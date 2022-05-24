Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One trailer is out. On Monday, Paramount Pictures released the teaser trailer that shows Tom Cruise's Ethan Hunt returning as a super spy and Impossible Missions Force special agent, doing the usual high-flying stunts that we have seen in the older parts of the franchise. The seventh instalment in the Mission: Impossible spy thriller series is slated to arrive on July 14, 2023. The next part, which will no doubt be named Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two, is touted to be the final instalment.

Henry Czerny, who played IMF director Eugene Kittridge in the original 1996 Mission Impossible, returns. The Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One trailer shows fighting and chasing scenes in a desert, another chasing shot in the city, brawl in a club, and a slew of stunt-laden sequences, including Hunt driving a motorcycle off a cliff and skydiving. Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One comes from director Christopher McQuarrie, who also directed Rogue Nation in 2015 and Fallout in 2018.

In addition to Cruise, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One stars Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, and Hayley Atwell. Other actors in the movie include Pom Klementieff (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2), Shea Whigham (Boardwalk Empire), and Greg Tarzan Davis (Top Gun: Maverick). Earlier this year, Rob Delaney (Catastrophe), Charles Parnell (All My Children), Indira Varma (Game of Thrones), Mark Gatiss (Sherlock), and Cary Elwes (The Princess Bride) were also announced to join the cast of the movie.

The release of the movie was delayed due to COVID-19-related issues. Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One will release on July 14, 2023 in cinemas worldwide, and its second part has been pushed to June 28, 2024. It will be distributed in India by Viacom18 Studios.