Mission: Impossible 7 Title Announced as Dead Reckoning Part One, Arriving on July 14, 2023

Tom Cruise is currently filming for Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part Two.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 29 April 2022 14:03 IST
Mission: Impossible 7 Title Announced as Dead Reckoning Part One, Arriving on July 14, 2023

Photo Credit: Paramount Pictures

Mission: Impossible 7 and 8 are said to be the final films of the franchise

  • Mission: Impossible 7’s new title was announced at CinemaCon 2022
  • Tom Cruise shared a pre-recorded message from a biplane
  • Paramount Pictures screened the trailer for this movie at the panel

Mission: Impossible 7 has been confirmed to be officially titled Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One. The announcement came during the Paramount Pictures panel at CinemaCon 2022, which was held in Las Vegas It is slated to arrive on July 14, 2023. Naturally then, Mission: Impossible 8 will be called Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part Two. Reports have been rife with rumours that the eighth instalment could be the final outing for Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt. Now, the last two movies being set up as a two-part saga might indicate that these rumours could be true.

Tom Cruise was not at the Paramount Pictures panel to make this announcement. However, he shared a pre-recorded message from a biplane while filming a stunt for Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part Two. A trailer for Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One was also screened at the panel.

Mission: Impossible 7 and 8 are being directed by Christopher McQuarrie, who has also been at the helm of the previous two films in the franchise: Rogue Nation and Fallout. The two-part (supposed) finale will feature recurring members of the franchise, including Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, and Vanessa Kirby. There are also new additions to the cast in the form of Hayley Atwell, Indira Verma, Pom Klementieff, and more.

As we mentioned earlier, Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One is set to arrive in theatres on July 14, 2023, after being delayed by the studio in January due to COVID-related issues. Mission: Impossible 8, presumably now titled Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part Two has also been pushed to June 28, 2024.

Mission: Impossible &ndash; Dead Reckoning Part One

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

  • Release Date 14 July 2023
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Thriller
  • Cast
    Tom Cruise, Ving Rhames, Henry Czerny, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Angela Bassett, Frederick Schmidt, Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Shea Whigham, Esai Morales
  • Director Christopher McQuarrie
  • Music Lorne Balfe
  • Producer Christopher McQuarrie, Tom Cruise, David Ellison, Jake Myers
  • Production Skydance Media, Bad Robot Productions, New Republic Pictures, TC Productions
  • Certificate 13+
