling. I say clip in quotes, because it was really a music video, and didn't really tell us anything about the film. With a month to go, hopefully the full trailer for Monica, O My Darling — coming soon, I would imagine — will give us a better idea of what the film is about.

In addition to Rao (Badhaai Do), Qureshi (Maharani), and Apte (Parched), Monica, O My Darling also stars Sikandar Kher (Aarya), Bagavathi Perumal (Maayon), Akansha Ranjan Kapoor (Guilty), Sukant Goel (Ghost Stories), and Zayn Marie Khan (Mrs. Serial Killer).

Behind the scenes, Bala directs off a screenplay by Yogesh Chandekar (Andhadhun). Sarita Patil (Drishyam), Sanjay Routray (Andhadhun), and Dikssha J Routray (Andhadhun) are the producers on the Netflix film. Monica, O My Darling is a production of Matchbox Shots.

Monica, O My Darling is out November 11 at 1:30pm IST on Netflix in India and around the world.

