Modern Love Hyderabad Teaser Trailer: Telugu Adaptation of American Anthology Looks Promising

Modern Love Hyderabad trailer introduces us to the main characters without revealing much about their segments.

By Roktim Rajpal | Updated: 24 June 2022 19:19 IST
Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video

Nithya Menen in Modern Love Hyderabad teaser

Highlights
  • Modern Love Hyderabad teaser trailer is heart-warming yet biting
  • First trailer introduces us to the Modern Love Hyderabad cast
  • Modern Love Hyderabad is out July 8 on Amazon Prime Video

Modern Love Hyderabad first trailer is here. On Friday, streaming platform Amazon Prime Video released a one-minute 40-second teaser trailer for the Telugu-language adaptation of the American romantic anthology series Modern Love to give fans an idea of what is in store for them. The first Modern Love Hyderabad trailer begins with a voiceover about how relationships are like sitcoms, as they usually last for a long time. The narrator then adds that sometimes they end before they actually begin, just like sitcoms are occasionally axed after the pilot. The rest of the Modern Love Hyderabad trailer introduces us to the lead characters as they deal with the ups and downs associated with relationships.

Featuring six episodes, Modern Love Hyderabad is produced by Elahe Hiptoola with Nagesh Kukunoor serving as the showrunner. Kukunoor also directs three episodes. Of the remaining three, Uday Gurrala, Devika Bahudhanam, and Venkatesh Maha direct one each. The Modern Love Hyderabad cast includes the likes of Nithya Menen, Revathy, Ritu Varma, and Aadhi Pinisetty among others.

Hiptoola had earlier said in a prepared statement: “It has been an absolute pleasure crafting these gems set in our home, Hyderabad. We have attempted to not only showcase Hyderabad's various moods and colours but also reflect the modern-day human connections making it relatable to audiences across demographics. Audiences are in for an entertainment treat as the anthology features some of the finest actors from the region who are masters of their craft and directed by filmmakers of repute.

"We have on board some brilliant musicians who have created original tracks for the episodes elevating the uniquely Hyderabadi flavour of all our stories. I believe the audience is going to enjoy every minute of each of these stories which are full of warmth, tenderness, real and raw human emotions.”

Modern Love Hyderabad is the second Indian adaptation of Modern Love after the Hindi version Modern Love Mumbai, which released May 13 on Amazon Prime Video. It is set to be followed by the Tamil-language adaptation Modern Love Chennai.

All six episodes of Modern Love Hyderabad debut July 8 on Amazon Prime Video worldwide.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Modern Love Hyderabad Coming to Prime Video

Modern Love Hyderabad

  • Release Date 8 July 2022
  • Genre Romance
  • Cast
    Aadhi Pinisetty, Nithya Menen, Ritu Varma, Suhasini Maniratnam, Revathy, Naresh, Malavika Nair, Abijeet Duddala, Naresh Agastya, Komalee Prasad, Ulka Gupta
  • Director
    Nagesh Kukunoor, Venkatesh Maha, Uday Gurrala, Devika Bahudanam
  • Producer
    Elahe Hiptoola
  • Production
    SIC Productions (Films)
Further reading: Modern Love Hyderabad, Modern Love Hyderabad trailer, Modern Love Hyderabad cast, Modern Love Hyderabad release date, Tollywood, Nagesh Kukunoor, Amazon Prime Video
