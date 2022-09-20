Technology News
Mismatched Season 2 Trailer Release Date Set for September 21

Young lovers Dimple and Rishi try making up in the upcoming season.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Akhil Arora, David Delima |  Updated: 20 September 2022 14:38 IST
Mismatched Season 2 Trailer Release Date Set for September 21

Photo Credit: Netflix

Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf in a still from Mismatched season 2

  • Akarsh Khurana returns to direct Mismatched season 2
  • Three new admissions are expected at the Aravali Institute
  • Mismatched season 2 releases on October 14, exclusively on Netflix

Mismatched season 2 trailer is coming very soon. Netflix India announced Tuesday that the trailer for the Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf-led coming-of-age rom-com series' sophomore run will be out tomorrow, ahead of its premiere on October 14. Akarsh Khurana returns to direct the second season of Mismatched, tackling new challenges in the face of young lovers Dimple and Rishi, as the summer coding program at Aravali Institute comes to a close. Mismatched season 2, produced by Ronnie Screwvala (Swades), promises some new admissions as well.

Following the dramatic fallout at the end of Mismatched season 1, genius coder Dimple seems to have “lost” the app she had been working on. Her project partner Rishi, on the other hand, who once hoped to marry her, has lost all faith in love. With their futures at stake, the pair must now navigate rough terrain, as they try mending friendships and broken promises, all while dealing with academic stress. For the uninitiated, misunderstandings between the two led to an ugly fight, during the season finale. Dimple believes that Rishi leaked her app's code, while Rishi is anguished because his best friend Namrata's (Devyani Shorey) sexual orientation is now out in the open.

Last week, Netflix India dropped a teaser, announcing Mismatched season 2's release date, and featuring returning character Harsh Agarwal (Vihaan Samat). The teaser saw the young couple reunite on screen for a brief moment before tension takes over, causing them to bicker about secrets they couldn't keep. The new season sees the return of Muskkan Jaferi, Taaruk Raina, Rannvijay Singha (Shark Tank India), Vidya Malavade, Kritika Bharadwaj, and Abhinav Sharma — best known for the Hotstar Specials' The Office (India).

The Mismatched season 2 cast will be joined by new admissions in Priya Banerjee, Ahsaas Channa (Kota Factory 2), and Sanjana Sarathy.

Mismatched season 2 releases exclusively on Netflix, on October 14.

Mismatched season 2 releases exclusively on Netflix, on October 14.
Mismatched Season 2

Mismatched Season 2

  • Release Date 14 October 2022
  • Genre Comedy, Romance
  • Cast
    Prajakta Koli, Rohit Saraf, Vihaan Samat, Taaruk Raina, Devyani Shorey, Muskkaan Jaferi, Kritika Bharadwaj, Abhinav Sharma, Rannvijay Singha, Vidya Malavade
  • Director
    Akarsh Khurana, Nipun Dharmadhikari
  • Music Nikita Gandhi, Samar Grewal, Jasleen Royal, Anurag Saikia, Imaaduddin Shah, Shwetang Shankar, Ritviz Srivastava, Tkdvaibhavjha, Jackey Mishra
  • Producer
    Ronnie Screwvala
  • Production
    Netflix
  • Certificate 18+
Mismatched Season 2 Trailer Release Date Set for September 21
