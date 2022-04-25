Modern Love Mumbai is coming May 13. Amazon Prime Video announced Monday that the first of three Indian adaptations of the American rom-com anthology series — the Tamil-language Modern Love Chennai, and the Telugu-language Modern Love Hyderabad being the other ones — will arrive in May on its platform in India and 240 countries and territories around the world. Alongside, Amazon has unveiled the names of the six episodes, and the full cast of the Hindi-language Modern Love Mumbai that is in line with what a report had claimed last month.

Here's everything you need to know about Modern Love Mumbai:

Modern Love Mumbai episode 1

Episode 1 title: Raat Rani

Episode 1 director: Shonali Bose

Episode 1 cast: Fatima Sana Shaikh, Bhupendra Jadawat, and Dilip Prabhavalkar

Modern Love Mumbai episode 2

Episode 2 title: Baai

Episode 2 director: Hansal Mehta

Episode 2 cast: Tanuja, Pratik Gandhi, and Ranveer Brar

Modern Love Mumbai episode 3

Episode 3 title: Mumbai Dragon

Episode 3 director: Vishal Bhardwaj

Episode 3 cast: Yeo Yann Yann, Meiyang Chang, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Naseeruddin Shah

Modern Love Mumbai episode 4

Episode 4 title: My Beautiful Wrinkles

Episode 4 director: Alankrita Shrivastava

Episode 4 cast: Sarika, Danesh Razvi, Ahsaas Channa, and Tanvi Azmi

Modern Love Mumbai episode 5

Episode 5 title: I Love Thane

Episode 5 director: Dhruv Sehgal

Episode 5 cast: Masaba Gupta, Ritwik Bhowmik, Prateik Babbar, Aadar Malik, and Dolly Singh

Modern Love Mumbai episode 6

Episode 6 title: Cutting Chai

Episode 6 director: Nupur Asthana

Episode 6 cast: Chitrangda Singh, and Arshad Warsi

Pritish Nandy Communications — best known for Four More Shots Please! on Prime Video — has produced Modern Love Mumbai, an off-shoot of the American anthology series Modern Love that was inspired by the New York Times column of the same name. Also available on Prime Video, Modern Love has had a two-season run so far with a total of 16 episodes.

“We are delighted to partner with Amazon Prime Video once again for a prestigious franchise like Modern Love which already has a massive fan base across the globe. We believe that just like New York, the city of Mumbai also has a mesmerising charm, which we have explored and captured,” producer Pritish Nandy said in a prepared statement. […] Modern Love Mumbai beautifully negotiates through the different shades of love that Mumbai, the city of dreams, throws up and celebrates. I am confident that every story in this anthology series will tug at and win the audiences' hearts.”

Amazon Prime Video's head of Indian originals Aparna Purohit added: “We are excited to bring forth Modern Love Mumbai, the first of our three local versions of Modern Love, our well acclaimed international franchise. Modern Love Mumbai features a bouquet of six heart-warming, lyrical stories that explore love in its many forms and together all the stories represent a unique love affair with the poly-cultural city of Mumbai. We are certain that these stories will add hope, humour, and some sunshine into your lives.”

All six episodes of Modern Love Mumbai are out May 13 on Prime Video worldwide.