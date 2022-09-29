Technology News
loading

Money Heist Berlin Cast Lineup Revealed, Begins Production at Netflix

Pedro Alonso reprises his role as the titular jewel thief Berlin, leading a new gang in the prequel.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Akhil Arora, David Delima |  Updated: 29 September 2022 16:05 IST
Money Heist Berlin Cast Lineup Revealed, Begins Production at Netflix

Photo Credit: Netflix

Pedro Alonso (third from left) pictured with the cast for Money Heist Berlin

Highlights
  • Michelle Jenner, Tristán Ulloa, Joel Sánchez part of cast
  • David Barrocal, who wrote the mainline series will direct the spin-off
  • Netflix has revealed the script opening for Money Heist Berlin

Money Heist Berlin cast has been revealed. At a press conference in Madrid, held Wednesday, Netflix confirmed that the spin-off prequel has begun production, alongside its ensemble lineup. Pedro Alonso reprises his role as the iconic jewel thief Andrés de Fonollosa aka Berlin, as he constructs a series of heists before the mainline show. The eight-episode series is being helmed by directors Albert Pintó (Sky Rojo), Geoffrey Cowper (Day Release), and David Barrocal — the latter of whom wrote a few Money Heist episodes.

The Money Heist spin-off Netflix series will build a new gang around Berlin, long before he got involved with the masked heist group. In the words of its creators Esther Martínez Lobato and Álex Pina: “Berlin's character has the most sparkling personality to place it in another universe. We loved the idea of introducing a new gang around Berlin in a completely different emotional state.”

As for his gang in the Money Heist spin-off, we have a bunch of new faces, starting with Michelle Jenner as Keila, an expert in electronics; Tristán Ulloa as Damián, a philanthropic professor and Berlin's confidant; Begoña Vargas as the erratic Cameron; Julio Peña Fernández as the devoted Roi; and Joel Sánchez as Bruce, a relentless man of action.

Principal shooting for Money Heist Berlin begins October 3 in Paris, with production expanding to Madrid over several weeks. Lobato and Pina co-wrote the eight episodes with David Oliva and the aforementioned Barrocal. At the press conference, lead Alonso revealed how the script for the series begins:

There are only ten things that can turn a terrible day into a wonderful one. The first is love. And the truth, that wasn't the case. My third wife had just left me...The second is a spoil of more than ten million euros. But it wasn't the case either. We were going to steal the link to a much bigger heist, today's was easy. But if you have a bad day, you can end up bringing a miserable to his knees and aiming for his head.

It will be interesting to see how Netflix builds Berlin's character through the prequel, seeing as he sacrifices himself in season 2. Not to mention, the hedonistic thief was suffering from Helmer's Myopathy, a muscle weakening disease which shortened his lifespan. Hopefully, we get to see his struggles with the syndrome and how it develops his personality over time. That said, keep in mind that he was a racist, misogynistic, and deplorable character — something both Alonso and Pina attested to in the Netflix documentary Money Heist: The Phenomenon.

Money Heist spin-off Berlin is currently in early production, and going by the initial announcement, is aiming for a 2023 release. Back in June, Netflix dropped a Korean version of the series, subtitled “Joint Economic Area,” which despite earning mixed reception, has another six episodes planned.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: money heist, money heist berlin, money heist spinoff, money heist berlin cast, pedro alonso, money heist berlin series, netflix, netflix spain
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
UAE's Ministry of Economy Set to Make Metaverse Debut, Adopt Web3 Technology at Wider Level

Related Stories

Money Heist Berlin Cast Lineup Revealed, Begins Production at Netflix
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Best Offers on Gadgets
  2. Samsung Rolls Out One UI 5 Beta 3 Seemingly Cloning iOS 16 Lock Screen
  3. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale: Best Deals Under Rs. 5,000
  4. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale: Best Offers on Laptops
  5. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale: Best Deals on Laptops Across Budgets
  6. JioPhone 5G Tipped to Get Snapdragon 480 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery
  7. Realme 10 With MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, 8GB RAM Surfaces on Geekbench
  8. Xiaomi Civi 2 With Dual 32-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched: Details
  9. Amazon Fire TV Cube (3rd Gen), Alexa Voice Remote Pro Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Pantera Capital Seeks to Launch $1.25 Billion Blockchain Fund to Tap Into Growing Appetite for Digital Assets
  2. Moto G72 India Launch Date Set for October 3, Teased to Feature 108-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras
  3. Vivo X90 Series Tipped to Include Next-Gen MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC Variant
  4. Money Heist Berlin Cast Lineup Revealed, Begins Production at Netflix
  5. UAE's Ministry of Economy Set to Make Metaverse Debut, Adopt Web3 Technology at Wider Level
  6. Samsung Galaxy Smartphones Could Be Affected by Battery Swelling Problem, YouTuber Claims
  7. Oppo A17, Oppo A17K and Oppo A77s Price in India Leaked, Tipped to Launch Soon
  8. Cosmicflows-4: Astronomers Assemble Largest Catalogue of 56,000 Galaxy Distances
  9. Twitter Withholds Account of Popular Front of India in Response to Legal Demand Following Ban
  10. PlayStation Plus October 2022 Free Games: Hot Wheels Unleashed, Injustice 2, Superhot
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.