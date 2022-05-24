Technology News
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One Trailer Out, Tom Cruise's Ethan Hunt is Back With High-Flying Stunts

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One will release on July 14, 2023.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 24 May 2022 13:16 IST
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One Trailer Out, Tom Cruise's Ethan Hunt is Back With High-Flying Stunts

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is directed by Christopher McQuarrie

Highlights
  • Dead Reckoning is 7th instalment of the franchise
  • The trailer offers a glimpse into movie's action scenes
  • The next part is speculated to release in 2024

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One trailer is out. On Monday, Paramount Pictures released the teaser trailer that shows Tom Cruise's Ethan Hunt returning as a super spy and Impossible Missions Force special agent, doing the usual high-flying stunts that we have seen in the older parts of the franchise. The seventh instalment in the Mission: Impossible spy thriller series is slated to arrive on July 14, 2023. The next part, which will no doubt be named Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two, is touted to be the final instalment.

Henry Czerny, who played IMF director Eugene Kittridge in the original 1996 Mission Impossible, returns. The Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One trailer shows fighting and chasing scenes in a desert, another chasing shot in the city, brawl in a club, and a slew of stunt-laden sequences, including Hunt driving a motorcycle off a cliff and skydiving. Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One comes from director Christopher McQuarrie, who also directed Rogue Nation in 2015 and Fallout in 2018.

In addition to Cruise, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One stars Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, and Hayley Atwell. Other actors in the movie include Pom Klementieff (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2), Shea Whigham (Boardwalk Empire), and Greg Tarzan Davis (Top Gun: Maverick). Earlier this year, Rob Delaney (Catastrophe), Charles Parnell (All My Children), Indira Varma (Game of Thrones), Mark Gatiss (Sherlock), and Cary Elwes (The Princess Bride) were also announced to join the cast of the movie.

The release of the movie was delayed due to COVID-19-related issues. Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One will release on July 14, 2023 in cinemas worldwide, and its second part has been pushed to June 28, 2024. It will be distributed in India by Viacom18 Studios.

Mission: Impossible &ndash; Dead Reckoning Part One

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

  • Release Date 14 July 2023
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Thriller
  • Cast
    Tom Cruise, Ving Rhames, Henry Czerny, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Angela Bassett, Frederick Schmidt, Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Shea Whigham, Esai Morales
  • Director Christopher McQuarrie
  • Music Lorne Balfe
  • Producer Christopher McQuarrie, Tom Cruise, David Ellison, Jake Myers
  • Production Skydance Media, Bad Robot Productions, New Republic Pictures, TC Productions
  • Certificate 13+
Further reading: Mission Impossible 7, Mission Impossible 7 trailer, Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One, Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One trailer, Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning trailer, Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part Two, Tom Cruise, Mission Impossible, Skydance Media, Paramount Pictures, Paramount Plus, Viacom18
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360.
