Modern Love Hyderabad trailer is here. On Monday evening, Amazon Prime Video shared a nearly two-minute long trailer for its Telugu-language adaptation of the popular American anthology Modern Love. The second Modern Love Hyderabad trailer begins with a touching voiceover about how humans learnt to fall in love even before they mastered the art of speaking. We then get glimpses of the lead characters as they try to try to figure out the layered nature of relationships. In a particularly telling sequence, we hear the line “every animal has his own dating pattern”. The Modern Love Hyderabad trailer also features a soothing song that plays in the background, adding a touch of tenderness to the reel romance.

The six-episode Modern Love Hyderabad is produced by Elahe Hiptoola with Nagesh Kukunoor as the showrunner. The Iqbal director also directs three episodes. Of the remaining three episodes, Uday Gurrala, Devika Bahudhanam, and Venkatesh Maha direct one apiece. The Modern Love Hyderabad cast features Nithya Menen, Revathy, Aadhi Pinisetty, Ritu Varma, Abijeet Duddala, Malavika Nair, Suhasini Maniratnam, Naresh Agastya, Ulka Gupta, Naresh, and Komalee Prasad.

Kukunoor said in a prepared statement: “Love is an emotion which has infinite expressions. For Modern Love Hyderabad, I've tried to focus on how love helps us grow, learn to trust, and forgive. Along with being a love letter to love itself, Modern Love Hyderabad is also giving a peek into the extraordinary city of Hyderabad, which is steeped in culture and history yet pulsating with the vibrancy of youth. The city is the omnipotent character in all the stories of love of this incredible series.

“We have tried to capture the beating heart of Hyderabad through the myriad of people who call it home. I hope audiences relate to these stories and find themselves in the characters we've created for them.”

Modern Love Hyderabad is the second Indian adaptation of Modern Love after Modern Love Mumbai, the Hindi version, which debuted May 13 on Amazon Prime Video. It will be followed by the Tamil-language adaptation Modern Love Chennai, though a release window is not known.

All six episodes from Modern Love Hyderabad are out July 8 on Amazon Prime Video.