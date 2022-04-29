Mission: Impossible 7 has been confirmed to be officially titled Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One. The announcement came during the Paramount Pictures panel at CinemaCon 2022, which was held in Las Vegas It is slated to arrive on July 14, 2023. Naturally then, Mission: Impossible 8 will be called Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part Two. Reports have been rife with rumours that the eighth instalment could be the final outing for Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt. Now, the last two movies being set up as a two-part saga might indicate that these rumours could be true.

Tom Cruise was not at the Paramount Pictures panel to make this announcement. However, he shared a pre-recorded message from a biplane while filming a stunt for Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part Two. A trailer for Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One was also screened at the panel.

Mission: Impossible 7 and 8 are being directed by Christopher McQuarrie, who has also been at the helm of the previous two films in the franchise: Rogue Nation and Fallout. The two-part (supposed) finale will feature recurring members of the franchise, including Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, and Vanessa Kirby. There are also new additions to the cast in the form of Hayley Atwell, Indira Verma, Pom Klementieff, and more.

As we mentioned earlier, Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One is set to arrive in theatres on July 14, 2023, after being delayed by the studio in January due to COVID-related issues. Mission: Impossible 8, presumably now titled Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part Two has also been pushed to June 28, 2024.